2x Leveraged mREIT ETNs Offer Current Yields Above 17%

The current low interest rate environment allows investors to offset some of the reductions in wealth and income caused by tariffs via the use of carry trades.

2x Leveraged mREIT ETNs Have Provided Excellent Returns

The UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (MORL) and, later, UBS ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETN Series B (MRRL) and Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2x Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETN (REML) have been the primary instruments by which I have attempted to utilize my longer-term macroeconomic interest rate outlook that rates would stay lower for longer than many were predicting.

From its inception on October 17, 2012, through to December 24, 2019, MORL has had a total return of 139.59%, assuming reinvestment of dividends. That is an annualized return of 12.92% over that 7.19-year period. The S&P 500 (SPY) had a total return of 154.06%, also assuming reinvestment of dividends. That is an annualized return of 13.85% over that 7.19-year period.

From its inception on July 13, 2016, through to December 24, 2019, REML has had a total return of 94.23%, assuming reinvestment of dividends. That is an annualized return of 21.22% over that 3.45-year period. In contrast, SPY has had a respectable total return of 59.96%, also assuming reinvestment of dividends. That is an annualized return of 14.59% over that 3.45-year period.

From its inception on October 9, 2015, through to December 24, 2019, MRRL has had a total return of 121.65%, assuming reinvestment of dividends. That is an annualized return of 20.81% over that 4.21-year period. In contrast, SPY had a respectable total return of 73.57%, also assuming reinvestment of dividends. That is an annualized return of 13.99% over that 4.21-year period.

MRRL is essentially an identical twin to MORL. REML is based on the FTSE NAREIT All Mortgage Capped Index of mREITs. That's the same index used by the iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM). As can be seen in the Tables I and II below, the index that REML is based on is a slightly different index of mREITs than that upon which MRRL and MORL are based, which is the MVIS® US Mortgage REITs Index. Thus, I have used REML as a somewhat interchangeable substitute for MRRL and MORL. I have also engaged in arbitrage between MORL and either MRRL or REML when MORL was trading significantly above its net indicative (asset) value.

I recommended MORL - the only 2x leveraged mREIT ETN in existence at that time - in my first Seeking Alpha article, Federal Reserve Actually Propping Up Interest Rates: What This Means For mREITs published June 21, 2013. The reason for my view that interest rates would not increase as much as the consensus was based on the premise that the Federal Reserve was not artificially reducing interest rates, as most believed, but rather keeping rates higher than a free market in risk-free securities would otherwise result in. From June 21, 2013, through to December 24, 2019, MORL has had a total return of 167.87%, assuming reinvestment of dividends. That is an annualized return of 16.33% over that 6.51-year period. SPY had a total return of 130.82%, also assuming reinvestment of dividends. That is an annualized return of 13.71% over that same 6.51-year period.

As described in my July 11, 2013, Seeking Alpha article, A Depression With Benefits: The Macro Case For mREITs, a further macroeconomic rationale for investing in MORL was based on the premise that government policies shifting the tax burden from the rich and onto the middle class result in much more funds being available for investment relative to productive uses for those investable funds. That was another reason I concluded that interest rates would be relatively lower for longer than most market participants were predicting and I focused on securities with significant interest rate risk but not much credit risk.

What to do Now with the 2x Leveraged mREIT ETNs?

Holders and potential buyers of 2x leveraged mREIT ETNs are more interested in what the future performance will be than what the past returns were. Additionally, holders of MORL have do decide what to do with regard to the UBS exchange offer.

On December 9, 2019, UBS issued a press release, parts of which are shown below:

