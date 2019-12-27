Phil Kennedy: Why Would Anyone Want To Buy Silver

Phil Kennedy of Kennedy Financial joins me on the show to discuss.

So, why would anybody want to buy it?

Silver is currently out of favor with just about everybody in the financial investing world.

With silver currently so out of favor with just about everybody in the financial investing world, why would anybody want to buy it?

Perhaps that it is so out of favor is precisely what leads it to be undervalued, as Phil Kennedy of Kennedy Financial joins me on the show to discuss. As well as the mindset required to be a contrarian investor. And whether that's a worthwhile endeavor, or if there's a better way.

So to find why anyone would even consider wanting to buy silver, and if that could be the right move for you, click to watch the interview now!

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.