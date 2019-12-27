Union Pacific Corporation: Reinventing Its Service Model To Drive Efficiencies

Union Pacific may therefore be underpriced and may get market share from trucking.

Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) is experiencing a recession in rail traffic volumes, but the stock is at an all-time high. At first glance, it might appear to be overvalued. However, it’s critical to dig into the company's story to understand that it may be still underpriced.

Recent U.S. rail traffic is off almost double digits year over year, according to the latest weekly data, which showed that it is off 9.0 percent. In the year to date, traffic volume is down 4.7 percent. Coal volumes were off more than 20 percent. UNP had benefited by shipping crude oil from the Permian Basin, as petroleum volumes are up 12.7 percent year to date, but the most recent week showed only a modest increase year over year as a result of new pipelines coming on-line in the Permian, which are a cheaper alternative to rail.

But third-quarter EPS was $2.22, up from $2.15 in third quarter of 2018. The reason: it reduced its operating ratio to 59.5%, 2.2% lower than a year earlier.

The operating ratio is a measure of how much it costs, on average, to produce each dollar in revenue. So, the lower the ratio, the higher the profit.

The operating ratio fell to the lowest level in its history. Back in 2004, it cost 87.5 percent to produce revenues. The ratio was down 24.8 percent.

The revolution that enabled UNP to achieve such cost savings is called Precision Scheduled Railroading (“PSR”). It is a “railroad strategy that uses departure schedules and point-to-point delivery methods to achieve low operating ratios and consolidate railroad networks.”

Prior to PSR, the strategy was to assemble long trains to maximize capacity to achieve efficiency. But that resulted in long wait times and poor service. If a train was not long enough, its departure would be delayed until it met the criteria. That translated into long “dwell” times - as cars were idled in a yard - and unpredictable deliveries.

Hunter Harrison, CEO of Canadian National Railroad, when he wrote the book How We Work and Why: Running a Precision Railroad, is credited with innovating the change in strategy, but Gilbert Lamphere, the former chairman of Illinois Central, said that Harrison had learned the strategy from Ed Moyers, the vice president of the Peoria & Pekin Union Railway, who came into Lamphere’s office with “crazy ideas about how to run a railroad.”

The insight was to think about railroad cars and not trains. The ultimate goal is to minimize the operating ratio by:

Consolidating rail networks,

Implementing a point-to-point delivery method,

Increasing asset velocity,

Achieving better fuel efficiency,

Optimizing the dispersion of capacity, and

Rightsizing the fleet and employee payrolls.

UNP has set a goal of reducing the operating ratio to 55 percent. And the company has also appointed a new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), who plans to achieve additional efficiencies. As shown below, Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) has achieved a 56 percent ratio, and so, more improvement is still possible.

Conclusions

The railroad industry in general and UNP in particular are in a revolution of reinventing their service model to achieve a lower cost of delivery which also provides customers with more predictable service. That is how the company was able to generate higher earnings even during a traffic recession.

