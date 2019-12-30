Assessing Risk Levels In Equity Markets, With Michael Gettings (Podcast)

The last four months the model has signaled a clear "buy," but that is likely to reverse in short order.

Gettings has developed an algorithm that aims to provide warning signals ahead of the emergence of risk in equity markets.

Michael Gettings of RiskCentrix joins the Marketplace Roundtable Podcast to discuss his investing experience as reflected in his The Easy Vix research service.

Gettings developed an algorithm that uses the shape of the VIX futures curve, and the rate of change in the curve, to assess the level of risk in equities markets. The algorithm aims to produce warning signals when risk is emerging, rather than after it has already arrived.

The last four months the model has been giving a clear buy signal. More recently, however, "the metrics are tapering down" to right above the bullish threshold, says Gettings. "If I were to see much more deterioration, I would probably call a sell, but it hasn't happened yet."

Contents

2:15 - Investing strategy

3:30 - How did you develop your algorithm?

9:00 - What do your models tell us about the present day?

12:40 - A lesson you've learned over time

14:45 - January sell single.. how bad and when will it turn around?

16:45 - What scares you about the market?

18:45 - Something that gives you confidence

21:15 - Leveraged ETFs... more or less risk?

25:00 - Portfolio warning signs/stock picks. (GE) (EW)

27:30 - Suggestions for risk protection

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY, DIA,QQQ,IWM, SSO, GE, EW, D. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Michael Gettings is long SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM, SSO, GE, EW.

Nathaniel Baker is long GE.