UBS commences exchange offers for eight ETRACS ETNs UBS commences exchange offers for eight ETRACS ETNs December 9, 2019 - UBS AG announced today that it has commenced exchange offers ("Exchange Offers") for eight ETRACS Series A ETNs (collectively, the "Series A ETNs") for corresponding ETRACS Series B ETNs (collectively, the "Series B ETNs"), as set forth in Table-1 below. The full schedule of exchange dates and exchange offer settlement dates is listed in Table-2 below. UBS AG is offering holders of the Series A ETNs the ability to voluntarily exchange their Series A ETNs on a one for-one basis for the corresponding Series B ETNs, which are intended to be economically identical. Each of the Series A and Series B ETNs subject to the Exchange Offers are currently listed on NYSE Arca... ... Each Series B ETN offered in the Exchange Offers is intended to provide the same economic exposure as the corresponding Series A ETN, including identical underlying indices, daily Closing Indicative Values (CIVs), investor fees, coupon amounts (if applicable) and payment formulas, in each case as set forth in the Prospectus and applicable annex related to the Exchange Offers, dated December 9, 2019 (the "Prospectus"). The key difference between the Series A ETNs and the Series B ETNs is that UBS AG and UBS Switzerland AG are each co-obligors on all Series A ETNs, while UBS AG is the sole issuer and obligor on all Series B ETNs. UBS Switzerland AG has no obligations with respect to the Series B ETNs. UBS AG is conducting the Exchange Offers in order to reduce the intercompany exposures of UBS Switzerland AG to UBS AG in line with regulatory recovery and resolution guidance. UBS AG has a contractual right to redeem all Series A ETNs and, within a few months after the final expiration date of the Exchange Offers, UBS AG intends to exercise its contractual call right for any non-tendered Series A ETNs that were subject to the Exchange Offers. Following the completion of such redemptions, no Series A ETNs are expected to remain outstanding. UBS has been advised by its tax counsel that holders that exchange their Series A ETNs for Series B ETNs should not recognize a gain or loss for U.S. federal income tax purposes as a result of the exchange. Holders should review the tax discussion set forth under the heading "Material Federal U.S. Income Tax Considerations" in the Prospectus related to the Exchange Offers, dated December 9, 2019. UBS is not providing tax advice to holders of Series A ETNs that participate in the exchange and such holders should consult with their tax advisors regarding the tax treatment of the exchange. For more information on the ETNs included in the Exchange Offers, please see the Prospectus related to the Exchange Offers, dated December 9, 2019...

There are eight sequential exchange periods, during which one can tender their old Series A notes and receive the new Series B notes at the end of that exchange period. The final exchange period ends on May 1, 2020. UBS AG had announced on November 11, 2019, that it expects to exercise its contractual call right to redeem in full 13 ETRACS Series A exchange traded notes within a few months following the final expiration of UBS AG's proposed exchange offers.

Regarding the UBS exchange offer, there are various categories of decisions that holders and potential buyers of UBS 2x leveraged mREIT ETNs have to consider. Holders have to decide whether or not to tender their old Series A notes and receive the new Series B notes. If they decide to tender, then when to tender. For me, the most immediate decision is whether to buy old Series A notes or the new Series B notes when adding to my holdings.

The risks of not exchanging now seem fairly small. Liquidity in the old Series A notes might decline. However, since they can always be redeemed, in large amounts, at net indicative (asset) value, and will likely be called at net indicative (asset) value in 2020, the old Series A notes should still trade very close to net indicative (asset) value. For now, my intention is to not make any decision regarding the exchange offer until close to the final expiration of UBS AG's exchange offers. One consideration that should be considered is any fees that will be charged by your broker. Even though they have eliminated commissions on online transactions, Charles Schwab told me that they would charge $39 as a tender fee on the UBS exchange offer.

As to buying additional notes, I would now buy either old Series A notes or the new Series B notes, depending on which is cheaper at the time. The removal of UBS Switzerland AG as a co-obligor does not in my view impair the creditworthiness of the Series B ETRACS ETNs as they are still obligations of the parent UBS AG.

In terms of arbitrage between the old and new series, as described in my article Sell MORL, Buy MRRL until September 6, 2018, MORL and MRRL usually traded very close to each other and to their net indicative (asset) value, which is identical for both. The price relationship between MORL and MRRL changed after September 6, 2018. UBS then announced that it would no longer issue any new shares of MORL. Since MORL began trading then significantly higher than MRRL, I said that those that own MORL may want to take advantage of the historic spread and sell MORL and use the proceeds to buy MRRL. The spread has all but disappeared now. However, if either MORL or MRRL were to trade higher than the other, arbitrage between the old and new series could make sense. The threshold spread required for such arbitrage is now lower for those accounts with zero commissions. The impact of the zero commissions on the spreads involving 2X Leveraged ETNs was discussed in The Implications Of The Collapse In The MORL-MRRL Spread.

The chart below shows the spread from the period after September 6, 2018, through to December 24, 2019, when the spread closed at a negative .08. The light blue shading shows where zero commissions began and the darker blue shows where the UBS press releases were announced.

MORL-MRRL, Zero Commissions, UBS Press Release

While the saying "never say never" may apply, it looks like the prospect of the old UBS Series A ETRACS will be redeemed at net indicative (asset) value means that the spreads will disappear, as both the old and new UBS Series A and B ETRACS will trade very close to their net indicative (asset) values.

Outlook for the 2X Leveraged mREIT ETNs

I still believe that the macroeconomic conditions still favor mREITs and especially the 2X mREIT Leveraged ETNs. I have written about a portfolio where the most important constraint is to only include securities with current yields above 15%. Other constraints are the typical retail IRA account restrictions which preclude the use of short-selling, margin borrowing, most options strategies and futures contracts. Some brokerage firms also impose additional constraints on IRA accounts. I suspect that there are many individuals, particularly those either partially or totally retired, who either have somewhat similar constraints or they might possibly benefit from adopting them. There is nothing magic about the 15%+ current yield threshold. Originally, in 2001, it was a 10% current yield threshold. It reached 30% in 2008 and 60% in March 2009.

