No, Disney Does Not Have A 'Star Wars' Problem... Anymore

Investors should remember many were also quick to criticize Disney for perceived mistakes tied to other areas of the franchise, but ultimately, those decisions will lead to long-term wins.

As it stands “Skywalker” has already crossed $500 million globally and just scored the second-highest Christmas Day earnings of all time – all with the latest release date in franchise history.

The truth is “Star Wars” is a billion-dollar franchise that evolved into more than movies so focusing on how many less million one particular area made is thinking small scale.

While it is true that the brand was at one point very much in trouble after the previous polarizing film turned off core audiences, Disney acted swiftly to course correct.

Disney’s newest “Star Wars” release “The Rise of Skywalker” recently opened with a smaller initial haul than its predecessors leading some to worry about the brand’s financial future.

(Image Credit: Disney)

When you reach a certain level of success, the claws come out quickly and also swing more viciously. Disney (NYSE:DIS) has reached that level of success and as a result, it doesn’t take much to bring the bears out in full force when something doesn’t quite go off as planned.

Case in point Disney+ and it's not quite smooth debut. Yes, it is easy to point fingers and laugh when a project of this level of importance is seemingly bungled on day one, but 20+ million subscribers later, nobody is laughing now.

Disney’s situation with Star Wars is not much different.

The studio’s revamp of the iconic film franchise was a multi-year effort and when it was done, we had three new feature films completing the series, two spin-off movies, a streaming TV series and a massive immersive theme park experience among other projects.

We are talking billions of dollars in revenue – so for people to freak out over the final film in the new trilogy, The Rise Of Skywalker, opening lower than the previous two is absurd. To borrow an old saying those people are playing checkers, while Disney is playing chess. In the grand scheme, it means nothing, and investors should have little concern about the future of the brand or its parent company’s value.

First as always, some background.

Let’s be clear, Skywalker could have been the best-reviewed film across all nine films, had off-the-charts buzz and momentum and won over every single fan that saw it – and it still wasn’t topping 2015’s The Force Awakens. The first new Star Wars film in a decade was a milestone moment that marked the return of a beloved series. Comparing it to Skywalker is not an accurate representation, nor is it fair.

The fact remains Skywalker had the second-best Christmas earnings of all time and after a week is already topping $500 million in global revenue. For any film that’s a win and for Disney it’s just the latest in a string of films that have dominated 2019.

However, if you want to play the comparison game, 2017’s The Last Jedi is a better one, but it’s also uneven as it opened five days earlier than Skywalker. Although it’s also an important reference point for Disney critics, because it is when things began to go off the rails for Star Wars and investors saw the company’s grand plan hit a major wall.

For those not as familiar with the brand, the movie was polarizing and turned off a sizable portion of the Star Wars base. Again, to be fair, it wasn’t a bad movie, it just wasn’t the Star Wars movie fans were expecting.

And that’s important because there is a difference.

A good way to explain it is by comparing it to another polarizing project from the new trilogy’s ultimate overseer, J.J. Abrams – ABC’s Lost. The Emmy-winning series started off red-hot and then went ice cold before coming to an acceptable conclusion.

Force Awakens is Lost in seasons one and two where we were hooked, Last Jedi was more like seasons three and four where the show morphed into something entirely different and now Skywalker is akin to seasons five and six where everyone knew the end was coming and worked towards tying up the dozens of loose ends.

If you’ve never seen Lost, simply put, both projects got so wrapped up in new characters and new mysteries the creative teams forgot about the original characters and mysteries that made it so popular in the first place.

So that situation combined with the oddly scheduled and scandal-plagued Solo stand-alone prequel film (that came six months later) created this weird realm where Star Wars was shockingly in danger of losing value.

Disney had to then take steps to course-correct on the fly.

That said, now that the team realized they had a problem that needed to be addressed – and not just with the film but with the brand overall – they went to work. Yes, Star Wars is a film series, so at its core is its box-office performance, but what many industry critics have forgotten (because it makes for better headlines) is that Star Wars is now so much more.

And yes, Disney's stock fell on the lower box office, but what gets overlooked is it fell 1%. Many top-tier stocks rise and fall 1% every day in normal trading, that’s not a sound for alarm. The truth is the fact it didn’t fall lower is (to me) a sign that Disney’s investors have realized the company has righted its ship and was taking the right steps to get this beloved saga back on track.

For example, look over The Mandalorian, the flagship series over on the Disney+ streaming service. This was the first live-action Star Wars spin-off TV series and the pressure was on to do it right – especially at a reported $12.5 million per episode budget. Yet at the same time, Disney took big risks that anyone not focused on the long-game would have missed.

