Looking At Biogen For The Long Term

(Source: Reuters)

There already are many inherent difficulties in trying to analyze and invest in biotech companies, so I will do my best to summarize why I think in this case there is a unique opportunity to invest with Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB), and to leave out many of the generalizations that you will find in other articles discussing reasons to invest in biotechnology altogether. Notably, I also omit discussion and value that may be given to any particular drug that often drives stock valuations in this sector, not because they are not important, but because I don't see those factors as accurate or important enough to determine a long-term investment in this company.

I approach this business not as a specialist or with any specific draw to the biotech sector, but with an interest in an apparently highly profitable, consistent, well-managed, and undervalued business that deserves further in-depth research. As I have in the past, I try to look at how a company has placed itself within its market, rather than on a particular innovation. In many ways, this is a reflection of management, which I will discuss in a future article.

For some time, the highly-anticipated Alzheimer's drug Aducanumab has dominated much speculation and the movement in the market price of Biogen, and rightly so. If successful, this drug has or had the potential to drastically improve the lives of Alzheimer's patients while bringing in billions of dollars in revenue for Biogen.

The dramatic price swings seen in March and in October of this year are enough to scare many away. However, I do feel that this business is still undervalued overall and it is worth making an effort to cut out any emotional reaction from those large price changes (both up and down), in order to come to a good conclusion about this business.

The Books

Biogen is a company with comfortable financial strength allowing us to better withstand bumps in the overall economy and market, as well as near-term failures or disappointments with products. This is given the return on invested capital (ROIC) approaching 40% and a much lower weighted average cost of capital (WACC) under 10%. These figures reflect the company's ability to generate cash flow against capital invested in the business, and we gain confidence in business growth even at the cost of some increased debt if management so desires.

(Source: GuruFocus page on Biogen ROIC)

The Piotroski f-score is another measure that I like to look at in order to prove financial stability and resilience into the future. A score of 7 is indicative of a healthy financially sound business. Perhaps most importantly, this should decrease the value analysts place on innovation in this company, giving value investors an edge if they are willing to look past the short term.

Profitability And Valuation

On a historical basis and as measured against the biotech industry, Biogen has very high operating margins, net margins as well as return on equity and return on assets. The most important factor to consider here is that while gross margins showed a very slight downward trend over the past 10 years, net margins and operating margins have been increasing which is what we would expect from a business that has little direct competitors for its specific patented products, and has done a good job growing its product offering over the years. Operating margins holding above 40% appear to confirm the defensive nature of Biogen's products and one would expect this company to do better than most during a recession.

Importantly, today’s valuation presents an attractive entry point for investors who recognize the longevity of this company and the long-term potential in its profits and growth. As I have mentioned previously, although it would have been much nicer to purchase shares during the price drop in the aftermath of the Aducanumab halted Phase 3 tests, it is still undervalued on a long-term basis. I base this on two primary observations.

(Source: GuruFocus)

Based on the discounted cash flow method, today’s stock price of around $300 is significantly undervalued which includes a large margin of safety that allows us to be off with some of our numbers. While the 10-year earnings growth rate has been in excess of 23%, by only using a 15% growth rate that we have observed over the past five years or so, we are still able to see a margin of safety of about 50% when we add tangible book value to the mix. Conversely, the reverse DCF method tells us that we only need to observe a growth rate of around 3.5% to justify today's valuation, which would appear to be very conservative based on this company's historic performance and outlook.

(Source: GuruFocus)

For valuation, it is also very important to look at price against earnings as well as book value and revenue. Probably most importantly, the valuation sits at around 10 times earnings, which is significantly lower than in the past, and also appears to be very undervalued against historic book value and sales.

(Source: GuruFocus)

Conclusion

Finally, I would say it is very important to do a significant amount of further research to decide whether or not this is the type of business you want to own and whether or not your opinion of value of Biogen is something you are comfortable rationalizing to yourself. Short-term stock price fluctuations are likely to be significant depending on further developments with Aducanumab as well as other drugs, in addition to political and other external effects that may be unpredictable and could in some way significantly affect what I believe to be a wonderful business to own for the foreseeable future.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BIIB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.