2020's Best Asset Class

Where should you invest your money in 2020?

As we enter a new year, cash offers meager returns; I’m currently getting 1.6% APY on my cash at SoFi and most interest rates are even worse. This matches the short-term applicable federal rate/AFR. Long-term rates are not much better at slightly over 2%. While cheap borrowing costs allow for convenient generational tax planning (by loaning money to kids for them to make investments), they indicate how little money there is to be made in lending without taking on risks that are commensurate at best.

What about stocks?

Today the ratio of total market cap to GDP is over 150%. Historically that has offered a prospective total return of about -3%. This ratio has never been higher. In March 2000, it briefly touched about 149%, but today’s ratio is uncharted territory. Warren Buffett considers this to be the best measure of the market’s overall valuation. By this measure, the market is unambiguously expensive as we enter 2020.

Another way to look at the US market is its cyclically adjusted price-to-earnings/CAPE ratio compared to its historical CAPE ratio as well as compared with other country markets. Its current CAPE ratio is over 30 for the third time in history – the first peaked briefly in September 1929 and the second peaked briefly in December 1999. In both instances, the ratios (and markets) crashed in the subsequent months.

How does the US compare with other countries around the world? We have the third-highest CAPE ratio and are one of only three above 30. The average among the developed markets is 25. China’s is 15; Russia’s is 8. Other metrics tell a similar story – we have the fifth-highest P/E ratio, we’re the fourth most expensive market relative to our cash flow, the most expensive relative to our book value, and second relative to sales. We have the third-lowest dividend yield in the world. Subjectively, there are great advantages to investing in the US (rule of law, local knowledge, convenience); objectively, you have to pay dearly for those advantages.

So, if we’re looking to underpay for everything we buy, we won’t be adding to broad equity market exposure as we enter 2020. But if not cash, bonds, or equities, then what? We don’t make grandiose market calls but seek bargains. I would associate our approach with what Seth Klarman said,

Many people believe that investors must make the macro decision to be either bullish or bearish. Our preference is to be agnostic, objectively finding absolute bargains, and in their absence, holding cash. In short, we are neither bullish nor bearish. We are value-ish.

Litigation

This value-ish approach has led us to focus on litigation as an asset class. We own a basket of public equities with share prices that inadequately reflect the value of their potential to win or settle major outstanding lawsuits. This year, we owned a security that was essentially a litigation stub – for all intents and purposes worthless except for a promising lawsuit. We hoped for more, but settled for a cash payment worth over an 80% return year to date. That success and others like it led us to focus on other similar opportunities, especially those with promising catalysts in the new year.

Highland Income Fund

The Highland Income Fund (HFRO) trades at a 9% discount to NAV. It offers an 8% distribution yield, about three quarters of which is from income only. For the first time in its recent history, the fund’s discount to NAV surpassed its peers in the fourth quarter of 2019. Without ongoing litigation, the fund would be fairly valued. If they lose, shareholders probably won’t lose too much. A related fund, NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NHF) has a 10% interest in the litigation. It trades at a 16% discount to NAV, far in excess of their peers. I first disclosed that position on Sifting the World. The fund itself has had a slightly positive total return, but the real upside has come from its spin-off NexPoint Residential (NXRT) which has subsequently returned over 250%.

The litigation upside comes from a case in which it is alleged that Credit Suisse (CS) committed fraud against the investment funds. The trial court found that the bank engineered a fake appraisal to support a loan that subsequently collapsed. In 2018, the Texas Court of Appeals awarded an amount equal to about $4 per share to HFRO and $1.35 per share to NHF. These figures remain subject to a deduction for the attorney’s contingency payments and additions of 9% simple interest while the matter is appealed. Net, there is about $3 of upside for HFRO and $1 of upside for NHF.

In 2019, the Texas Supreme Court granted a hearing of the case. The hearing is on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. By the time the hearing was granted, HFRO’s share had increased to $4.49 per share and NHF’s to $1.54 per share after interest (but still before the lawyer’s cut. The decision will be issued by June 2020. It is possible that the funds get nothing. It is possible that HFRO’s NAV will get a boost of just over 20% and NHF’s will get a boost of about 5%. It is also possible that the Supreme Court will award something in the middle. We will know next year and take little risk for this potential reward.

