Briggs & Stratton: This $5 Dividend Stock Is A Top Pick For A 2020 Rebound

Briggs & Stratton (BGG) designs and manufactures a variety of outdoor power equipment products including engines, generators, pressure washers, snow blowers, lawn care equipment and more. In addition to the Briggs & Stratton brand, this company has a number of very well-known brand names that it owns which includes Snapper, Billy Goat, Vanguard, Branco, Ferris and more. Briggs & Stratton has been hit by a near-perfect storm of issues. This has impacted financial results, and it has brought the stock down to just about $5 per share, which is well below the 52-week high of nearly $15 per share.

Over the past year or so, this company has been impacted by the bankruptcy of Sears, bad weather in some key markets, and tariffs that have been brought about by the trade war. However, this company has survived much worse as it has been in business for over 110 years. These recent challenges are most likely just one-time events and the company has responded by making responsible decisions which included reducing the dividend this year, and it introduced a cost reduction program. While many short sellers and some investors are focused on the rear-view window of negative events that have impacted this company in the past year or so, I am seeing a number of positive factors that should lift revenues, profits and the share price significantly in 2020. With this in mind, let's take a closer look to see why this undervalued dividend stock is worth buying now:

Source: Briggs & Stratton company website

The Chart Is Bullish:

As the chart below shows, this stock was trading for about $14 per share in April and hit the lows of the year in August which is when the dividend reduction was announced. However, since the lows of August, this stock has been showing some signs of strength and it has been in an overall uptrend, in spite of the tax-loss selling pressure and short selling it has presumably been hit with recently. This stock even surged to over $8 per share in November, when the company reported better than expected financial results for Q1 2020. The shares also appeared to get a boost in November due to demand for generators that have increased as power outages become a regular part of life in California. This chart shows that this stock has bottomed out and it also shows strength with an uptrend since August.

I think it is clear that this stock can continue and even accelerate its uptrend in January because if it can trade between $5 and $8 per share in recent weeks with all of the tax-loss selling pressure, chances are strong for a January Effect rally when tax-loss selling ends. The other big reason for a January Effect rally is because that is when many short sellers want to cover their positions. If you shorted this stock and have a gain, you most likely want to wait just a few more days and cover the position in January, so that you can defer taxes on your gains for an entire additional year. With this stock already showing on the chart that it has bottomed out, I believe many short sellers will be looking to buy back this stock in January and in doing so they could create a short covering rally in the first week or two of 2020.

Normally, I only use one chart for my articles but for the purpose of evaluating the 50-day and 200-day moving averages very clearly, it makes sense to look at the additional chart below. As can be seen, the 50-day moving average is $6.20 per share and the 200-day moving average is $8.38 per share. Moving averages are important and can serve as guideposts as to where a stock could potentially rebound after a big pullback. As we saw in November, this stock came close to hitting the 200-day moving average when it surged back over $8 per share. It then trended lower, presumably because it is being hit by the typical tax-loss selling pressure that occurs at the end of the year. However, it has started to show strength in the past couple of weeks. Based on all of this, I expect this stock to rally back up over the 50-day moving average of $6.20 per share and trade somewhere between that level and the 200-day moving average of $8.38 per share. With the stock currently trading at about $5.62 per share, a move back between the $6.20 and $8.38 range would offer potential gains of between 20% and nearly 50%.

Why This Appears To Be A Strategic Time To Buy This Stock:

Historically this company has been profitable and it has traded at much higher levels. A near-perfect storm of negative events has impacted the company for the past few quarters, and this has created a bargain buying opportunity. It is not likely that these major events will impact the company long term and the Sears bankruptcy was a one-time event, as is the impact from the trade war, because if tariffs are not removed, the company can simply adjust its supply chain. The adage is "buy low, sell high" and in order to do that, investors need to buy when a historically solid business is facing challenges and some shareholders are willing to sell their shares cheap. For example, a couple of years ago, Chipotle (CMG) shares were getting hit over food poisoning issues that impacted profits and the stock went down to around $300 per share, but now it trades at about $800 per share. There are many examples like this and the lesson is that you have to have some courage and optimism and buy while there is negativity and before revenues and profits bounce back.

