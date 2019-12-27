By K C Ma and Trung Minh Huynh

In the recent Q1 earnings announcement (ER), Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) has reported a generally encouraging semi outlook for 2020. In DRAM, as there has been a price recovery in the second half of calendar 2019, the industry bit demand growth has increased approximately 20%. The demand uptick has been attributable to inventory builds in China, and the inventory is expected to normalize in 2020. As a result, the company estimated that "calendar 2020 industry DRAM bit demand growth to be in the mid-teens percent range year-over-year" (Q1 conference call). Though, due to industry capital expenditure reductions, industry bit supply growth for calendar 2020 will be somewhat less than the demand. In terms of company outlook, many have been bothered by the guidance on the Q2 "cyclical bottom" especially following two improving quarters. In this post, I examined the Q1 ER and Q2 guidance and identified three positive signs to signal a good 2020 for Micron.

Micron's Fiscal Second Quarter

Micron's fiscal second quarter is usually the seasonally weakest quarter for the industry. The company claimed that "we continue to exercise pricing discipline and reduce business at customers where pricing does not meet our objectives, and this limits our business opportunity within the quarter" (Q1 conference call). It is further expected that "Q2's pockets of supply tightness will limit the bit shipments, and Lehi underutilization costs are expected to rise; the cost reductions are likely to remain modest." However, the recent market trends of DRAM price recovery may suggest that Q2 will be the bottom of the company's gross margins. It is expected that Micron's pricing, increasing mix of high-value solutions, and cost reductions will drive better gross margins throughout the rest of fiscal and calendar 2020. As a result, the company expects "a gradual recovery to start in FQ3 and to continue into the seasonally stronger second half of calendar year" (Q1 conference call).

Sign 1: Bouncing Off "Cyclical Bottom"

From the market side, a longer history tells a better story of a commodity stock's repetitive cycles which reflect the underlying commodity cycle. In Micron's case, stock revenue cycle is associated with DRAM/NAND cycles. In Figure 1A, I used the longer history from COMPUSTAT which reveals that Micron has experienced at least six visible revenue cycles between 1994 and 2019. The points A-E indicate the six revenue cycle bottoms over the last 35 years. One good news of commodity cycle, albeit volatile, is that it is predictably repetitive. In each of the previous six cycles, Micron had no problem to swiftly bounce off the bottom. At the current time ("Now"), even a causal reader may notice that Micron's revenue "attempts and has risen" from the low point already. Sanjay's guidance for Micron's cyclical bottom in the current quarter (Q2) can be supported by the historical pattern (Figure 1A).

Specifically, Q2 revenue is projected to be down 20% year over year to $4.65 billion at the midpoint, an improvement over the 35% slide for the quarter that ended Nov. 28. Operating earnings are also expected to see another drop after four straight quarters of declines, though it is notable that this might be the first memory slump in which Micron hasn't dipped into losses. Also keep in mind that, based on the midpoint of the guidance, fiscal Q2 revenue will be 60% higher and gross margins 9 percentage points higher than in the prior trough, which occurred in the fiscal third quarter of 2016 (point E). The two trough comparison suggests that Micron is a structurally stronger company this time around.

Sanjay Mehrotra's Guidance Track Record

Yet, Micron's management guidance has a track record of being on the conservative side, especially on the upside. Since 2017 when the down-cycle started, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra's guidance has been largely more conservative than the Street estimates, so the management's beat is generally higher than the consensus beat (Figure 1B). There is some comfort that the last two Mehrotra's guidance have been also on the low side, which may lead to an upside surprise for the current guidance of the Q2 cyclical bottom.

That being said, Mehrotra's cyclical bottom has been shared by the average consensus of the investment community. In fact, before Micron's Q1 ER, the consensus estimates already predicted that the future revenue will bounce off the low of Q2 2020 and reach to $5.55 billion by 2020 and over $7 billion by 2021 (Figure 1).

Sign 2: Improving Inventory

Micron's inventory position has improved in the most recent quarter. Q1's days of inventory were 121, down from 131 days in Q4. Inventory ended the quarter at $4.9 billion, down slightly from $5.1 billion at the end of Q4. Over the last two quarters, inventory days have declined by approximately 15%, though inventory days increase in fiscal Q2 due to seasonality and then begin to reduce again for the remainder of the year. One leading indicator of a rebound is that the mix of DRAM and NAND inventory has to be optimized to bring down the long-term inventory level which has finally peaked at Q4 with 105% of the revenue. While it is comforting to see that both the size and the days of inventory came down, the company expects it will eventually come down further after digesting NAND inventory for the replacement gate transition. The Street has predicted that the inventory ratio will drop to 80% by 2020 and 75% by 2021 (Figure 3).

Sign 3: Strengthening Free Cash Flow

In Q1, Micron generated $2 billion in cash from operations, representing 40% of revenue, while net capital spending was approximately $1.9 billion, down from approximately $2 billion in the prior quarter. Note that this is on track with the company's target fiscal '20 capital expenditure in the range of $7 billion to $8 billion. The adjusted free cash flow of approximately $80 million compares to $260 million last quarter and approximately $2.3 billion in the year-ago quarter. As the company continues to be free cash flow positive, Micron also repurchased 1.1 million shares for $50 million and deployed $200 million of cash to settle the convertible note redemption in the quarter, removing approximately 3 million shares from the fully diluted share count. The company reiterates its commitment to "deploy at least 50% of our annual free cash flow toward repurchases." (Conference call). Probably the best news on the cash flow front is that the company has generated around $2 billion in cash from operation (40% of revenue). With a forecast for rising revenue and a disciplined target capital expenditure, the free cash flow is expected to increase to meaningful levels, $550 million by 2020 and $1.3 billion by 2021 (Figure 4).

Takeaways

From an almost 4% rise in share prices after the Q1 ER day, markets do see the positive messages in Micron's Q1 ER which guided down to a Q2 cyclical bottom. The positive signs include a recovering DRAM market to support a potential bounce off the bottom, an improving inventory position, and an increasingly positive free cash flow. All these turnarounds are supposed to kick in from fiscal Q3 and on. Although considering that Micron's share has advanced around 75% in 2019 without significant confirmation in company financials, one has to wonder if all these good news have been already priced in.