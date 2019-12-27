Silvercrest Metals: Time To Book Some Profits

The Silver Miners ETF (SIL) has enjoyed an exceptional year thus far, moving from the 24th spot to the 6th spot on a performance basis among the sectors I track. For those investing in speculative miner Silvercrest Metals (SILV), the outperformance has been massive, with the stock more than quadrupling the return of its benchmark (165% vs. 33%) on a year-to-date basis. While the outperformance is certainly justified based on the robust Preliminary Economic Assessment [PEA] released by Silvercrest Metals earlier this year, I believe the stock is beginning to get a little extended short term. The stock is now more than 50% above its 200-day moving average and is more than fairly valued at current prices. Based on this, I believe this is a wise spot for investors to take some profits.

I first discussed Silvercrest Metals in my article "Silver Miners: What's Next," and showed the attractive-looking chart the stock was building back in July. Since that time, the stock is up over 100% vs. the Silver Miner ETF's 20% gain in the same period, and the stock continues to be the leader in that group by a wide margin. The company delivered a robust Preliminary Economic Assessment on their Las Chispas Project in Mexico, with an after-tax NPV (5%) of $506.5 million, which was 60% above their market capitalization when they released the study. This was the catalyst for the massive move the stock has seen since June, and I continue to see the stock as one of the most attractive names in the silver space. The issue, however, is that the stock is now fully valued after this run. Before digging into the valuation, however, let's take a closer look at the company below:

Before (JULY 2019)

The Silvercrest Metals team is no stranger to the Sonora district in Mexico, as the same group of individuals discovered and built the Santa Elena Mine, which is just 25 kilometers to the south. The Mine is currently operated by First Majestic (AG) after the company scooped up Santa Elena in 2015 for C$154 million from Silvercrest 1.0. Thus far, the team is off to a tremendous start with Las Chispas, with a project that boasts more than quadruple the grades of Santa Elena (200 grams per tonne silver equivalent), with Las Chispas coming in at over 800 grams per tonne silver equivalent. The resource currently stands at more than 100 million ounces of silver in both Indicated and Inferred categories, with the Indicated portion showing a grade of 1,234 grams per tonne silver equivalent for 35% of the resource. These are incredible grades, and it's not surprising how exceptional the economics looked, as outlined by the May PEA.

As we can see from the PEA below, the study currently envisions an 8.5-year mine life, with an average annual production profile of 9.6 million silver-equivalent ounces. The most impressive part about the PEA is the quick payback of 9 months based on very modest initial capital expenditures of $100.5 million. It's important to note that this study was completed using a silver price (SLV) of $16.68/oz, and a gold price (GLD) of $1,269/oz. Therefore, the payback is closer to 7.5 months if using more conservative prices of $1,450/oz gold and a $19.00/oz silver price. In terms of mining costs, all-in sustaining cost [AISC] per silver-equivalent ounce is $7.52/oz, providing more than 50% margins using a $16.00/oz silver price. The costs are much more impressive in the first four years while mining the higher-grade areas, with AISC expected to come in at $4.89/oz.

In terms of checking all the boxes for a robust PEA, there's no question that Silvercrest did this with the May news release. I would consider anything under US$180 M as low-capital intensity, and anything with an internal rate of return under two years as incredible. Finally, the best projects tend to have 50% margins or higher, and the initial PEA checked this box as well. If we take a look at the upside case for the project outlined below, which is close to current prices, the After-Tax NPV (5%) on the project jumps to $506.5 million, from $406.9 million with the base case figures used for gold and silver prices. I believe the upside case is actually more of a base case for the project as the base case was far too conservative, and therefore, I feel it is fair to value the stock using the upside case ($1,450/oz gold, $19.00/oz silver).

So why would we ever consider taking profits on arguably one of the most impressive junior silver miners out there? The answer is simple: valuation.

Based on the company's 103 million shares outstanding and a share price of $7.70 US, the company is currently being valued at $793.8 million. This translates to a P/NAV of over 1.50x based on the $506.5 million upside case and is far too high for a project that is not yet fully funded and is relying on only a Preliminary Economic Assessment. Most development stage projects are lucky to trade at 1.0x P/NAV, let alone 1.50x where Silvercrest Metals is valued currently.

As Warren Buffett said, 'it's better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.' In terms of how this applies to Silvercrest Metals, Silvercrest is the former, but it's no longer trading at a fair price. It makes no sense to buy a company at more than 1.0x P/NAV unless one believes the study assumptions can be increased significantly in short order, and it makes even less sense to pay 1.50x P/NAV, where Silvercrest sits currently.

In addition to the overvaluation issue, the technical picture is showing signs of potential exhaustion on the horizon. Silvercrest Metals is now more than 50% above its 200-day moving average (yellow line) which sits near $5.00, and is up over 150% year-to-date. Generally, stocks have a tricky time once they get this over-extended, and I would be surprised if Silvercrest Metals didn't take a rest here, or undergo a correction to shake out some of the weak hands. Therefore, I see the best case as a sideways consolidation and the more likely case as a 10-15% correction from the $7.70 level.

Silvercrest Metals owns arguably one of the most impressive undeveloped projects in the sector and has a management team that has done it before in the same jurisdiction. On this basis alone, the company remains an exceptional candidate for a takeover, or for a company to bring Las Chispas into a profitable and high-margin operation within two years. The company's nearly US$80 million in cash after the recent financing has de-risked the project substantially, as the company now holds more than 70% of the needed capital to put Las Chispas into production. Having said that, the stock is no longer cheap here at 1.50x P/NAV, and this has led to increased risk for investors. I believe investors would be wise to book profits on 1/3 of their position here and wait for a 15% plus correction before adding any further exposure to Silvercrest Metals.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.