The impact that tariffs and the Sears bankruptcy have had on this company is a buying opportunity, and there are other reasons as to why this is the time to buy. Tax-loss selling is going to end in just a few days and this will probably significantly reduce the selling pressure that this stock has endured recently. Many short sellers are also likely to cover in the first weeks of 2020, which could add buying pressure just as the selling pressure from tax-loss selling ends. These two events are about to occur and create a potentially powerful rally for this stock which is commonly known as a January Effect Rally.

Another strategic reason for buying this stock now is because the next two quarters are typically the strongest financially for this company. Because the business is seasonal, Briggs and Stratton typically sees a surge in revenues and profits in the first half of the year for its products. That means we could see another spike up in the share price if the company posts what could be seasonally strong results.

Also, management has recently implemented a business optimization plan with a goal to create $40 million in annual savings by fiscal 2021. This plan has created some significant expenses this year; however, the long term benefits will be very positive for the bottom line. With just about 42 million shares outstanding, this plan to add $40 million to the bottom line is equivalent to nearly $1 per share in potential earnings going forward. This is very significant for a stock that is trading for just over $5 per share. If earnings do rebound back to $1 per share or more, then the stock could trade back at around $15 per share or higher. For example, in 2017, the company earned $1.31 per share and the stock traded in a range of between about $17 and $25 per share. That indicates that there is very significant upside for this stock if management succeeds with the business optimization plans. In regards to this plan, the company stated:

"Taken together, we are well-positioned to regain momentum on delivering the business optimization program pre-tax savings of up to $40 million by fiscal 2021 and are confident that our strategic actions position us for improving trends in revenue growth, profitability and capital returns as we enter fiscal 2020 and beyond."

This Stock Appears Undervalued:

With this company having shown that it can earn $1.31 per share as recently as 2017, I think this is a clear indication the stock is undervalued based on its historical earnings power. It also appears undervalued when you consider the business optimization plan which could bring nearly $1 per share to the bottom line. The book value is about $9.80 per share, which also indicates the stock is undervalued. The price to sales ratio is another sign that this stock is undervalued because this company has a market capitalization of about $250 million and revenues of about $1.87 billion. It is also important to note that this company has a number of well-known brand names and any one of these brands could be sold or spun-off to create shareholder value.

Generator Sales Are Surging:

California has begun to experience power outages on a regular basis due to the desire of avoiding another major fire. Because of this, generator sales are surging. The last major power outage in November lasted a few days in some areas and a good friend of mine ended up buying two Briggs & Stratton generators, one for his house and another for his business. This November power outage probably led to very strong generator sales during the current quarter, and we should see the positive impact of this when the company announces the next quarterly report. Pacific Gas & Electric (PCG) has said Californians should be prepared for rolling blackouts for the next ten years and that means this is not a one-time event, but rather a new way of life in which the residents will have to deal with an unreliable power grid for years to come. That's a big opportunity going forward and some manufacturers have seen sales surge 400%. An NBC News article discusses the impact of the rolling blackouts and it states:

"Briggs & Stratton, which carries a line of generators, plans to build out its dealer network over the next year or two and increase manufacturing according to demand. "I don't think this is going to be an opportunity that goes away," Rick Carpenter, a spokesperson for Briggs & Stratton, said. "I think it's one that's going to be building over time."

Generac Holdings (GNRC) is also mentioned in this article and it is a "pure play" on generators, while Briggs & Stratton is a much more diversified company. Generac Holdings has been the go-to stock for the growth in generator sales. For example, it now trades for about $100 per share, and it has a market cap of around $6.3 billion and annual revenues of roughly $2.18 billion. This shows that Generac Holdings has a market cap that is about three times its annual revenues, and if Briggs & Stratton were to be similarly valued, (at three times annual revenues), it would also have a similar market cap of nearly $6 billion and a stock price that is close to $100. I am not predicting that, but this valuation analysis shows that Briggs & Stratton's generator division alone is probably worth far more than the current stock price. So it's good that Briggs & Stratton is planning to further build out its dealer network for generator sales because this is a growth market. I also think this shows that it could spin off or sell its other brands and create a significant amount of shareholder value if it decided to make the Briggs & Stratton brand a pure play for its generators.

