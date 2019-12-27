Weir Group Taking Its Lumps, But Mining Demand Will Return

The near-term mining outlook is a headwind to the financials and valuation, but the shares do look attractively-priced for more patient investors.

The world is going to need more copper, iron, and other minerals, and Weir is a facilitator/enabler of mining companies that need to be more efficient across the board.

Weakness in oil/gas is a headwind for the entire business, and Weir may want to consider some long-term strategic alternatives for the business.

Weir has seen a sharp reversal in new mining equipment orders, but the core of the business is its strong, high-margin aftermarket operation and that's still humming along.

It’s hard for me to say that Weir Group (OTCPK:WEGRY) (WEIR.LN) has had a bad year when the shares are up more than 20%, but Weir hasn’t benefited as much from the mining rebound as hoped, and the company is getting hit again by weakness in its oil and gas business, leading it to underperform fellow mining equipment company Epiroc (OTCPK:EPOKY), though it still has outperformed FLSmidth (OTCPK:FLIDY).

I still like the medium-to-long-term outlook for mining equipment, as the world still needs copper, iron, et al, and mining companies are under increasing pressure to do more with less (less water, less power, less labor, less waste), but the near-term could still have a few negative surprises. Weir’s strong aftermarket business will definitely help, but investors might need a little patience to see this one work out.

Oil And Gas Doing Some Damage

Weir’s oil and gas equipment has been shrinking over the years; where this business was once contributing nearly 50% of revenue and more than half of profits (admittedly at the peak of the oil/gas cycle), this year is on pace for less than 25% of revenue and quite possibly less than 10% of profits. What’s more, over the last decade or so, the returns on the business seem to be slipping such that not even the peaks of the cycle fully offset the lows.

Unfortunately I see no near-term good news here (and neither does Weir). A “moderately” profitable segment in the third quarter, the business will likely be lucky to break even in the fourth quarter and management has pulled guidance. Rig counts are falling in the U.S. onshore market that makes up the large bulk of this business (around 80% of the business is tied to unconventional shale), and not only are service providers stacking their pressure pumping rigs, they’re cannibalizing them for parts instead of buying parts from Weir.

Although a few players have offered more optimistic outlooks for oil/gas in 2020, I don’t share that view, and it doesn’t seem that Weir management does either. I believe that oil/gas demand could drop another 10%, and that’s going to pressure the business even further.

Weir has a good business here, with strong share in frac pumps, flow iron, fluid ends, flow control, and the like. Where it seemed a couple of years ago that the company might be losing share to Gardner Denver (GDI), it now looks as though Weir has won some of that back. Moreover, management believes there are further restructuring options available to them to preserve margins/cash flow in a more prolonged downturn.

But what to do about this business? It seems to have a disproportionately negative impact on sentiment, and it is a drag relative to the mining/mineral operations. I believe management may want to consider following Dover’s (DOV) plan with Apergy (APY) – get the business on better footing, and then get out (be it in a spin-off, split-off, sale, or what have you).

The Core Minerals Business Remains Quite Strong

Management recently hosted a capital markets day dedicated to the minerals business, and it’s hard not to be impressed with the quality of this operation. Margins are quite likely going to bottom in the high teens, and the company continues to reinvest in new technologies to expand the business.

The aftermarket operations remain a cornerstone. Aftermarket sales make up two-thirds of the minerals revenue mix, and the company boasts a 90%-plus retention rate. Moreover, much of Weir’s core original equipment drives exceptionally healthy aftermarket demand – slurry pumps, which make up about half of Weir’s original equipment minerals/mining revenue and where the company has over 50% share, generate over 100% of their original equipment price in spares/parts revenue every year.

While Weir’s cyclones, rubber liners, and high-pressure grinding rolls (or HPGRs) don’t generate that same level of parts demand, at 40% to 50% a year (relative to original equipment cost), that’s still impressively high. This, I believe is one of the significant positive drivers for Weir relative to others like FLSmidth that aren’t as strong in equipment that generates such high aftermarket revenue.

Beyond healthy ongoing parts demand, Weir is also looking to grow and expand the business. Weir is looking to its HPGR business (which only now generates around 5% of revenue) to take share from SAG mills in comminution; HPGRs use more than a third less energy and don’t need water, both of which are increasingly important in many mining projects. Weir is also focusing on its Geho pumps business to drive opportunities in hydraulic ore hoisting – an alternate way to bring ore to the surface that is much more efficient than the underground trucks sold by Caterpillar (CAT) and Komatsu (OTCPK:KMTUY). Like FLSmidth, Weir is also advancing new alternatives for tailings management, an increasingly significant issue for mine operators.

The Outlook

While Weir’s mineral business is strong on a core basis, the near-term conditions are not. Greenfield projects are getting pushed back and the permitting process is taking longer. Mining companies are cautious on the economy and holding off on spending on new equipment. I don’t think this can last indefinitely – more copper and iron projects are needed (and in a relatively short time) to meet projected demand in five to 10 years – but it can be painful in the near term.

I believe Weir is likely to see a slowdown in the minerals business over at least the second half of 2019 and the first half of 2020 (mining original equipment orders were down 22% in the third quarter without a large one-time order), and I’m not exactly sold on a second half recovery in 2020. I do think the business will recover, I’m just not sure on the near-term timing.

Long term, I expect this business to generate mid-single-digit revenue growth, double-digit FCF growth, and strong EBITDA margins (high teens to maybe 20%-plus). I believe that can support a share price 10% to 20% higher than today’s price (discounted cash flow and margin-driven EV/EBITDA), but it will likely require a turnaround and mining OE orders and more signs of stability (even if “stable at a low level”) in oil/gas before it regains a more typical premium.

The Bottom Line

FLSmidth looks more undervalued to me, but Weir looks like a better minerals/mining equipment business on the whole. In either case, I think institutional shareholders have been scared off by the weak near-term outlooks, and I think that’s an opportunity for investors who can afford to be patient and wait for the eventual recovery in demand.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.