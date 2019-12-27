HEXO: Fallen From Grace

Welcome to our Cannabis Earnings series where we break down the latest earnings to help you focus on the most important topics.

Introduction

HEXO (HEXO) used to be one of the hottest cannabis stocks in Canada due to its relatively drama-free corporate history and attention from an activist investor campaign. However, the stock has been destroyed along with the entire cannabis sector. More importantly, the narrative around the company has turned from positive to more questions and frustration lately.

(All amounts in C$)

F2020 Q1 Review

HEXO reported fiscal 2020 Q1 results last week, which was another challenging quarter for the company. The company achieved substantial revenue increase after the initial legalization in October 2018; however, revenue has been stagnant during the last four quarters. F2020 Q1 revenue of $14.5 million is 6% lower than the previous period, driven by lower pricing and no contribution from wholesale. The gross margin remains depressed as HEXO launched a lower-priced product line called Original Stash. We think HEXO will continue to face revenue headwinds as other LPs compete within a slow-growing market in Canada against a severe oversupply. The introduction of products with lower price points will drive some sales, but we think it will do little to help combat the black market. Other LPs will likely also introduce similar products which will diminish any potential sales pick up.

(Source: Public Filings)

HEXO continues to rely predominantly on the recreational cannabis market for most of its revenue. The company sold 4,196 kg of cannabis last quarter, of which 3,080 kg (over 73%) came from the Quebec market. Alberta and Ontario each contributed around 500 kg and other provinces made up the rest. HEXO continues to rely on its home market in Quebec for its revenue which illustrated the limited success it has had in other markets so far. HEXO doesn't have a meaningful presence in medical cannabis and it also had no wholesale revenue this past quarter. During the quarter, HEXO recorded a $25.5 million impairment of inventory mainly due to excessive cannabis trim and milled products deemed unlikely to be used.

(Source: Public Filings)

Pricing continues to trend down for all markets. HEXO realized an average of $4.35 per gram for its recreational sales and another $8.12 per gram for medical sales. With the introduction of Original Stash in Quebec during Q1 and subsequently in Ontario, we expect realized pricing to continue drifting lower in the next few quarters. Production remained flat at 16,107 kg for the quarter, indicating a significant inventory build for the company.

(Source: Public Filings)

Downsizing Mode

HEXO has been in restructuring mode in recent months. Following a disappointing F2019 Q4 when the company also guided Q1 revenue to be between $14 million and $18 million, investors punished the stock harshly. Since then, HEXO has announced three initiatives to improve its performance.

First of all, HEXO announced an aggressive cost-cutting program including firing ~20% of its workforce in October this year. HEXO lowered its operating expenses by 25% in Q1 to $35 million, which remains 60% higher than one year ago. We expect the company to continue its aggressive cost control in order to chase break-even profitability. It incurred $3.7 million of restructuring costs as a result of its downsizing initiatives. HEXO also shut down the Niagara facility which came with the Newstrike acquisition.

Secondly, HEXO introduced Original Stash in October this year which goes for only $4.49 per gram including taxes. The new product line aims to counter the black market but we think its success could be limited given the lack of retail outlets in Ontario and Quebec. Pricing is only one factor that determines whether a consumer still uses the black channel and we haven't seen any concrete evidence of the appeal of this new product line.

Lastly, HEXO closed a $70 million convertible debentures issuance due 2022 bearing an interest rate of 8.0% and has a conversion price of $3.16 per share. HEXO has been burning cash at an alarming rate as its cash balance dropped from $114 million in F2019 Q4 to $41 million last quarter, a reduction of $73 million. Short-term investments further declined by another $13 million. While there are no near-term liquidity concerns after the latest capital raise, we think the future remains uncertain as to whether and when HEXO could achieve profitability and positive cash flow before cash runs out.

(Source: TSX)

Looking Ahead

HEXO has been embroiled in a series of mishaps recently, including the flash resignation of its previous CFO, the firing of 200 employees, and illegal growing at the Niagara facility under Newstrike's watch. Its share price also reflects deep concerns from investors as the stock is now ~75% down from the highs in May 2019. Although the whole sector has been hit hard, we think HEXO's recent struggles can be attributed to two things. First of all, management provided immature and overly optimistic 2020 guidance which they recently withdrew. The unstable management team also didn't help as the CFO position has been changed three times within a short span. The company also didn't anticipate the oversupply in advance and had to fire employees, which hurt its credibility and reputation. Secondly, HEXO failed to expand its market share outside Quebec, which still represents around 75% of its business to date. It has a small presence in Alberta and Ontario and it barely makes any money from the medical market.

We remain Neutral on HEXO mainly due to its unclear path to profitability. We expect its Belleville beverage facility to keep consuming large amounts of capital, thus putting pressure on its balance sheet. Further, we see a challenging market backdrop for HEXO which is heavily reliant on a single market. Its small presence in Ontario and Alberta limits its near-term potential as Ontario looks to relax its retail licensing rules. We think management needs to restore investor confidence by achieving profitability and avoiding future dilutive capital raise in order to fund its beverage venture.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.