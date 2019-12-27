Farmland Partners: Huge Discount Is An Issue And An Opportunity

Farmland has been a very interesting investment, and Farmland Partners (FPI) is trading at a discount of more than 40% to NAV. Is FPI an interesting investment going forward, or is the huge discount more an issue than an opportunity?

Farmland

Historical comparative analysis shows that farmland has delivered stable cash yields. While cash yields can vary depending on crop type and geographic location, utilizing a strategic mix of options - crops, management strategies, investment regions, farmland assets - can help investors realize competitive cash yields that compare favorably with bonds and other real assets.

Exhibit 1: Annual cash yields

Farmland has generated consistent and competitive income returns, either matching or exceeding the rolling average annual income returns of commercial real estate and timberland over different periods.

Exhibit 2: Rolling average annual income returns

Another nice feature of farmland is the low correlation (which is even negative with equities and other REITs) with other asset classes.

Exhibit 3: Diversification benefits

(Source: Farmland Partners company presentation)

Crop types

Cash yields for farmland investments can differ noticeably depending on crop type, location and management strategy.

There are two major crop types: annual and permanent cropland.

Over the past 25 years, permanent crops generated higher and more volatile cash yields compared to annual crops. The average annual cropland cash yield has been 4.0%, with a standard deviation of 0.9% - performance marked by steadiness and stability. On the other hand, permanent cropland generated a 7.9% average annual cash yield, with a 4.0% standard deviation, indicating a high upside cash yield potential, but notably, higher volatility.

Exhibit 4: Annual cash yields

NCREIF data show that the more moderate and stable cash yields derived from annually planted crops, compared to permanent crops, reflect the different mix of crops as well as different management strategies. Annual cropland properties in the NCREIF index are dominated by major agricultural commodities produced and traded globally, such as corn, cotton, soybeans, rice and wheat. With multiple producing regions in such highly competitive markets, operating margins for these major agricultural commodities are relatively tight. On the upside, the principal annual crop operating model, the lease arrangement - whereby annual crop investors lease their properties to farmers and collect rent as income - insulates landowners from fluctuations in commodity prices and helps stabilize revenue.

In contrast, many permanent crops enjoy more limited competition in higher-value, niche end-markets, supporting higher cash yields. And with a large proportion of permanent crop properties directly operated rather than leased, landowners are exposed to the highs and lows generated by cyclical price ups and downs, resulting in greater cash yield volatility.

Farmland Partners’ crop types are well split between permanent and annual crops.

Exhibit 5: Farmland Partners’ crop types

(Source: Farmland Partners company presentation)

Regional differences

Farmland investment cash yields can also be broken down by property location. Focusing on four regions in the U.S. - the Corn Belt, Delta, Pacific West and Pacific Northwest (representing 78% of the total value in the NCREIF Farmland Index) - Chart 3 graphs the historical regional cash returns. While the Corn Belt and Delta have exhibited stable though compressing cash yields since 1995, Pacific West and Northwest have both shown cash yields that are more volatile and more cyclical. Table 2 compares historical rolling average cash yields by region over different time horizons. During the four-quarter period ending in Q2 2019, Pacific West generated 5.1% cash return, the highest among the four regions. Corn Belt and Delta both came in at 2.7% for the period, with Pacific Northwest experiencing a negative cash yield of -2.6%. On a rolling basis since 1995, Corn Belt and Delta have turned in 3.7% and 4.3% cash returns per year, with Pacific West and Northwest generating 7.4% and 3.9% annually.

Exhibit 6: Annual cash yields

The variation in cash returns across farmland regions is partly a function of the different mix of property types in each region.

Cropland properties in both the Corn Belt and Delta regions are exclusively annual cropland, whereas the Pacific West and Northwest regions employ mixed property types. Home to most tree nut and wine grape investments included in the NCREIF index, Pacific West properties are comprised of 80% permanent and 20% annual cropland.

In Pacific Northwest, 33% of properties are devoted to permanent crops and include all of the U.S. apple properties in the Index.

Since most permanent crop properties are directly operated, incomes from these properties are closely tied to crop prices. As a result, in the Pacific West, the cycle of cash returns reflects the variation in tree nut prices, whereas the Pacific Northwest cash yields track movements in apple prices. This cash return-to-price dynamic has led to higher overall cash return volatility in the Pacific West and Northwest regions.

