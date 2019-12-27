Alkermes: It Takes More

VUMERITY approval will augment quarterly earnings while ALKS 3831 NDA positions Alkermes as a competitor in burgeoning scene of new schizophrenia therapies.

Alkermes (ALKS) is a poster child for the difficulties of investing in early stage biotech. It has been successful over the years in getting FDA approvals and big pharma licensing agreements for a variety of significant therapies, however it has never been a successful investment vehicle.

This article reviews its prospects going forward.

Alkermes has been a boom/bust recidivist and an overall laggard

Alkermes has been around. It IPO'd in 1991 on the leading edge of a class of class biotechs that IPO'd between 1991-94 including: Gilead (GILD) [market cap $84.45 billion], Vertex (VRTX) [market cap $56.57 billion], Ionis (IONS) [market cap $8.7 billion], MedImmune (bought out for $15.6 billion by AstraZeneca (AZN) in 2007), Cephalon (bought out for $6.8 billion by Teva (TEVA) in 2011), and Imclone (bought out for $6.5 billion by Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) in 2012).

From a market cap perspective, Alkermes [market cap $3.32 billion] is clearly the runt of that litter. Its chart reflects its choppy path over its nearly 30 years as a public company. It soared as did nearly every enterprise with a pulse and a story into 2000-01 and then crashed.

Alkermes has developed a growing schizophrenia franchise that has a proven growth track

Alkermes' wholly-owned schizophrenia franchise consists of several FDA-approved products which together provide a top level treatment regimen for schizophrenia patients. Its ARISTADA family of products are shown below from its Q3, 2019 10-Q (p. 26):

ARISTADA serves in a difficult corner of the schizophrenia market known as LAIs (Long-Acting Injectables). Despite their generally accepted advantages, LAIs make up only a small segment of the overall market for schizophrenia therapies as shown by Alkermes' Q3, 2019 earnings slide 11 below:

ARISTADA is growing its significant revenues at a healthy clip although it remains constrained by the above-cited market resistance to LAIs.

In addition to Alkermes' ARISTADA which it markets itself, it also contributed to the technology behind Janssen's schizophrenia therapies RISPERDAL and INVEGA.

Alkermes' VIVITROL provides significant longstanding growth

Alkermes' current lead revenue generator beyond ARISTADA is VIVITROL. VIVITROL touts itself as a non-opioid approach to curbing alcohol and drug addiction. It contains naltrexone, an opioid antagonist. According to its website it works by:

Occup[ying]... opioid receptors... [which] may block the effects of endogenous opioid peptides. It markedly attenuates or completely blocks, reversibly, the subjective effects of exogenous opioids.1

VIVITROL was first FDA approved to treat alcohol dependence in 2006; it was later approved in 2010 to treat opioid-dependent patients. As shown by the excerpt below from its latest 11/19 investor slide deck presentation, it has been a slow but steady driver of growing revenues:

Management presents Alkermes' role with VIVITROL as a positive one in helping to combat the nation's opioid crisis; there can be little doubt that its role is positive for many of its patients. However, its actions in support of the therapy have not been without controversy. Back in 2017, NPR penned an article taking Alkermes to task for its efforts to use state legislation to favor VIVITROL over competing products.

Despite this unfavorable publicity, VIVITROL has continued to grow its revenues as indicated by the chart above. A recent study comparing head to head use of VIVITROL with the widely-used opioid withdrawal medication Suboxone shows that each has a role in treatment of, while neither is a cure for, opioid addiction.

The following graphic from a 2018 article comparing VIVITROL with Suboxone shows the level of Medicaid coverage for the two along with key attributes of the user experience:

VUMERITY approval will augment quarterly earnings while ALKS 3831 NDA positions Alkermes as a competitor in the burgeoning scene of new schizophrenia therapies

Alkermes' roster of FDA-approved therapies expanded nicely in October when the FDA approved its VUMERITY oral therapy in treatment of relapsing-remitting MS. The approval entitled Alkermes to a $150 million milestone from its collaborator Biogen.

Alkermes' deal with Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) provides for royalties in the midteens on worldwide net sales. With an expected list price of $88,000, one might think that a ~15% royalty would provide a nice extra punch to Alkermes' earnings over the coming years.

I do not expect too much from this deal. I evaluate it by considering how VUMERITY fits into Biogen's MS franchise. Both VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate)and TECFIDERA (dimethyl fumarate) are immunomodulators taken orally that treat relapsing-remitting MS.

Back in 2017, when Biogen announced the deal, its press release noted:

Alkermes plans to seek approval of ALKS 8700 under the 505(B)(2) regulatory pathway referencing Biogen’s TECFIDERA® (dimethyl fumarate). The registration package for ALKS 8700 will include pharmacokinetic bridging studies that establish bioequivalence to TECFIDERA and data from a two-year safety study known as EVOLVE-MS-1. Initial safety data from EVOLVE-MS-1 were recently presented at MSParis2017, the 7th Joint Meeting of the European Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (ECTRIMS) and the Americas Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (ACTRIMS) in October. Safety data from the first month of the EVOLVE-MS-1 study (N=580) showed that treatment with ALKS 8700 was associated with low rates of gastrointestinal (GI) adverse events (AEs) leading to discontinuation and no occurrence of serious GI AEs. The most common AEs during the first month of treatment with ALKS 8700 were flushing, pruritus and diarrhea.

With $4.2 billion in TECFIDERA product revenues (p. 59) for 2017 and 2018, it makes up a critical component of Biogen's MS franchise. Biogen could ill afford a lookalike competitor with an improved tolerability profile. Alkermes was able to negotiate a solid deal that would help it recoup its development costs; however, it was not able to get more than an out-front payment of $28 million, plus $200 million in milestones and its midteen royalty.

