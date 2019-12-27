Assessing The Dividend Prospects Of Enterprise Products Partners

The $62 billion midstream company Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) has been reporting plenty of insider buying transactions of late, which has piqued our interest. Director Randa Duncan Williams has bought close to $50 million worth of stock already this month. Insiders may have ample reasons why they sell, but when consistent buying takes place, it invariably means that the insider in question believes the stock price is going to go up.

As we can see from the long-term chart below, shares have still not managed to break above their 2014 highs. They tried this year back in the Summer, but couldn't break through on their first attempt. Enterprise Products Partners pays out a very generous dividend of $1.77 annually at present, which equates to a yield of 6.25%. Although the firm's sales multiple of 1.8 is on par with what we have seen on average over the past five years, Enterprise Products Partners' book multiple of 2.5, cash flow multiple of 9.5 and earnings multiple of 13 all look low compared to historical averages.

Many times, a company's key dividend metrics can give us an insight on whether its shares will return to something closer to their long-term average valuations. Researching a dividend involves running though the income statement, cash flow statement as well as the balance sheet. Therefore, let’s see how key metrics in Enterprise Products Partners' financial statements have been trending.

On the income statement, we can see that operating profit has grown by roughly $2.24 billion over the past five years and net income by just under $2 billion. The number of shares outstanding has risen by 338 over the same time period, which may be cause for concern. Obviously, as investors we prefer companies which are solidly bringing down their floats. A rising float means shareholders' share of the firm's profits is reduced over time. Although interest expense has been rising, operating profit has been growing faster. Over the past four quarters, the interest coverage ratio comes in at 5.46, which means we have an encouraging rising trend.

On the balance sheet, we can see that long-term debt rose to $25.7 billion in the company's latest report. Assets though have been growing at a faster clip than the firm's liabilities, which is why common equity of $24.49 billion is at its highest point over the past 5 years. EPD's debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05 has hovered around parity for the best part of a decade now. Therefore, we don't see a solid encouraging trend here on the balance sheet thus far.

On the cash flow statement, although the company is well able to generate strong operating cash flow, capex has remained particularly high. Over the past four quarters, Enterprise Products Partners spent $4.52 billion on capex, which is the highest it has been for quite some time. This means that free cash flow of $2.15 billion was not able to cover the dividend payment of $3.81 billion over the past four quarters. This may explain the slowing growth rate of the dividend. The 1-year growth rate of 2.33%, for example, is well down from the 5-year growth rate of almost 5%.

Obviously, robust future earnings growth has the potential to change the paradigm here. Although analysts who follow this stock expect 8%+ growth this fiscal year, they believe growth will slow to mid-single digit percentages in the following two years. Therefore, if capex remains elevated, it is difficult to see how meaningful growth could take place in the dividend payment going forward.

To sum up, Enterprise Products Partners, as noted, has been experiencing strong insider buying over the past month or so. We also like the fact that the firm's valuation is well under its 5-year average. However, we would like to see more projected growth coming down the track, especially with that increased dilution in recent times. The issue here is not the generous yield, but rather the lack of growth of the same. Furthermore, it is cash which pays dividends and not earnings, which means reported payout ratios must be taken with a pinch of salt here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.