Farmland Partners’ regional allocation are well split over the different regions.

Exhibit 7: Farmland Partners’ regional allocation

(Source: Farmland Partners company presentation)

Huge discount to NAV

There are two ways REITs can increase their earnings growth rates in today’s low-interest rate environment.

The first is internal growth. Rick Romano, managing director and head of global real estate securities at PGIM Real Estate, says that even though we’re deeper into this cycle, the supply-and-demand backdrop still remains quite strong for landlords in most property types and most markets. This results in re-accelerating rental growth as rents start to increase at a higher rate than they were a year ago.

The second comes from the impact of low interest rates on REIT balance sheets. When interest rates are low, the REIT’s cost of capital is low. When a REIT’s equity price is trading above the value of its real estate, it can issue shares to raise capital in the secondary market and acquire properties accretively.

Growth is more difficult for REITs with share prices trading at a significant discount to their NAV. Farmland Partners is currently trading at a discount of 41% to NAV. The other farmland REIT, Gladstone Land Corp. (LAND), is trading at a premium of 6% to NAV.

Exhibit 8: NAV premium/discount

The challenge for those companies is how they will resolve the discount from the private market value of the real estate. The good-quality companies trading at a discount have good management that take the right steps to narrow the discount. That means selling property at a value around (or above) market value and using the proceeds to buy back shares at a discount to NAV.

This is exactly what Farmland Partners has been doing. No acquisitions, but disposals and stock buybacks.

Exhibit 9: Acquisition “activity”

(Source: Farmland Partners company presentation)

Exhibit 10: Disposals

(Source: Farmland Partners company presentation)

In the second quarter, FPI was the REIT that bought back the most shares: 6.3% of total shares outstanding.

Exhibit 11: REIT share buybacks

During the third quarter, Farmland Partners repurchased another 243,541 shares of common stock at a weighted average price of $7.04 per share, for an aggregate purchase price of $1.7 million. Following the quarter's end, the Board of Directors authorized an increase in the company's share buyback program of $50.0 million. After such increase, total availability under the company's share buyback program is $51.9 million.

Dividend safety

In 2018, Farmland Partners slashed its quarterly dividend 60.8% to 5 cents per common share, from 12.75 cents per share. The company plans to use the cash saved through its reduced dividend, along with asset sales, to repurchase stock.

Prior to the dividend cut, consensus estimates for the next 12 months showed a funds from operations payout ratio of 118.6%.

The FFO payout ratio, calculated by taking a REIT's current annual dividend rate and dividing it by its projected FFO per share, is a useful metric for analyzing a REIT's ability to cover its dividend payments. A payout ratio above 100% indicates the REIT's current dividend is higher than its estimated future cash income from operations, and the REIT may need to pull from its cash reserve to help cover the dividend. While having a payout ratio above 100% in the short term is not necessarily a cause for alarm, it is not sustainable in the long term and may require adjustments to the REIT's dividend payment plan, as was the case with FPI.

Currently, Farmland Partners has a payout of a little over 50% of the expected FFO for 2020. Gladstone Land Corp. has a payout ratio above 100%. The debt ratios of both farmland REITs are quite high.

Exhibit 12: Dividend safety

Farmland Partners’ debt maturities are well-spread through time.

Exhibit 13: Debt maturities

(Source: Farmland Partners company presentation)

Valuation

The valuation of the farmland REITs is more or less in line with that of the average REIT. Farmland Partners has a lower dividend yield due to its low payout ratio. This low ratio makes sense because of the high discount to NAV. Its money is better spent on buybacks.

Exhibit 14: Valuation

Conclusion

Farmland is a worthy addition to a portfolio thanks to its low correlation with other asset classes. We generally like REITs that trade a premium because they are able to achieve higher growth figures. REITs trading at a discount cannot raise capital to grow, and have instead to buy back shares in an attempt to lower the discount. There are only two farmland REITs, the externally managed Gladstone Land Corp. and Farmland Partners. We prefer the latter because we fear that the high payout ratio of Gladstone Land Corp. is not sustainable.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article provides opinions and information, but does not contain recommendations or personal investment advice to any specific person for any particular purpose. The information provided is for educational purposes only and does not constitute a recommendation of the suitability of any investment strategy for a particular investor.