Nike: China Is The Growth Driver

Nike Inc. (NKE) is the global leader in athletic footwear and fitness apparel with its products often blurring the lines between function and contemporary fashion. The brand is one of the most recognizable in the world and continues to present strong growth in international markets. The stock is up 37% year to date in 2019 with overall better than expected results and resilient momentum in key regions particularly China. The company's initiatives in digital including the Nike App to expand direct to consumer sales have driven margins and profitability in recent periods. This article takes a look at the latest quarterly report and our view on where the stock is headed next.

(Source: Finviz.com)

Nike Fiscal Q2 2020 Earnings Recap

Nike reported its fiscal Q2 2020 earnings on December 19th with GAAP EPS of $0.70 which was $0.12 ahead of expectations. Revenue of $10.33 billion, up 10.2% year over year, was also $240 million above estimates. On a constant currency basis, revenues were up 13% compared to the period last year. EPS this quarter represented an increase of 35% compared to $0.52 in Q2 last year.

(Source: Company IR/ annotation by author)

The gross margin increased by 20 basis points to 44.0% in Q3, while reaching 44.9% over the first six months of the fiscal. This quarter's earnings were supported by subdued marketing or "demand creation expense" which declined by 3% y/y helping to shave off 30bps of total SG&A as a percent of revenues.

The story here was impressive momentum across regions and product segments with footwear sales up 14% y/y leading growth. Revenues in the Greater China region reached $1.847 billion, an increase of 20% compared to last year. Growth in the EMEA, Asia-Pacific and Latin America were also in the double-digits expanding by 10% and 13% each respectively.

On the other hand, the core North America market which still represents 39% of total revenues has had more moderate trends with footwear sales up 6% y/y in the quarter balancing a more tepid apparel growth of just 1%. North America region EBIT declined by 1% y/y but was more than offset with the strong result in the Greater China region where earnings before interest and taxes expanded 24% to $694 million.

(Source: Company IR/ annotation by author)

Momentum in China

Indeed, the trends in China are one of the most positive aspects for the stock with Nike's management very optimistic on its outlook in the country. Nike highlighted how its Nike App and digital market share are growth drivers while the signature athletes' footwear lines are in high demand in the country. Footwear sales in China grew by 26% y/y in Q3 on a constant currency basis leading all other regions. From the conference call:

We're seeing very strong sell-through in our signature athletes’ footwear, especially through digital and in China. Next quarter gives us a number of storytelling opportunities to create even more energy with Chinese New Year, the first NBA regular season game in Paris and the NBA All-Star game in Chicago... We continue to deliver strong digital growth in Greater China despite only having just launched the NIKE app earlier this month. That is one of the many reasons we believe that we -- while we have great current momentum in China, we're still far from realizing our full potential. While we are of course very mindful of the geopolitical dynamics in Greater China, the Nike brand continues to deeply resonate with consumers and our growth continues to be strong and sustainable.

During the quarter, Nike increased its dividend by 11.4% to a new quarterly rate of $0.245 per share. The forward yield on the new quarterly rate is now 0.98%. It's also worth mentioning the company repurchased 10.1 million shares for approximately $922 million. Thus far, the company has spent $2.9 billion of the $15 billion authorized amount since June 2018.

Fiscal 2020 Outlook

The market continues to have a bullish outlook on growth and earnings upside through 2022. EPS consensus estimate for fiscal 2020 at $3.02 represents an increase of 21.2% compared to 2019 result of $2.49. Looking ahead, EPS is expected to average another 16% per year between 2021 and 2022. Compared to fiscal 2019 full year revenue of $39.12 billion, the market sees revenue growth averaging 8% through 2022.

Data by YCharts

NKE Analysis And Forward-Looking Commentary

It's hard to argue against these trends and the overall positive outlook. One weakness we can point to is the decelerating momentum in the North America region with sales this quarter up 5% compared to last year's stronger 9% y/y growth rate in Q2. North America apparel segment growth of just 1% in particular compares to 10% last year. Clearly, the region is recognized as more developed and even mature, but these results come in the context of what has been otherwise good consumer spending dynamics in the United States. The concern is that should the results come in softer in the upcoming periods, pricing pressures or necessary discounting could pressure overall firm-wide margins.

Investors should also recognize that the stock is expensive relative to average historical valuation multiples over the past decade. We highlight Nike's current EV to EBITDA at 27.1x and price to sales at 4.0x are at the highest levels going back 20 years. Other measures including a price to free cash flow multiple of 38.2x makes us question how much of the positive outlook and bullish trends are already priced in. The forward P/E based on the consensus 2020 EPS estimate is 33.3x. We believe a multiple closer to 30x would be more reasonable, although this doesn't necessarily mean it's a good short candidate.

(Source: Data by YCharts/table by author)

This is a case where we see upside in the stock limited by an already high growth premium. The company will likely be challenged to materially outperform the market-implied expectations. To the downside, risks beyond a global cyclical slowdown include the outlook for margins which could be pressured on either the cost side or from pricing pressures in the North America region. A number of emerging competitors including Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) with an expanded line of fitness apparel and footwear could chip away at Nike's market share is another long-term risk.

Verdict

There's a lot to like about Nike's stock including what has been impressive growth trends internationally, strong earnings, dividend growth, and the ongoing share buybacks. That being said, it's a pricey stock in terms of valuation and in our opinion not worth chasing higher at current levels. We rate shares of NKE as a "hold," while any weakness in shares below $90 may offer a better risk-adjusted buying opportunity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.