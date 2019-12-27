Amgen Inc.: Not Cheap At Present

Amgen's current P/E ratio is above its long-term median level, so there is possibly more likelihood of P/E multiple contraction rather than expansion.

Amgen: Investment Thesis

Indicative future rates of return from an investment in Amgen (AMGN) shares at the current share price level are in the region of 10% to 11% per year, provided the P/E multiple remains around current level. There is a considerable risk of P/E multiple contraction. It is considered the potential returns are not adequate for the degree of risk involved, particularly as there are better opportunities in the Biotech sector than Amgen.

About Amgen

From the Amgen Q3-2019 10-Q Report:

Amgen is a highly focused biotechnology company committed to unlocking the potential of biology for patients suffering from serious illness. A biotechnology pioneer since 1980, Amgen has grown to be one of the world’s leading independent biotechnology companies, has reached millions of patients around the world and is developing a pipeline of medicines with breakaway potential. Our principal products—those with the most significant annual commercial sales—are ENBREL, Neulasta®,Prolia®, XGEVA®, Aranesp®, KYPROLIS®, EPOGEN® and Sensipar®/Mimpara®. We also market a number of other products, including Nplate® (romiplostim), Vectibix® (panitumumab), Repatha®, Parsabiv® (etelcalcetide), BLINCYTO® (blinatumomab), Aimovig® (erenumab-aooe), NEUPOGEN®, AMGEVITATM (adalimumab-atto), KANJINTITM, EVENITY® (romosozumab-aqqg), IMLYGIC® (talimogene laherparepvec), MVASITM and Corlanor® (ivabradine). Acquisition In August 2019, we announced that we had entered into an agreement with Celgene in connection with Celgene’s previously announced merger with BMS to acquire worldwide rights to Otezla®, the only oral, nonbiologic treatment for psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis, and certain related assets and liabilities for $13.4 billion in cash. The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2019. Note - Otezla transaction closed on November 21, 2019

Assessing Historical And Potential Future Shareholder Returns

In this article and in most of my articles, I seek to show how targeting a desired return on an investment in shares can be facilitated by actually estimating what future returns will be based primarily on analysts' EPS estimates and other publicly available data. After all, gaining a return is the primary aim of most investing.

First, I provide details of actual rates of return for Amgen shareholders investing in the company over the last four to five years.

Table 1 - Amgen: Historical Shareholder Returns

For many stocks where I create a table similar to Table 1 above, I find a wide range of returns indicating a degree of volatility and risk. Table 1 above shows the results for Amgen were positive for all nine different investors, each investing $3,000 over the last five years, and holding to the present. Returns to date range from 11.2% to 18.3% for 7 of the investors. For the two most recent investors, G and H, returns are higher at 23.0% and 27.3%, respectively. If the share price stays around current levels or grows slowly, their rate of return will reduce due to the effect of duration.

The effect of duration can be seen in the Total cash received line at the foot of TABLE 1. The investment of Investor E with an 18.3% return has grown by $2,127 compared to growth of $824 for Investor H with a 27.3% per year return. Of course, investor E has had their funds tied up since Q1 2017. Investor H has likely had their funds invested elsewhere between Q1 2017 and Q4 2018. But those funds would have required percentage rates of return ~17% or higher to match investor E's investment performance. The rates of return in TABLE 1 are not just hypothetical results. They are very real results for anyone who purchased shares on the various dates and held through to Dec. 24, 2019. In the above examples, the assumed share sale price is the same for all investors, illustrating the significant impact on returns of the price at which an investor buys shares.

Projecting Future Shareholder Returns

If rate of return is the basis on which we judge the performance of our investments, then surely we should be seeking to estimate future likely rates of return when we are making investments. But how do we do that? I use proprietary models to generate net income, balance sheet/cash flow, and projected rates of return going out five years. Much of this is automated, but still involves a great deal of research and business and data analysis to back up the projections. Let us first look at the traditional approach to assessing value of a stock for investment purposes.

Qualitative Assessment Based On Quant Ratings For Share Investment Decisions

Figure 1 below is based on data from Seeking Alpha Premium.

Figure 1

As can be seen, Figure 1 is a qualitative assessment of Amgen providing an overall quant rating of "Neutral" for share investment at the current share price. Seeking Alpha Premium also provides analysts' estimates of EPS for Amgen as per Figure 2 below.

Figure 2 - Summary Of Analysts' Adjusted Non-GAAP EPS Estimates

I incorporate analysts' EPS estimates from both SA Premium and from Zacks Research into the averages I adopt for EPS estimates.

As for the quant rating per Figure 1, EPS and EPS growth estimates are qualitative in nature and do not quantify the rate of return that can be expected for the stock in question.

