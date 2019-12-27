Ford Motor Company: The Second Baby Bond IPO This Year

Comparison with all other baby bonds that pay a fixed rate and have a maturity of between 30 and 50 years.

Introduction

Our goal is to present to you our IPO analysis for every new fixed-income security that enters the market and to find out if there is any trading potential. In this article, we want to shed light on the newest Baby Bond issued by Ford Motors Co (F). Even though the product may not be of interest to us and our financial objectives, it definitely is worth taking a look at.

The New Issue

Before we submerge into our brief analysis, here is a link to the 424B2 Filing by Ford Motors Co. - the prospectus.

For a total of 32M notes issued, the total gross proceeds to the company are $800M. You can find some relevant information about the new baby bond in the table below:

Ford Motor Company 6.00% Notes due December 1, 2059 (NYSE: F-C) pay a fixed interest at a rate of 6.00%. The new issue bears a 'BBB-' Standard & Poor's rating, is callable as of 12/01/2024 and is maturing on 12/01/2059. F-C is currently trading quite above its par value at a price of $26.00 and has a 5.20% Yield-to-Call and a 5.79% Yield-to-Maturity. The interest paid by this baby bond is not eligible for the preferential 15% to 20% tax rate. This results in the "qualified equivalent" YTC and YTM sitting around 4.33% and 4.82%, respectively.

Here is the product's Yield-to-Call curve:

The Company

Ford Motor Company, incorporated on July 9, 1919, is a global automotive and mobility company. The Company's business includes designing, manufacturing, marketing, and servicing a line of Ford cars, trucks, and sport utility vehicles (SUVs), as well as Lincoln luxury vehicles. The Company operates in four segments: Automotive, Financial Services, Ford Smart Mobility LLC, and Central Treasury Operations. Ford Smart Mobility LLC and Central Treasury Operations are combined in All Other. The Company's vehicle brands are Ford and Lincoln. The Company sells its dealerships for retail sale, it also sells vehicles to its dealerships for sale to fleet customers, including commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments. The Company also sells parts and accessories, primarily to its dealerships (which in turn sell these products to retail customers) and to authorized parts distributors (which in turn primarily sell these products to retailers). The Company also offers extended service contracts. The Company's Automotive segment primarily includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln brand vehicles, service parts, and accessories across the world, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts and accessories. The Company's Automotive segment includes various regional business units, such as North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Central Treasury Operations segment is primarily engaged in decision making for investments, risk management activities, and providing financing for the Automotive segment. Interest income (excluding interest earned on its extended service contract portfolio that is included in its Automotive segment), interest expense, gains and losses on cash equivalents and marketable securities, and foreign exchange derivatives associated with intercompany lending are included in the results of Central Treasury Operations. Ford Smart Mobility LLC is a subsidiary formed to design, build, grow, and invest in emerging mobility services. (...) The Company competes with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, General Motors Company, Honda Motor Company, Hyundai-Kia Automotive Group, PSA Peugeot Citroen, Renault-Nissan B.V., Suzuki Motor Corporation, Toyota Motor Corporation and Volkswagen AG Group.

As it is one of the most famous automakers, not just in the US but in the whole world, there is no need for a much in-depth presentation, so let's move further with the market opinion for the common stock, F:

For 2019, the common stock is expected to have paid а $0.60 yearly dividend. With a market price of $8.90, the current yield of F is at 6.74%. As an absolute value, this means it pays $2.35B in dividends yearly.

In addition, with a market capitalization of around $35.64B, Ford is the third-largest US Auto Manufacturer listed on the New York Stock Exchange (according to Finviz.com).

Capital Structure

Below, you can see a snapshot of Ford Motor Company's capital structure as of its last quarterly report in September 2019. You also can see how the capital structure evolved historically.

With the newly issued F-C, the total debt of the company becomes $114.36B, which is senior to the company's equity and preferred stocks. This makes the Debt-to-Equity ratio at 3.23, which seems quite high, and it is one of the highest in the sector. The other biggest automakers have the same ratio at 1.01 (for Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM)), 2.34 (General Motors (NYSE:GM)), 0.92 (Honda Motor Company (NYSE:HMC)), and 2.21 for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Furthermore, we also want to add one more ratio, the Earnings-to-Debt payments. One can use EBITDA instead of earnings, but we prefer to have our buffer in what is left to the common stockholder. The higher this ratio, the better. From the income statement, we can see the company had a net income of $1.60B for the TTM with $1.09B paid of interest expense. So, here, we have a ratio of 1.48, which seems satisfactory in the background of the company's high leverage. In the following table, also, we can see a steady performance of the company with respect to its debt payments coverage.