According to Biogen's Q3, 2019 earnings CC:

The proportion of patients who discontinued due to GI adverse events during the five-week treatment period was 0.8% for VUMERITY and 4.8% for TECFIDERA. Of note, discontinuation rate for TECFIDERA is similar to that observed in the Phase 3 studies of TECFIDERA in which 4% of patients discontinued due to GI events.

Accordingly there is only a small subset of patients known to benefit from taking VUMERITY over TECFIDERA. Likely Biogen will market VUMERITY exclusively to this group, which limits Alkermes' probable license revenues.

That said, it is early in the game. There will be no meaningful revenue data until VUMERITY's launch is well underway, likely during the latter part of 2020. An additional unknown that could skew things in Alkermes' favor is the requirement that Biogen pay an unspecified minimum royalty for the first five years. VUMERITY revenue prognostication at the present is premature.

Alkermes' ARISTADA therapies position it as a top player in the LAI therapy world as described above. Its ALKS 3831 NDA provides potential that it will be a serious player in the growing field of new oral schizophrenia therapies.

Today (12/23/19) as I write, Intra-Cellular (ITCI) stock skyrocketed over 200% based on FDA approval of its lumateperone in treatment of schizophrenia. Other companies that I follow, Sage Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) and Acadia (ACAD) also have schizophrenia therapies in late stages of development. Last month Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX) rocketed up on favorable results from a Phase 2 schizophrenia study.

Lumateperone's early approval will give it a leg up in the market for schizophrenia therapies with improved tolerability profiles. ALKS 3831 as shown on Alkermes' 11/19 slide presentation, slide 13 below puts Alkermes in a strong position to compete in this market should ALKS 3831 net an FDA approval.

Alkermes' finances are unappealing

Alkermes presents an overview of its closing 2019 revenue/expense situation in slide 9 to its Q3 2019 earnings slide deck as follows:

Alkermes' single annual revenue line shows a bold >$1 billion in annual revenues. When you break these revenues down by source and by quarter, you find an unusual blend with a variety of solid contributors but no real star.

Its product sales for the nine months of 2018 were $317,684; they grew ~18% to $374,890 for the same period in 2019. Unfortunately, manufacturing and royalty revenues were not so accommodating; they declined >5% from $359,253 to $340,595.

Aggregating product sales with manufacturing and royalty revenue shows nine months of 2019 revenues growing by ~5% from $676,937 ($317,684+ $359,253) for 2018 to $715,485 ($374,890 + $340,595) for 2019. The balance of its >$1 billion revenue is made up of research and development revenues; these are lumpy from period to period so I am not including them when I peg year-over-year revenue growth at ~5%.

On the expense side, the midpoint of Alkermes' major cash expenses, COGS ($185 million), R&D ($440 million) and SG&A ($600 million) add up to $1,225 million. It is hardly surprising that Alkermes' management is dissatisfied with this performance: ergo, its recently announced restructuring.

CEO Pops described key points of the restructuring during Alkermes's Q3 2019 earnings call, including:

a complete review of the business and its strategic priorities with a goal of saving $150 million annually;

focus on high potential therapies in CNS and oncology building on traditional CNS expertise and scientific experience in cytokine engineering and new research underway in its labs;

streamlined SG&A functions to improve efficiency for its commercial organization;

recalibrating marketing investments to focus on the initiatives that are driving the most return on investment; for example investments in specialized commercial capabilities for ARISTADA and VIVITROL as plans progress for ALKS 3831 and beyond;

manufacturing organization refinements, while preserving ability to produce high quality products for patients and prepare for potential upcoming commercial launches.

The rationale for the restructuring is to assist the company in achievement of the following objectives:

The first is sustained non-GAAP profitability. The second is to increase our flexibility to pursue business development opportunities that complement our R&D and commercial capabilities. And the third is to preserve our ability to invest appropriately in the clinical development program for 4230 and the ALKS 3831 launch.

CFO Frates' Q3 2019 guidance review sets out expectations for unchanged GAAP loss in 2019 with a non-GAAP profit of $70-$90 million. As for 2020, that will have to await more detailed guidance during Alkermes' year-end earnings call in February.

Given its expected results for 2019, Alkermes' cash situation appears adequate as CFO Frates reports:

Turning to our balance sheet, we ended the third quarter with approximately $609 million in cash and total investments compared to approximately $594 million at the end of the second quarter. The company's total debt outstanding was approximately $278 million at the end of the third quarter.

As shown by its chart in the first section of this article, Alkermes' share count has remained constrained within a gently rising slope for the last several years.

Conclusion

Alkermes has several potential growth drivers; its VIVITROL is a key player in the area of opioid abuse. Its ARISTADA has growing revenues in the LAI space which is due for a catch-up from historic levels of underperformance. Its recent approval of its oral MS medication promises an entirely new revenue stream. It is on the cusp of submitting an NDA for two indications of its new oral ALKS 3831 for schizophrenia and for bipolar disorder.

There can be no doubt that Alkermes will have a busy 2020. I do doubt however that it will see any near-term outperformance that would merit a significant investment in this name compared to other biotech investments.

Two potential developments that might change this as 2020 unfolds would be if (a) its efforts to establish VIVITROL as a preferred treatment in additional states progress or (b) its VUMERITY generates broader enthusiasm than I anticipate.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ACAD, ALKS, GILD, ITCI, IONS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may buy or ell shares in ACAD, ALKS, ITCI, IONS or GILD over the next 72 hours.