The Dividend Yield Is Still Generous:

Even after a dividend reduction to 5 cents per share on a quarterly basis, that is still 20 cents per share annually and that provides investors with a yield of nearly 4%. That is a great way to get paid while waiting for higher share price. As detailed in the most recent investor presentation, this company is targeting a dividend payout ratio of around 30% to 40% of net income. It also plans on "opportunistic share buybacks" in the future, which could increase earnings per share.

Recent Financials And Balance Sheet Data:

On November 1, 2019, this Seeking Alpha article stated that Briggs & Stratton shares jumped by about 15% after the company reported a Q1 earnings beat. It says that net sales increased by 12.4% year over year, to $313.72 million and that the Q1 loss from operations was reduced to $34.23 million, compared to $54.13 million, last year. The 12.4% increase in sales was due to growth in engines and turf products. This was a very strong report, especially when you consider that the first quarter is the weakest (by far) for this company. This better than expected report helped spark a rally from about $5 per share to over $8 per share in early November. However, the shares have been driven back down to very undervalued levels, probably because of significant tax-loss selling.

In terms of the balance sheet and other metrics: Briggs & Stratton has around $49 million in cash and about $672 million in debt. This level of debt appears reasonable considering that this company has roughly $1.87 billion in annual revenues. It also has revolving credit lines which provide additional liquidity on top of the cash it has on the balance sheet. Revenues of $1.87 billion are equivalent to around $45 per share in revenues. Many companies sell for a multiple of revenues, (Generac Holdings for example) so this metric also indicates that Briggs & Stratton shares have a very considerable upside.

As detailed below, Briggs & Stratton's goal is to achieve adjusted operating margins of more than 8%. That is even better than the just over 5% margins it has achieved for the past few years, except in 2019. It also shows how operating margins were negatively impacted by startup operating inefficiencies and other one-time factors that reduced it to just .7% for 2019. Take a look at the adjusted operating margins for the years 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2018 and you will see it has historically always been just over 5%. That indicates that 2019 is an anomaly in terms of margins and financial performance. This is another reason why financial results are likely to revert to the mean and take the stock much higher when it does.

Look at the details below and it shows that the best quarters in terms of revenues and EBITDA are just ahead. Keep in mind that the company just reported better than expected results and that was during the weakest quarter of the year. The period of January through March or Q3 is the best as it typically provides about 30% to 35% of the annual revenues and a whopping 50% to 60% of the total annual EBITDA. That is followed up by the April through June period or Q4, which is also strong, providing an estimated 30% of annual revenues and 25% to 30% of the total annual EBITDA. The fact that we are coming up on the strongest quarters is another reason why I believe investors should be buying this stock now and another reason why shorts will be wanting to cover their positions in early 2020.

Source: Briggs & Stratton Investor Presentation

Briggs & Stratton Appears Poised For A "January Effect" Rally And Short Squeeze:

Stocks that have declined sharply tend to see heavy tax-loss selling pressure at the end of the year; however, that sets up a potential rebound when this temporary selling pressure ends. Short sellers can create buying pressure right after the New Year, because when a short seller has a gain in a stock, they often defer until January to buy back the stock, and thus avoid paying taxes on the gains for another calendar year.

According to Shortsqueeze.com, there are about 8,740,000 shares currently short, which represents about 21% of the entire float. About 740,000 shares of this stock are traded on an average day, so the short position is equivalent to nearly 12 days' worth of trading volume. This could be a perfect set up to create significant buying pressure from shorts trying to cover in the first week or two of January. The combination of the end of tax-loss selling pressure and short covering in early 2020, could create a strong January Effect Rally in this stock. I believe the strength that this stock is already showing with the uptrend that started in August and the better than expected results and guidance that was recently reported by the company, plus the end of tax-loss selling is creating a strong incentive for shorts to cover this stock. This stock appears to have hit rock-bottom and shorts appear to have more to lose than to gain from these levels. Another good quarterly report or another power outage in California could send this stock quickly back over $8 per share, as could a short covering rally in January.

