Bed Bath & Beyond: The House Cleaning Could Be Too Late

It could take several quarters for management to achieve its initiatives, if at all.

It has been a tough earnings season for traditional retailers. Many are having a difficult time growing revenue. Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) in particular has been struggling for a while. The company recently restructured its entire leadership team, including the departure of five senior members. BBBY also made former Target (TGT) chief marketing officer, Mark Tritton, its new CEO:

Bed Bath & Beyond has gone beyond to find its new president. This afternoon, it named Target CMO Mark J. Triton as its new president and CEO, effective November 4. The news has been highly anticipated-and the subject of much speculation (including here on Forbes.com)-since the departure of the former occupant of the office, Steven Temares, this past spring. His exit was brought on by serious agitation from a group of outside investors and was part of a massive upheaval at the legacy retailer that saw its cofounders retiring and most of the board of directors ousted and replaced.

Tritton comes with a wealth of experience. He was involved in merchandising, sourcing, product development and private-labels programs at Target. Its product development has helped drive traffic to Target stores. Other traditional retailers have had to resort to aggressive promotions to drive traffic, resulting in margin compression. Target is somewhat of a retail juggernaut in that it has been able to grow its digital platform without cannibalizing sales through physical locations. Tritton could potentially replicate Target's success at BBBY, but it could take a while.

Customers Are Not Flocking To Bed Bath & Beyond

While customers are flocking to Target, that isn't necessarily the case for BBBY. They aren't flocking to traditional retailers in general. In November, retail sales through department stores fell 7.2% Y/Y, while sales through non-store retailers rose 11.5%. In its most-recent quarter, BBBY reported revenue of $2.7 billion, down 7% Y/Y. Comparable sales fell 6.7%, the second consecutive quarter of comparable sales decline beyond 6.0%. Comparable sales in-store fell in the high-single-digit percentage range, while comparable sales through customer facing digital channels declined slightly.

Total non-store industry retail sales are growing at double digits, yet BBBY's digital sales are in decline. That's a red flag. If a retailer does not have a sizeable digital presence, then it could practically be non-existent to millennials. J.C. Penney (JCP) is also just figuring this out. Chatter suggests the digital platform may be facing headwinds because BBBY lacks an optimal pricing strategy:

Then there's the matter of pricing. For Bed Bath & Beyond to compete online with the likes of Amazon.com (AMZN), it needs to lower its prices. And that is exactly what it has been doing, according to Loop Capital analyst Anthony Chukumba. He compared prices on 50 goods and found that Bed Bath & Beyond's were 8.6% higher than Amazon's, though they're cheaper if shoppers use one of the chain's 20%-off coupons. That makes Bed Bath & Beyond more competitive, but probably isn't good for its stock, Chukumba writes. "While we typically view more competitive pricing as a positive...we believe this will place pressure on BBBY's gross margin," he explains.

Revenue through Target's digital platform is growing at double-digit rates. Tritton could potentially help BBBY optimize its digital offering. However, if it involves reducing prices to match Amazon, then it could hurt margins. To improve its value proposition to customers, BBBY needs to access and respond to data in real time. That involves having a best-in-class digital platform, which may also entail additional capital investment.

Margins Are Falling Hard

The company's margins are already in decline. In its most recent quarter, gross margin was 27%, down about 700 basis points from the year earlier period. Gross profit was $727 million, down 26% Y/Y. Gross margin was negatively impacted by a decrease in merchandise margin due to a $194 million reserve for future markdowns related to BBBY's transformation initiatives. Such initiatives include stabilizing sales and driving top-line growth, and rightsizing the cost structure. Cutting prices for online offerings could potentially arrest the decline in sales, but it could also drive down margins further. BBBY would likely have to further adjust its cost structure to reflect a company that is relying more on its digital presence.

SG&A in its most recent quarter was $881 million, down 3% Y/Y. As a percentage of revenue it was 32%, up 100 basis points versus the year earlier period. The fallout was that EBITDA was -$69 million versus $161 million in the year earlier period. The holiday season should spur full-year sales. In the future, the company could experience more losses as it tinkers with its online pricing and improves its cost structure.

Valuation Appears Cheap

BBBY generated last twelve months' ("LTM") EBITDA of $531 million. It has an enterprise value of $2.7 billion and trades at 5.1x LTM EBITDA. The valuation appears cheap. However, it could take several quarters for management to improve BBBY's digital platform and remove stale inventory. Several retailers are attempting to make similar transformations. Not everyone will be successful. On the road to improving its business model, BBBY could experience margin erosion and cash burn. Given that backdrop, a trading multiple of 5.1x EBITDA appears kind.

Conclusion

BBBY is up 50% Y/Y, likely over euphoria related to the new CEO. Investors may want to hold the excitement until management successfully executes its strategic initiatives. I rate BBBY a sell.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.