Shake Shack(NYSE:SHAK) has proven to be a pretty successful short since we first unveiled our short thesis, declining by nearly 40% since our first bearish article. While the stock is down significantly, it still faces strong headwinds and continues to have a high valuation. While we no longer think it is a short, we still believe it is a sell due to the factors we just mentioned.

Q3 results: Good And Bad News

Q3 is a really mixed quarter. On one hand, revenue growth continued to be incredibly healthy, with licensed Shacks revenue growth reaching record levels and with owned Shacks revenue growth steady at around 30%.

On the other hand, costs have also been increasing due to strong inflation in labor and food, as well as investments in growth initiatives. Adjusted EBITDA margins have declined from 17.8% to 14.8% YOY as these costs continue to climb, significantly offsetting the effect of revenue growth.

In fact, while adjusted EBITDA did show growth, the massive increase in costs caused operating income to decline from $9.3 million to $8.2 million. What is most worrying though, is that the trend doesn't seem to be slowing, with rising minimum wages and rising food prices likely to drive strong cost inflation over the next few years. A shift to more expensive chicken would only make matters worse.

While our top-line growth remained strong, our 2019 Shack level operating profit margin has been impacted by the items I've mentioned. The increasing mix of chicken within our basket, inflation in beef and dairy, labor cost and regulation in our key markets, the cost of new Shack openings and both the investment in and cost associated with our digital growth.



A falling Average Unit Volume is also a headwind the company will need to face in the years ahead as it continues to open Shacks in international territories. New Shacks are usually not as successful and tend to generate lower revenues than the original Shacks.

Our trailing 12-month average unit volume remains strong at $4.2 million at the end of the third quarter, with average weekly sales of $80,000 during the quarter. As we broaden our sales volumes by opening new Shacks across the country and expanding further in existing markets, these average unit metrics will experience gradual declines before leveling off. Consistent with our updated guidance from last quarter, we continue to expect company-operated AUV to be approximately $4.1 million for the full year 2019.



The reason why this is so troubling is because each Shake Shack is like its own business, so a decline in revenue would cause operating deleverage in fixed costs like rent. Combined with increasing variable costs, we believe the overall profitability of Shake Shack will continue to decline over time.

Admittedly, SHAK does have tools to combat this margin decline, including raising pricing, but we believe management is currently prioritizing revenue growth over improving profitability, so they'll likely be very conservative on future price increases even though margins are being hurt.

And then, in relation to price and I mean, we have typically always been quite conservative in terms of how we think about price typically taking 1.5% to 2% every year.



So, I don't think at this point we are planning to take more price to offset those headwinds. And having said that, I think it’s definitely available to us and it’s something that we’re keeping a close eye on. Our pricing strategy, methodology continues to become more sophisticated as we span across the country and to different markets.



And it’s still a very young company, and certainly very young in certain markets across the U.S. So, it’s an area that I don’t expect this to move certainly to be super aggressive in but it’s definitely a lever that we have to us that we continue to look at.



The balance sheet continues to be quite clean, with around $80 million in cash and equivalents and no debt, which gives SHAK a $300 million book value. However, it continues to be quite small compared to the over $2 billion market cap that the company commands.

Anyway, it's clear that even though revenue growth continues to be strong, the headwinds affecting SHAK's profitability are continuing. Until these headwinds clear up, profits are going to shrink or grow at much lower rates than revenues. The lower expected AUV for new units isn't going to help much and will likely depress profitability further.

Valuation

After the substantial drop from ATHs, the valuation of SHAK is now more palatable. It trades at around 93x forward earnings, which may still sound high, but it is a lot better than the 150+ P/E ratio it traded at just a few months earlier. For investors that are highly optimistic about the company's prospects and believe that the macro headwinds are short-term issues, this may actually be a decent entry point.

Interestingly, insiders also seem to have stopped selling, with the last sale being in mid-November at around $83. We believe this shows that insiders are confident in the current valuation.

However, SHAK still faces many risks. If food and labor inflation continues, or if management fails to drive enough traffic to new Shacks, or if competition emerges, its valuation still has room to drop significantly. After all, the company still trades at a premium to many of its peers in the restaurant space.

Takeaway

Overall, while SHAK is much cheaper now, we don't think investors should buy it unless they are very confident that the headwinds impacting margins today will dissipate within a few quarters. The company, which is seeing shrinking profitability, is still incredibly expensive relative to peers and still has significant room to fall.