First, Disney opted to release the episodes weekly versus all-at-once. We can have the debate about which is better until the end of time, but personally, I come down on the weekly side and here it worked out wonderfully. By going weekly, the pump was primed for Star Wars' conversation in the weeks leading into Skywalker and the conversation was leading to a secondary revenue stream.

It wasn’t all film talk; it was brand talk and one discussion helped the other.

The other aspect was the big reveal at the end of the first episode. I’m sorry for the spoiler, but if you haven’t heard about “Baby Yoda” yet, where have you been? The introduction of “The Child” (aka “Baby Yoda”) was a massive deal for not just Star Wars but for pop culture.

To put it another way, this was Baby Groot from Guardians of the Galaxy to the next level. It was a consumer product division dream and with an amazing holiday hook built-in.

“Baby Yoda” was certain to be on the top of EVERY toy list… except the products were nowhere to be found. And it wasn’t because they were sold out, it’s because they didn’t exist yet. In fact, many initially believed it was because Disney underestimated the character’s appeal and was caught off-guard by the surge in popularity.

If you thought that – you don’t know Disney.

In actuality, Disney opted NOT to make them for fear of ruining a big surprise element of its new (very important and very pricey new show). The team realized that this was a secret best kept even if it would cost them millions in profits.

Again, remember this is a billion-dollar franchise, so focusing on millions is thinking small scale.

It’s the same thing with Galaxy’s Edge, the immersive Star Wars land that just opened in Disney’s Orlando and Los Angeles theme parks.

When early returns on the expansion came in under expectations, out came the claws again around what was perceived as a disastrous gamble. People were only too happy to find joy in the Mouse’s mistakes. And yes, maybe it was foolhardy to open a new land with only one attraction ready and expect not for there to be a sizable backlash, but this is Star Wars.

What everyone forgot was Galaxy’s Edge is a massive cash-grab and I don’t say that in a snarky way. It’s not a bait-and-switch, it’s not a surprise, it’s a theme park. You should be expecting an upcharge anytime you go anywhere where you are going to pay five times the price for a bottle of water.

Disney knows its fanbase, if you are a die-hard fan and you now have the ability to build your own lightsaber or your own droid or pick anything “new” tied to official cannon (i.e. history) you will – and you will hand over your money with a massive grin on your face.

It’s not rocket science, it’s fandom.

The company also went to great lengths to ensure the lines weren’t massive and you wouldn’t spend all of your time waiting. It’s these little steps that shareholders should have been encouraged by because it shows forward-thinking.

Disney at its base is a company that trades in magic, but its core team also understands magic isn’t real. Of course, for the right price you can be tricked into thinking it is! Those people who want to believe that are early adopters, something that every industry and company knows about very well.

In this case, there may have been fewer early adopters than expected, but they came, they saw and more importantly, they spent. Disney also knew its second ride – Rise of the Resistance – was a throwback to Disney’s classic e-ticket groundbreaking next-generation creations.

A ride that has multiple movement systems built-in (including a trackless path) and literally drops you into the world of Star Wars. If Skywalker and the films weren’t going to win over critics, this certainly was – and it did.

Resistance is the type of attraction you HAVE to go back to check it out, even if you were just at the park recently… and Disney knew that. So now you have the early adopters coming back, plus the hold-outs who were waiting for the full experience, plus the holiday crowds.

Yeah Galaxy’s Edge is going to be just fine.

And for that matter so is Star Wars.

To be clear, I’m not saying the series was always fine, because it certainly was not. Disney came to “this” over-exposing its golden goose and it stopped, thought it through and made changes. With a brand like Star Wars you will never have a situation where everyone is happy, but you try to please as many people as you can.

That is what investors need to look for in a company, a C-Suite that understands what giving up a little now means for the long run bottom line.

Investors should not be spooked by the lower box office of Skywalker and they should not be distracted by those angry fans with very loud voices who are upset because a plot point did not meet their sky-high standards. Disney did not buy Star Wars just to watch it crater and it was never going to sit back and just hope for the best.

By fine-tuning and rounding out its slew of already in progress projects AND then pressing pause it’s setting itself up for the brand’s next chapter. The next Star Wars film is not slated to come to theaters until 2022 – and given it now faces the sizable task of replacing the two men given the keys to the kingdom that date may slip even more. Either way, taking into account writing it, casting it, shooting it and promoting it, 2022 doesn’t seem like light-years away, but it may just be enough to reset the board.

If any company can do it, Disney can… the force is strong in them and it will continue to be.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.