Figure 3 - Non-GAAP P/E Ratios, Historical And Future Estimates

Figure 3 is primarily designed to determine an appropriate range of non-GAAP P/E ratios for determining estimated future share price levels for Amgen. This is necessary for quantifying estimated future rates of return. Figure 3 also informs us of past non-GAAP EPS growth rates compared to forward estimates of EPS growth based on analysts' consensus estimates. The forward EPS estimates indicate declining year-over-year growth rates for 2020 to 2022 with a small up tick in 2023. It should be understood, in quantifying the short form estimated rates of return below, I'm relying purely on the soundness of analysts' consensus estimates of EPS.

Quantitative Assessment Of Value For Investment

Before developing my own detailed estimates of future earnings, cash flows, etc., for a given company, I can quantify the range of potential rates of return utilizing analysts' estimates of EPS available from Seeking Alpha Premium, Zacks Research through Nasdaq, and other qualitative data per Figures 1, 2 and 3 above. Table 2 below shows my 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard developed for this purpose, and in this case, I use the dashboard to quantify potential rates of return from an investment in Amgen at current share price.

Table 2 - 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard Projected Rates Of Return

Table 2 shows buying at the current share price would provide consistent indicative rates of return ~10% to 11% per year for exits at end of years FY 2020 to FY 2023. These rates of return assume EPS results in accordance with analysts' consensus estimates per Fig. 2 above and a constant adjusted non-GAAP P/E ratio of 16.59. The P/E of 16.59 is based on Amgen's current P/E ratio (share price $242.33 divided by Q3-2019 adjusted non-GAAP TTM EPS of $14.61). This is 6.22 below the Health Care sector non-GAAP TTM median P/E of 22.81 (see here).

The Dashboard will hopefully seem less daunting if I walk you through it from top to bottom.

Analyst Estimates non-GAAP EPS TTM - The EPS amounts come straight from Figure 3 above.

P/E Ratio Non-GAAP EPS TTM basis - Through end of FY 2019, the P/E ratios are calculated by dividing actual/projected share price by actual/projected EPS. For FY2020 to FY2023, the P/E ratio is input through the assumptions section further down in Table 2.

Share price at buy date/end date - The buy date share price is the share price at which you are targeting to buy the shares. It's either the current share price or the lower entry share price you are targeting per the assumptions further down in Table 2. The end share price is the calculated share price at the end of the period you are planning to hold your investment.

Dividend increases included in the base projections are my estimates of $0.15 per share quarterly dividend increase occurring in the first quarter of each year, following the recent historical pattern.

Rate of Return ("IRR") - This is the projected rate of return you will achieve based on the assumptions that have been input. The rates of return calculated here are calculated on the same basis as the actual rates of return per Table 1 above.

Current share price - This is a direct input that can be changed from day to day as the share price changes.

Change start share price - This allows changes to the starting buy share price if the current share price does not indicate a satisfactory rate of return for your requirements. Particularly with a ticker showing a degree of volatility, there can be opportunities to buy at a lower share price than the current share price. This function allows to determine in advance at what share price you would find the indicative rate of return attractive (see also worked example further below).

Current QTR dividend eligibility - By putting in both the targeted buy date and the ex-dividend date (for dividend-paying stocks), the current quarter's dividend will be included or excluded from return calculations. Note, in the current quarter, Amgen stock went ex-dividend on Nov. 14, 2019.

Share price over current price/previous quarter - This allows to project a higher or lower share price at the end of or during Q4-19 by adjusting share prices by a percentage up or down. In Table 2 above, I have input assumptions that share price will increase by nil% by end of Q4.

P/E ratio (adjusted non-GAAP EPS basis) - Rather than modeling share price changes by a percentage increase or decrease, share prices for FY 2020 to FY2023 are projected on the basis of multiplying assumed P/E Ratio by Analysts' EPS estimates for each year.

Other outcomes for shareholders show the proceeds projected to be received from the investment, and projected share price growth rates and dividend yields flowing from the input assumptions.

Targeting A Satisfactory (To You) Return On Investment

The problem with waiting until shares are cheap to buy is they may have become cheap because the outlook for the stock and its earnings has worsened. But there can be a considerable volatility in the price of shares with no discernible change in outlook, as shown in Figure 4 below.

Figure 4 - Amgen Versus S&P 500 Index - 1 Year To Date

The S&P 500 is trading today ~3,223, well above a year ago. Amgen shares are also trading well above the level a year ago. In between, Amgen's share price has shown considerable volatility compared to the S&P 500. Over the last 12 months, there have been many opportunities to buy Amgen shares below $200. In fact, the shares could have been bought for under $200 as recently as October. Since October, the share price has increased by over 20% to the present $242.33.

Timing Stocks Vs. Timing The Market

Targeting to buy stocks at a favorable entry price is quite different and should not be confused with timing the market. Timing the market requires you to increase or decrease the total value of your portfolio of stocks depending on the direction you perceive the market is heading. Regardless where the market is heading, individual share prices fluctuate independent of market movement.

