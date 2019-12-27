Schlumberger: North America Could Falter

Source: Forbes

Schlumberger (SLB) reports quarterly earnings January 17, 2020. Analysts expect revenue of $8.18 billion and EPS of $0.37. The revenue estimate implies a 4% decline Q/Q. Investors should focus on the following items.

North America Could Stagnate

I have been bearish on the U.S. economy and cyclical industries for a while. At some point, stimulus-induced economic growth could come to an end. The oil industry has historically been cyclical. OPEC supply cuts have provided a floor to oil prices and buoyed oil-related names. Oil markets may have to depend on organic demand to drive E&P and that could be foreboding. Last quarter, Schlumberger reported revenue of $8.5 billion, up 3% sequentially and flat Y/Y. Of the company's four major regions, only Latin America reported a revenue decline.

Schlumberger is known for its international prowess, but North America is now its largest region at 33% of total revenue. North America land drilling has also been the hottest market for oil services over the past few years. Revenue from the region grew 2% sequentially last quarter. Since Q4 2018, there have been fears that demand for fracking would decline. Last quarter North America was spurred not by land drilling activity, but by offshore sales.

Signs suggest Schlumberger's North America operations could face headwinds going forward. Active drilling rigs in the U.S. recently jumped 14 to 813, but had been declining steadily over the past several weeks. This likely indicates E&P remains stagnant. Halliburton (HAL) recently laid off 800 workers at its facility in El Reno, Oklahoma. Halliburton's Q3 revenue in North America fell sequentially by double digits. The bloodletting likely reflects declining E&P in the oil patch.

Revenue outside of North America rose 4% sequentially. Europe/CIS/Africa revenue was spurred by increased activity in Russia and the North Sea, while Latin America was hurt by reduced activity in Mexico and Argentina. Of note is that FedEx (FDX) has openly complained that the knock-on effects of the trade war with China have been economic contraction in Germany and other parts of Europe. If Europe continues to contract, then E&P in the region could face headwinds as well.

Margins Expanded

If the oil patch turns down, then margins can become compressed. Over the past few years, oil services firms have grown earnings, pared debt and shored up their balance sheets. Of the large oil services firms, Schlumberger has the highest margins. Gross margin was 14%, up 200 basis points versus Q2. Combined costs for research and development and general and administrative expenses were $296 million, up 1% Q/Q. Total operating expenses grew less than revenue, which drove the margin expansion.

Its EBITDA margins have consistently been north of 20%. Management is also excellent at containing costs to protect those margins. EBITDA of $1.8 billion was up 6% Q/Q, while EBITDA margin of 20.9% was up 50 basis points versus Q2. Schlumberger's margins were higher than that of Halliburton, which reported an EBITDA margin in the 17% range. If North America faces headwinds, then I expect management to cut costs accordingly.

Schlumberger's Valuation Appears Stretched

Broader financial markets have continued to rise, which has inured to the benefit of SLB. The company has an enterprise value of $70 billion, or 10.2x last twelve months' ("LTM") EBITDA. In the past, SLB has traded at a much higher multiple. In my opinion, the valuation is based more on flows into stocks and easy money from the Federal Reserve than the company's future business prospects.

Industrial production rose in November, helped by the end of the strike at General Motors (GM). It has been anemic for most of the year; until industrial production and business activity demonstrate consistent growth, then it could be bad for oil markets. It could also be foreboding for SLB and oil markets.

Conclusion

SLB is up Y/Y in the high-single-digit percentage range. For a cyclical name, its valuation is too robust. Sell SLB.

I also run the Shocking The Street investment service as part of the Seeking Alpha Marketplace. You will get access to exclusive ideas from Shocking The Street, and stay abreast of opportunities months before the market becomes aware of them. I am currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to enjoy. Check out the service and find out first-hand why other subscribers appear to be two steps ahead of the market. Pricing for Shocking The Street is $35 per month. Those who sign up for the yearly plan will enjoy a price of $280 per year - a 33% discount.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.