So, what are the odds? Historically, about 85% of cases that reach Texas’ Supreme Court are reversed in whole or in part. It stands to reason that if the Supreme Court thought an appellate decision was perfect, they could simply not take the case. That being said, the reversal rate could be both misleading and overly daunting as an adjustment, even a slight adjustment, in the amount awarded would count as a reversal, even if it is a great outcome for HFRO shareholders.

TiVo

TiVo (TIVO) is in the process of getting bought by Xperi (XPER) in a stock-for-stock deal that will probably close by next May. At the same time, TiVo is in patent litigation with Comcast (CMCSA). Ultimately, the likely outcome is a settlement and licensing agreement that could double TiVo’s value. The combination of events offers TIVO holders some optionality. If we can make meaningful progress with Comcast over the next few months, we could vote down or re-cut the deal with Xperi. If not, we can simply support the (otherwise fair) deal. Heads we win; tails we tie.

Ambac

Ambac’s (NASDAQ:AMBC) market cap is somewhere between half and a third of its litigation value. Nearly all of the major banks have dealt with nearly all of their residential mortgage-backed securities/RMBS litigation… except for Bank of America’s (BAC) massive liability (via its ownership of Countrywide) related to Ambac. 2020 is the year to settle. While the settlement will be of modest consequence to a $317 billion bank, it will be a windfall to Ambac. Ambac has already settled with other banks such as JPMorgan (JPM) and Bank of America has already settled with other monoline insurers such as MBIA (MBI) and Assured Guaranty (AGO). Besides the fact that that simplifies and clarifies this situation, it also means that Bank of America doesn’t have any reputational reason to fight this to the death – it would not create a precedent for others as there are few others left. Ambac’s description of their litigation status:

The trial date for the suit involving Bank of America is set for July 13, 2020, so a settlement would probably come sometime in the first half of the new year.

Litigation as an asset class

These are just three examples of this asset class – others include Loral (LORL), Uniti (UNIT) and AmBase (OTCPK:ABCP). If you have plenty of market exposure heading into the new year, you might want to consider such a basket for both its positive expected value and its potential to have a low correlation with overall markets.

Please contact me with any questions or interest in Sifting the World. It’s not given to human beings to have such talent that they can just know everything about everything all the time. But it is given to human beings who work hard at it – who look and sift the world for a mispriced bet – that they can occasionally find one. — Charlie Munger

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMBC, HFRO, LORL, TIVO, UNIT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained on this article is not and should not be construed as investment advice, and does not purport to be and does not express any opinion as to the price at which the securities of any company may trade at any time. The information and opinions provided herein should not be taken as specific advice on the merits of any investment decision. Investors should make their own decisions regarding the prospects of any company discussed herein based on such investors’ own review of publicly available information and should not rely on the information contained herein.

The information contained in this article has been prepared based on publicly available information and proprietary research. The author does not guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information provided in this document. All statements and expressions herein are the sole opinion of the author and are subject to change without notice.

Any projections, market outlooks or estimates herein are forward-looking statements and are based upon certain assumptions and should not be construed to be indicative of the actual events that will occur. Other events that were not taken into account may occur and may significantly affect the returns or performance of the securities discussed herein. Except where otherwise indicated, the information provided herein is based on matters as they exist as of the date of preparation and not as of any future date, and the author undertakes no obligation to correct, update or revise the information in this document or to otherwise provide any additional materials.

The author, the author’s affiliates, and clients of the author’s affiliates may currently have long or short positions in the securities of certain of the companies mentioned herein, or may have such a position in the future (and therefore may profit from fluctuations in the trading price of the securities). To the extent such persons do have such positions, there is no guarantee that such persons will maintain such positions.

Neither the author nor any of its affiliates accepts any liability whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss howsoever arising, directly or indirectly, from any use of the information contained herein. In addition, nothing presented herein shall constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy any security.