Multiple Insiders Have Taken Advantage Of The Price Decline And Bought The Stock In Recent Months:

After this stock declined in August when the dividend was reduced, multiple insiders took advantage of the opportunity by buying shares. For example, on August 30, 2019, Frank M. Jaehnert, (a director) bought 40,000 shares in a transaction valued at $175,680. Also on that day, Rachele Lehr, (an officer) bought 6,000 shares in a transaction valued at $26,076. On September 4, 2019, Jeffrey Zeiler, (an officer) bought 45,614 shares in a transaction valued at $194,894. Several days later, he bought an additional 15,112 shares, in a transaction valued at $95,357. It is always good to see multiple insiders buying, especially after a big decline in the stock, because it could be a sign that the market has overreacted and that insiders see a bargain buying opportunity. Management also typically knows much more than any short seller would about the company, and this insider buying could be one more indication that this stock in undervalued.

Potential Downside Risks:

Management execution is a potential downside risk; however, I view this risk as limited because I believe management has been making the right moves in order to mitigate circumstances beyond their control which recently included the bankruptcy of Sears and the tariffs that have come with a trade war. Management plans to reduce expenses by $40 million annually and the dividend reduction were the right decisions even though some investors sold the stock over the dividend reduction, and even though the plan to reduce expenses has created more expenses in the short term. A significant reduction in annual expenses will set up this company for increased profits in the future and also help mitigate potential downside risks if there is a recession in the future.

A major recession is probably the biggest potential downside risk, as that could derail management's plans for profits to rebound; however, a major recession does not appear to be in the cards for the foreseeable future. Furthermore, this stock already appears priced for recession, so the potential downside risks from here could be limited. The debt on the balance sheet is reasonable for a company of this size; however, if the company were to post losses for a long period, it would be more of a concern. The other reason I am not concerned about the debt is that this company has numerous brand names and divisions, any one of which it could sell for a significant amount in order to pay down debt, if needed. It is also worth remembering that since this company is over 110 years old, it has survived every recession and every other challenge that has come its way.

Analyst Estimates And Price Targets:

After a challenging year in 2019, the company is expected to rebound back to profits in 2020, and even bigger profits for 2021, when the expense reductions and business optimization plan is full implemented. Analyst estimates range between 40 cents and 84 cents per share for 2020, and the consensus price target is $7.33 per share. If the company earns just 40 cents per share for 2020, that's already great for a stock trading at just over $5 per share. If it can build on that in 2021, and get back to earning over $1 per share (as it did in 2017) when the business optimization plan and expense reductions are fully implemented, this stock could be back at the 52-week high of nearly $15 per share. It's worth noting that this stock regularly traded between around $15 and $25 per share from 2012 to 2018, so a rebound back to $15, which is the low end of that range, might be conservative.

A December 16, 2019 article by Simply Wall St. analyzed the current value of Briggs & Stratton based on discounted cash flow model. This analysis indicates that the stock is currently undervalued by about 40% and it stated that (as shown below), $9.13 per share, is fair value for the stock. This is close to the current book value of around $9.80 per share as well.

Source: Simply Wall St.

In Summary:

When looking at multiple metrics of valuation, this stock appears very undervalued. Action is being taken to boost profits back to historical levels, and there is still a generous dividend that will pay investors while waiting for a higher share price. In addition, insiders have been buying, tax-loss selling is about to end, and short covering could help fuel a significant January Effect Rally. Finally, this stock appears to have bottomed out and the recent strength shown on the chart likely indicates that this stock is going higher in January and beyond. At just over $5 per share, the potential downside risks appear limited now, and with a history of the stock often trading between $15 and $25 per share, the upside potential is very significant.

If you want updates on these stocks in the future or other dividend, value and contrarian investing ideas, please consider following me. My investment strategies have resulted in a near 5-star rating on Tipranks.com and over 8,000 followers at Seeking Alpha.

Data is sourced from Yahoo Finance. No guarantees or representations are made. Hawkinvest is not a registered investment advisor and does not provide specific investment advice. The information is for informational purposes only. You should always consult a financial advisor.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BGG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.