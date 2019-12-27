Teradyne At A 15-Year High On Strong 5G Demand

It remains to be seen how much of the 2019 5G outperformance is underestimated growth in total or revenue pulled forward from 2020.

Better than expected testing demand related to 5G has been a real boon for Teradyne (TER) this year, driving meaningfully higher demand for system-on-a-chip (or SoC) testing, including better-than-expected results in the third quarter and much, much better guidance for the fourth quarter. With that, the company is on pace for roughly 7% growth this year, against expectations at the start of the year for a modest decline due to the wider slowdown in the chip sector, and the shares are at their highest level in almost 20 years.

I underestimated the near-term demand for 5G infrastructure testing and the extent to which it would drive such a strong second half, but the valuation multiples are about double the long-term norm now, and while Teradyne should see several years of double-digit growth, the market seems to be more than fully pricing that into the shares today.

5G Demand - Here Today, But What About Tomorrow?

Stronger demand for testing for chips used in 5G infrastructure has been the story pretty much all year for Teradyne (and likewise for Advantest (OTCPK:ATEYY), and it has definitely led to better-than-expected revenue, although not really much in the way of incremental margin leverage - revenue expectations for FY 19 are about 10% higher now, but EBITDA margin expectations have improved less than 200bp.

In any case, the big question now is how much demand has pulled out of 2020 and into 2019. Management didn't exactly confirm that at a UBS conference earlier this month, but they did say they expect a "pause" in 2020 as momentum shifts from 5G infrastructure to handsets. That doesn't mean that infrastructure demand is going away though; products like mmWave are still likely to drive an upgrade cycle in SoC testers due to more demanding requirements.

I don't dismiss the idea that some 5G infrastructure-related revenue has been pulled forward, but I think the 5G market is a bigger opportunity that at least some sell-side analysts appreciated. For my part, while I've adjusted some of my year-to-year expectations, my total 2019-2023 revenue expectations are about 4% higher than they were midyear, and about 10% higher than they were at the start of the year.

Memory Is Still A Growth Opportunity

Teradyne leads the SoC tester market, but Advantest is a much more formidable rival on the memory side, and the two companies are more or less on par overall. One of the questions with Teradyne in recent years has been whether they can build share in the memory space and boost their overall addressable market opportunity. At a minimum, I think it's well worth the effort, even granting the volatility and challenges of the overall memory market.

As Advantest highlighted at a recent company meeting, advances in memory architectures, including the transition to DDR5/LPDDR5 are pushing demand for increasingly sophisticated memory test products. This is particularly true in the high-speed wafer testing area. Advantest has historically enjoyed around 80% share in high-speed memory testers, but Teradyne recently introduced some new products here, and I think investors should monitor this opportunity to gain share. I'd also note that investors who want to play the building trend in high-speed wafer probing in memory should look at companies/stocks like FormFactor (FORM) and Micronics ((6871.TO)), as it should drive demand for higher-end wafer probe cards and further separate those companies from rivals using older, less efficient technologies.

Automation Still Struggling

The biggest negative surprise in the Teradyne story this year has been the slowdown in the company's Industrial Automation (cobots and similar products). The slowdown in industrial automation hasn't surprised me (I was calling for it all year), nor many analysts covering the automation sector, but the vast majority of Teradyne's analyst coverage doesn't really have much day-to-day experience with automation, so expectations have perhaps been set too high.

In any case, the business has suffered from well-known weakness in the auto sector, not to mention a significant slowdown in spending in logistics/warehouse automation. Revenue growth of 5% in the third quarter, while marking a sharp deceleration, really wasn't bad next to Yaskawa's (OTCPK:YASKY) 6% decline in robotics sales in the overlapping quarter, nor the 3% decline in ABB's (ABB) Robotics and Discrete Automation business.

As far as when this business might turn around, I don't really expect a return to growth for factory automation until the second half of 2020, and I'd further note that Harmonic Drive (the leading supplier of reducing gears used in robotics) reported a 51% year-over-year decline in orders in the September quarter, with order levels at multiyear lows.

This remains a very good growth opportunity for Teradyne, and a return to reality in expectations should be beneficial long term - too many sell-side analysts were claiming Teradyne had no competition here (very much untrue, as ABB, Yaskawa and many others have been in the cobot market for a while) and were a little pie-eyed about the long-term opportunities.

The Outlook

As mentioned above, I have boosted my near/mid-term (2019-2023) expectations for Teradyne, largely on the strength of the 5G opportunity, but also a bit on the memory opportunity. A big near-term unknown is how strongly Apple-related (AAPL) testing revenue comes back, but given recent volume trends with iPhones, I'm relatively bullish there.

Longer term, I'm still looking for high single-digit revenue growth and low double-digit FCF growth, but I'm very curious to see if Teradyne can get its EBITDA margins into the 30%'s on a sustained basis. If the company can beat recently-raised expectations in the fourth quarter, this could be the third year in a row of 30%-plus EBITDA margin, and that will add some confidence to my projections that Teradyne can improve its long-term average FCF margin by more than 250bp.

The Bottom Line

Unfortunately, none of that really helps much on a discounted cash flow basis, as the shares are pricing a mid-to-high single-digit annualized total return that's below my investment hurdle rate. It's true that stocks in this sector can be much more sensitive to near-term trends in revenue growth and margins, but again I'd note that the forward EBITDA multiple is about double the historical average, and I don't think the next three to five years are going to be quite that amazing.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.