Whether building or re-weighting a portfolio, targeting favorable prices for share additions does not require periods of not buying at all. With 1View∞Scenarios Dashboards set up for each of the stocks in your portfolio, it's possible to select for additional purchases those stocks in your portfolio that presently have the most favorable indicative future return at current or targeted share prices. Following its recent run-up, it would not be surprising if Amgen's share price took a breather and retreated a little. Let's try targeting an entry price of ~$220 per share (~9% below the current share price).

TABLE 3 - 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard Projected Rates Of Return

Table 3 uses the same assumptions as in Table 2 above, except for a lower share price of $220.52 at entry. At the lower share buy price, potential returns for FY 2020 and 2021 increase to ~15% to 18% compared to ~10% to 11% buying at the current share price per Table 2 above. The returns for FY 2022 and 2023 are lower due to the effect of duration (the positive effect of buying at a lower share price is spread out over a longer period).

Rate Of Return Projections At Amgen's Historical Median P/E Ratio

Table 4 - 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard Projected Rates Of Return

The assumptions in TABLE 4 are the same as for TABLE 2, with a targeted buy price $242.33 (P/E ratio 16.59) but with projected P/E ratio progressively decreasing to 13.79, in line with Amgen's historical median P/E ratio of 13.79 per Fig. 3. The projected P/E multiple contraction reduces the 10% to 11% returns per TABLE 2 to ~5% to 6% for 2020 to 2023.

Rate Of Return Projections - Consensus, High, And Low - Stress Test

Table 5 - 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard Projected Rates Of Return

Comments on Table 5:

A range of estimates included - In Table 5 above, I have shown the expanded form of the 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard, including analysts' consensus, high and low adjusted non-GAAP EPS estimates.

- In Table 5 above, I have shown the expanded form of the 1View∞Scenarios Dashboard, including analysts' consensus, high and low adjusted non-GAAP EPS estimates. Consensus High and Low EPS cases - The scenario is for buying at the current price of $242.33 and with the P/E ratio for FY2020 to FY2023 contracting to the historical low P/E ratio of 12.55 per Fig. 3 above.

The scenario is for buying at the current price of $242.33 and with the P/E ratio for FY2020 to FY2023 contracting to the historical low P/E ratio of 12.55 per Fig. 3 above. Indicative rates of return from holding through end of 2020 are negative ~16% for analysts low case estimate, negative ~12% for analysts consensus estimate, and negative ~5% for analysts high estimate. The strongly negative returns for FY 2020 are due primarily to the effect of the P/E ratio reducing from the present 16.59 to 12.55 over a short time period. It is only the dividend yield of 2.39% at entry that prevents worse results.

Indicative rates of return for the low case for FY 2021 to FY 2023 are in the negative ~5% to positive <1% range. The dividend yield of 2.39% at entry prevents all negative returns.

Indicative rates of return for the consensus case for FY 2021 to FY 2023 are in the negative ~2% to positive ~4% range. Once again the dividend yield of 2.39% is protective of total returns.

Indicative rates of return for the high case for FY 2021 to FY 2023 are in the 2% to 8% range, supported by the dividend yield of 2.39% at entry.

Amgen: Appropriate P/E Multiples

I believe the most fraught aspect of determining future share prices based on EPS, is not so much the reliability of the EPS estimates but determining a P/E ratio or range of P/E ratios to adopt. EPS estimates are generally fairly stable, or do not change at all, between quarterly earnings releases. But P/E ratios fluctuate on a daily basis, with changes in share price. Chuck Carnevale holds out 15.00 is a generally safe P/E ratio at which to buy shares. But in a recent article, Chuck observed that some companies attract historically higher P/E ratios which are difficult to justify, but we should accept, because that situation is likely to continue regardless.

Now that is just an observation with no theoretical underpinnings. I think a similar observation could be made that some companies historically attract low P/E multiples. There are other aspects to P/E ratios that Chuck and others do not appear to address. I will be writing a further article specifically on P/E ratios to address this very important issue as to what is an appropriate P/E ratio, in various circumstances. For now, I would say Amgen's current P/E ratio is historically not conservative for Amgen and therefore Amgen share price is exposed to potential multiple contraction.

Limitations Of This Short-Form Analysis

The short-form analysis carried out above relies heavily on analysts' estimates of future adjusted non-GAAP EPS for Amgen going out four to five years. For small-cap stocks of real interest, I find it useful to produce own detailed estimates. This can reveal opportunities not necessarily captured in analysts' consensus estimates. I do not expect that's likely in the case of reasonably well-covered stocks such as Amgen.

Conclusions

Depending on individual investor's return requirements, Amgen is not of interest at present. Based on Table 1 above, shareholders have achieved positive returns over the last four to five years. Buying at the current share price of $242.33 per TABLE 2 above has the potential to provide yearly returns ~10% to 11%. However, if P/E multiple contracts from the present 16.59 to the 5 year historical low of 12.55, negative returns are likely in the short to medium term. For longer-term holders, out to 2023, it should be possible to achieve returns in the low to mid-single digits, even with P/E multiple contraction.