The Ford Motor Corporate Family

There is one more outstanding baby bonds, issued by Ford: Ford Motor Company 6.20% Notes due June 1, 2059 (F.PB):

F-B also pays a fixed interest, at a rate of 6.20%. It bears a "BBB-" Standard & Poor's rating, too, but is callable and maturing half a year earlier. Its call date is as of 06/01/2024, and maturity date as of 06/01/2059. F-B is currently trading at a price of $26.86, translating into a 4.49% Yield-to-Call and 5.77% Yield-to-Maturity. If we compare it to the newly issued baby bond, with a Yield-to-Worst (equal to its Yield-to-Call) of 5.20%, we can see the new issue having an advantage over its "older brother".

In addition, in the following chart, you can see a comparison between F-B and the fixed-income securities benchmark, the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF). Due to the short history of the baby bond, any meaningful conclusions can hardly be made, so this is for an informational purpose only.

Furthermore, there is a large number of corporate bonds, issued by the company. Take a look at only a small part of them:

As the most suitable for comparison to the newly issued December 1, 2059, Subordinated Notes, I find the 2047 Corporate bond, F.GU (as it is the symbol in FINRA). Some information about the bond could be found in the table below.

F.GU is rated a 'BBB' from the S&P and has a Yield-to-Maturity of 6.58%. This should be compared to the 5.79% Yield-to-Maturity of F-C which is the maximum you could realize if you hold the baby bond until 2059. This results in a yield spread of around 0.8% in favor of the Bond, which seems to tilt the scales towards to F.GU, moreover it matures 12 years earlier than the newly issued baby bond. At this point, the Bond is the better one, but it is harder to trade.

Fixed-Rated Baby Bonds

In this section, I want to make a comparison between the new IPO and all other baby bonds that pay a fixed interest, have a maturity date of between 30 to 50 years and also have a positive Yield-to-Call.

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

The higher the YTM is, the better the bond is, and in this case, as they all are trading close to and above their par value, it is actually their Yield-to-Best.

By Yield-to-Call and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

The YTC is the Yield-to-Worst of the group. After that, let's see how the yield curve looks like. For greater credibility, I'm including two more filters: excludes all callable issues and all that are currently below their par value.

Source: Author's database

Investment-Grade Rated Baby Bonds

The last charts contain all baby bonds that pay a fixed interest, have a positive Yield-to-Call and carry an investment-grade S&P rating.

By Years-to-Maturity and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

By Yield-to-Call and Yield-to-Maturity

Source: Author's database

Again, excluding all callable issues and all that are currently below their par value. Take a look at the Yield curve of the investment-grade baby bonds:

Source: Author's database

Use Of Proceeds

Ford estimates that the net proceeds of this offering will be approximately $776 million after deducting the underwriting discounts and estimated offering expenses payable by Ford. Ford intends to use the net proceeds from the sale of the Notes for general corporate purposes.

Source: 424B2 Filing by Ford Motors Company

Addition To The iShares Preferred And Income Securities ETF

With the current market capitalization of the new issue of around $800M, the new IPO can be considered with a high probability as an addition to the S&P US Preferred Stock iShares Index during some of the next rebalancings. It will also be included in the holdings of the main benchmark, PFF, which is the ETF that seeks to track the investment results of this index, and which is important to us due to its influence on the behavior of all fixed-income securities.

Conclusion

As fixed-income traders, we follow every preferred stock or baby bond, which is listed on the stock exchange. As such, the newly issued F-C is no exception, and the homework we always do we share it with the public. It is not necessary for the IPO to be an arbitrage and a bargain but in many cases, the new security happens to be better than the ones already trading on the market.

The company's interest expense coverage is well, the net income for the TTM is 1.6x times the interest expenses of the company for the same period. Also, for the past years, we can see a good level of coverage of the company's debt payments. However, it is very highly leveraged, one of the highest in the sector.

In terms of yields, when comparing the new issue to one of the corporate bonds of Ford, with 5.79% YTM it looks a little overestimated by having lower YTM for the longer maturity date. When comparing to the other company's baby bond, F-B, it has a 0.70% better Yield-to-Worst. Furthermore, F-C has one of the best YTW from the securities with a close maturity date, as only QVCC, CTBB and CTDD have higher returns. Continuing downwards, the picture is also similar to the other investment-grade baby bonds comparison.

Generally, the new IPO does not have the highest YTM or YTW but still as an investment-grade issue, the return is quite good, especially on the background of the other IPOs priced with much lower nominal yield - Aegon's (NYSE:AEG) AEFC, BBB rated, having a nominal yield of 5.10%, Sempra Energy's (NYSE:SRE) SREA, rated a BBB-, priced at 5.75%. We can even see South Jersey Industries' (NYSE:SJI) SJIJ with a rating of BB+ to have a nominal yield of 5.625%. Lastly, as regards to the rating, I want to remind you that in September, Moody's downgraded Ford's senior unsecured debt, including F-B, from investment to a below-investment rating that was also followed by a downgrade from Standard & Poor's from a stable to negative outlook ("BBB" to "BBB-") in October.

