Natural Gas: Mixed Signals On Duration Of Cold, Bulls On Standby

Mixed Signals On Duration Of Cold, Bulls On Standby

(Source: Weathermodels.com)

Our view is that if this outlook continues over the next 24 hours, it is prudent to at least cut our long exposure by half or more and wait for the new updates.

In addition, it appeared that the long-range confirmed a more bearish outlook, with the 15-20 day trending bearish.

(Source: Weathermodels.com)

This could imply that all of January may turn out to be warmer than normal, which would be very bearish for natural gas.

So the bulls need to be on standby right now. If the bearish Southeast ridge continues, we will need to exit our long positions and wait.

But there's good news in the near term with the models pointing to additional HDD upside as the polar vortex hits the Northeast on January 7th.

(Source: Weathermodels.com)

The question in the weather models at the moment, in our view, is whether or not this polar vortex holds, and if it does, then it's massively bullish.

So, to summarize, we have two scenarios:

