Oshkosh At An All-Time High Ahead Of A Cyclical Decline In Its Largest Business

Full-cycle revenue growth of <3% and EBITDA margins in the 10-11% range would seem to be able to support a fair value above $100.

I’m usually very cautious, if not outright skeptical, when I see a cyclical company trading at a high (let alone an all-time high) right as its largest business is going into cyclical decline, and yet, that’s what we have here with Oshkosh (OSK). Oshkosh is likely to dive into the teeth of a reset for its aerial work platform business next year, with three to four quarters of double-digit year-over-year declines likely ahead of a modest recovery late in 2020 or early in 2021. Defense revenue growth will offset that some, but at lower margins, and the higher-margin fire & emergency business will likely slow.

Surprised as I may be that Oshkosh hasn’t sold off ahead of the cyclical reset in AWPs, the valuation is even more surprising, as the stock doesn’t look overvalued. In fact, even with some discounts in place to reflect the cyclical risk, the shares should trade in the low $100s. While I’m concerned the shares could still sell off as the AWP declines materialize (with the risk of a weaker cycle and lower guidance), this is definitely a name I’d watch for a pullback.

In Construction Equipment, What Goes Up Always Comes Back Down

Oshkosh and its rival Terex (TEX) have enjoyed a surprisingly good run in recent years, with industry-wide AWP fleet growth of 11%-plus for three straight years. With that, the total fleet in place at rental companies has swelled to its highest level in over 20 years and well above prior highs in 2007-2008 and 2015.

Ahead of what appears to be slowing non-residential construction activity, and as part of normal cyclical fleet management, rental companies are moving out old equipment and also pulling back on orders for next year. According to a survey conducted by Barclays analyst Adam Seiden, used scissor lift prices have already fallen about 15% yoy, and both Terex and Oshkosh have warned that next year is going to be a weak one for AWP sales.

Oshkosh management has guided for a 15-20% decline in 2020, in line with past cycles, and Terex has offered similar guidance. All of this strikes me as reasonable provided the economy doesn’t fall into full-blown recession, at which point all bets are off for heavy machinery suppliers to the construction sector. The real key now is to see how decremental margins develop - management has made meaningful strides in improving its operational efficiency over the years (cost structure, manufacturing efficiency, etc.), but past decremental margins have been on the order of 35%, and management’s target of 17% clearly factors in those improvements.

Defense A Solid, If Lower-Margin, Contributor

The biggest change at Oshkosh relative to past cycles in the access equipment business is the company’s JLTV business with the Department of Defense. Now at full production scale, the multi-year JLTV contract should allow Oshkosh to steadily generate over $2 billion in revenue in the Defense segment - 60-100% higher than when the company last saw an extended cyclical decline in the access equipment business.

Better still, there could be positive growth drivers here that come into sharper focus in 2020 or 2021. Management has long spoken of the possibility of selling the JLTV to allied countries, and negotiations are underway that could lead to actual orders next year or the year after.

One minor negative is that this is a lower-margin business for Oshkosh and unlikely to get much better. High-single digit margins are really about the best that I think can be expected here, or just a little under 10% on an adjusted EBITDA basis.

High-Margin Fire & Emergency Revenue Likely To Slow, But Commercial Can Improve

Overaged fleets and healthier municipal budgets have been supporting the Fire & Emergency segment, helping Oshkosh generate strong 18% revenue growth in fiscal 2019. At the same time, the company has taken a series of steps over the years to improve margins, including simplifying the portfolio and reducing manufacturing costs by narrowing the range of options available on the various platforms. Although municipal budgets aren’t looking bad for 2020, I expect a noticeable slowdown in the business, with reacceleration in a couple of years (in keeping with past performance cycles).

Commercial vehicle demand should improve some, but the bigger opportunity here is on the margin side, where the company sees an opportunity to expand margins from around 7% to 10% by following many of the steps it took in the Fire & Emergency business, particularly narrowing the range of bespoke options.

The Outlook

Oshkosh has made some real progress in recent years, and it looks as though the company’s efforts to simplify its portfolio, optimize costs, and better allocate capital across its businesses has put it on a footing where it can reliably generate 10%-plus EBITDA margins, an important level for machinery companies. If Oshkosh can win some international business for the JLTV, improve the margins in Commercial, and drive better sales of access equipment in foreign markets (particularly Asian markets), I like the odds of the company hitting 11%-plus margins in a few years.

On the bearish side, the access business and Fire & Emergency segment could fall off more than expected in 2020, with construction-related machinery also vulnerable to companies taking a “wait and see” approach to further non-residential project commitments in light of the election cycle.

I’m only expecting low-single digit long-term revenue growth from Oshkosh, with around 1% upside to my underlying expectation for gross fixed investment growth over the next decade. Should the U.S. decide to commit to badly needed infrastructure upgrades, there would be upside to both my GFI growth estimate and Oshkosh’s revenue growth. I’m expecting mid-to-high FCF growth and a meaningful improvement in average FCF margin over the company’s trailing average - a bullish projection, I grant, but one that seems more reasonable in light of the EBITDA margin improvements.

The Bottom Line

Between discounted free cash flow and margin-driven EV/EBITDA, I believe Oshkosh shares should trade above $100. That the shares can be at an all-time high going into a cyclical decline and still be undervalued is startling to me, but I guess Oshkosh management still isn’t getting full credit for the improvements it has made. There is still plenty of risk - including whether the company can hold to sub-20% decremental margins in the access business and whether equipment demand weakens even more - but those risks seem to be well-accounted for, and this is a more interesting name than I expected it to be.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.