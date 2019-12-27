Hugo Boss: 2019 Turned Out To Be More Challenging Than Expected

The headwinds the company encountered in North America and Hong Kong hindered it from delivering on sales and operating income targets.

Hugo Boss stock has drastically lagged behind peers as its financial performance has been bleak this year.

This year Hugo Boss AG (OTCPK:BOSSY), the Metzingen-based fashion company, has clearly fallen out of investor favor. The headwinds the firm encountered appeared to be much more resilient than they seemed to be; investors lost confidence for a moment, and the stock edged to a nine-year low. My May 2019 rating was, unfortunately, too optimistic. The thesis has stalled this year.

As issues mounted, the company failed to deliver strong sales growth and catalyze the share price upward movement. Its 2019 guidance was revised down. Now the stock trades at only ~14.1x Price/ IFRS earnings, well below the valuation of the British Burberry (OTCPK:BURBY) and American Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL). To rewind, in January 2019, it enjoyed a ~17.7x multiple.

The stock has dropped too much this year and even looks like a value play in the fashion industry. But is the recuperation possible?

Challenges on the path

There is a slew of reasons why Hugo Boss has not only failed to deliver alpha in 2019, but also drastically underperformed the stock market benchmarks like the DAX and the S&P 500 and other luxury and fashion companies.

First and foremost, it is worth remembering that in 2016 Hugo Boss embarked on a new turnaround path. To rewind, the group decided to realign brands in its portfolio to correct a brand architecture mistake it had made in the past and reinvigorate sales growth. Previously created BOSS Green (athleisure styles) and BOSS Orange (casual styles) were gone in 2018; the company's new brand strategy built on HUGO and BOSS was promising, and investors had high hopes.

However, high pressure on margins and bleak sales growth this year, primarily in the third quarter, disenchanted the market. All these raised questions if the company's short- and medium-term financial targets would be achieved.

What happened in Q3? Group sales increased by only 1% while operating income (before IFRS 16) dropped 13%. Quarterly net income was down 12%. One of the principal culprits of lackluster sales growth was civil unrest in Hong Kong. Surely, this factor is out of the company's control. I reckon it is a terrible mistake to blame it for lower sales in the city. This is a disaster that is impossible to stave off; Hugo Boss could only adapt to it and figure out a way to spur sales in other regions to offset the weakness in Hong Kong.

Another matter that shattered BOSSY's growth story was pricing pressure in North America. While in Britain sales rose by 5%, revenue in the Americas dropped by 7%. Both local and tourist demand were pronouncedly disenchanting. Moreover, the group anticipates the 2019 revenue contraction in the Americas to be "at a mid- to high-single-digit percentage rate" (see page 15 of the presentation). This fact is surely worrisome, as it is not quite clear if the company will be able to offset the softness in the U.S. and Canada by sales growth in other regions.

The silver lining

Of course, there is always a silver lining. In the case of Hugo Boss, it's positive free cash flow (YTD, before and after IFRS 16) and a robust balance sheet. While capital expenditures edged higher, as the company poured funds into store renovation (its flagship store on the Champs-Élysées in Paris is now open), its operating cash flow also rose slightly; in sum, FCF (including IFRS 16) was €63 million.

Now a few comments on the financial position. If a company runs into problems while its financial position is fragile, its issues might double and push it to the brink of insolvency. BOSSY, thankfully, has satisfactory Financial Debt/Equity (before IFRS 16) of 31.5%, while cash and cash equivalents cover more than 40% of total financial debt. Also, the total financial debt/net CFFO ratio stands at 55%, which is almost perfect.

Another surely inspiring matter is its capital efficiency. Previously in my coverages, I assessed the company's free cash flow but only briefly touched upon its return on capital. Now it is worth taking a more in-depth look. So, I estimate its current Cash Return on Equity (Net CFFO/Average shareholder equity) to equal 58%; put another way, per every euro of equity the group generated 58 euro cent in operating cash flow. At the same time, it also yielded 44 euro cent per euro of total capital.

Another issue worth highlighting is that in Q3 2019, online sales soared 36%. This hints that if the company continues to execute its digital strategy, it might be able to deliver on its financial targets or even surpass them. That might be a solid catalyst.

Dividend yield

It is common knowledge that capital gain and dividend yield are antithetical. While Hugo Boss was extending losses on Xetra, its yield inevitably crept higher. Perhaps dividend investors even consider accumulating some stock amid weakness.

My opinion is that a ~6.3% yield, which is by a substantial margin above both the U.S. and German market averages, definitely looks compelling. The flip side is that DPS was volatile in the past, so was the yield. While the company more than tripled the dividend in 2010-2016, in 2016, DPS was radically cut.

As was clarified in the Investor meeting presentation (see page 65), Hugo Boss had a "strong commitment to profit-based dividend policy." Put another way, it anticipates a 60-80% dividend payout ratio in 2019-2022. So, if revenue contraction in the Americas or higher opex impacts net income, its DPS might be cut.

What might lie ahead

According to analysts' assumptions, the revenue growth of Hugo Boss would not reach a mid-single-digit range in the 2020s. Now its three-year sales CAGR is only 1.5% while operating income CAGR is just 2.7%.

It means the suitmaker will have to exert muscles to secure and even expand margins (perhaps by changing product mix or re-engineering its pricing model) to grow profits and free cash flow at a faster pace. So, scrupulous micro-managing of selling, general & administrative expenses (which edged higher in Q3, see page 9 of the statement) is key.

The company itself forecasts (see page 14 of the statement) the 2019 revenue to increase at a low-single-digit percentage rate; also, the decrease in operating income at a mid- to high-single-digit percentage rate is on the cards.

Sure, this sluggish growth will not potentiate the expansion of valuation multiples to the 20x region and beyond. Most likely, IFRS P/E will remain below the 20x landmark; another scenario is also possible, but only if BOSSY manages to beat consensus estimates and radically improve profitability. In that case, I concur the market might reward it with a higher P/E.

A brief valuation

Of course, at the moment, Hugo Boss is inexpensive. While Ralph Lauren has a 20.6x P/E in New York and Burberry enjoys a 25.5x P/E in London, shares of Hugo Boss traded in Frankfurt have only a 14.1x multiple. That is partly the consequence of anticipated bleak sales growth in the medium term and also of its weak financial results in the third quarter of 2019.

Final thoughts

While the stock was punished for decelerated sales growth, Hugo Boss remains a highly efficient company with staggering cash returns and a strong balance sheet.

However, investors need an apparent sign that the company's new strategy bears fruits. Surely, they need higher revenue growth, copious cash flow, and expansion of margins.

I am fairly confident the company must leverage its digital strategy further; Hugo Boss has online stores only in a few countries (e.g., as of December 26, online shopping was not available in Australia, Canada, Luxembourg, Russia, etc.), and if it grapples for every 10 basis points of sales growth and operating margin, why not accelerate the digital expansion?

In sum, given a few points discussed above, Hugo Boss is a "Hold."

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.