MORL and later MRRL and REML have been the core instruments in my 15%+ current yield constrained portfolio. These are the only 2x-leveraged mREITs High-Yield ETNs that I am aware of. Other than junk bonds and other securities issued by individual distressed entities, in order to meet the 15%+ constraint, my primary investment focus in the quest for 15%+ current yield has been and is on 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETNs.

The current economic situation would seem to favor "carry trades" where most of the risk comes from the possibility that short-term rates spike upwards. At this point in time, the possibility that short-term rates spike upwards in the near term is extraordinarily low. Federal Reserve officials have made it clear that it is highly unlikely that they will be raising their target short-term rates anytime soon.

In business cycle terms, even though the expansion is at a record length, current conditions do not favor any tightening by the Federal Reserve. Unemployment is very low, although there is some question about the data. Real GDP growth is running about 2%. My view is that two opposing forces are contributing to the current economic conditions. First, is the harm to the world economy by the tariffs instigated by Trump. These are making almost everyone in the world poorer on balance. Some countries and some people are impacted more than others. In America, the weakness caused by trade restrictions that disrupt supply chains and raise consumer prices, above what free markets would produce, are offset by the stimulus provided by the trillion dollar Federal Budget deficits and relatively low interest rates.

The recent budget agreement that prevented a federal government shutdown assures that the deficits will exceed the trillion-dollar level in the foreseeable future. The trillion-dollar Federal Budget deficits could be characterized as boosting private sector income and wealth today, possibly at the expense of future generations. Additionally, the rollback of environmental regulations could also be characterized as boosting private sector income and wealth today, also possibly at the expense of future generations. Whatever one's view of the climate change issue, clearly switching away from fossil fuels to alternatives makes almost everyone in the world poorer on balance. An example is coal that provided 27.5% of America's electricity in 2018.

About 60,000 people are employed in coal mining (including both thermal and metallurgical). Wind and solar combined provided 8% of America's electricity in 2018. Some claim that over a million people are now employed in wind and solar combined. Certainly in terms of productivity, output per hours worked, which is the ultimate source of increases in private sector income and wealth, regulations requiring switching from coal to wind and solar reduce efficiency and productivity. Thus, the rollback of those environmental regulations increases efficiency and productivity, at least in the short run.

The negative impacts on efficiency and productivity from tariffs and the positive impacts of both fiscal stimulus from the trillion dollar deficits and rollback of environmental regulations impact different segments of the population differently. More important is the fact that different segments of the population are very different in their ability to offset the negative impacts on efficiency and productivity from tariffs. This is especially true in the current low interest rate environment.

The segments of the population whose wealth and income are primarily derived from labor are mostly unable to offset the negative impacts on efficiency and productivity from tariffs. They generally must pay the higher prices that tariffs cause for all products made from steel and aluminum, and many items that come from China such as bicycles and Christmas tree ornaments. Furthermore, the reductions in productivity and efficiency caused by trade restrictions that disrupt supply chains and raise input prices reduce the ability of most workers to obtain higher wages from their private sector employers.

For those segments of the population whose wealth and income are primarily derived from investments, it is much easier to offset the reductions in productivity and efficiency caused by trade restrictions that disrupt supply chains and raise consumer and input prices. For many investors the low interest rates, caused in many cases worldwide by actions of central banks in response to the reductions in economic activity, productivity and efficiency caused by trade restrictions, boost the value of their fixed-income securities. Lower interest rates also lift equity prices.

One group of investors that particularly benefits by low short-term rates are those engaged in carry trade type strategies. A carry trade is a strategy that involves borrowing at a low interest rate and investing in an asset that provides a higher rate of return. Buying 2X mREIT Leveraged ETNs is a carry trade that does not entail the risk of negative equity, as is the case when someone explicitly borrows money for the purpose of buying an investment asset with borrowed proceeds. In a margin account, the asset could decline so much and so fast that the value of the investment asset is less than the amount owed, thus the investor may have to come up with additional funds to repay the amount borrowed.

With ETNs not financed with borrowed funds, the worst that could happen is they go to zero, but they cannot create a liability for the investor. While 2X mREIT Leveraged ETNs have some advantages over buying fixed-income securities with borrowed funds, including no possibility of the position having negative equity, there are some other things to consider.

One consideration is that, in contrast to many fixed-income securities, it is unlikely that 2X Leveraged Mortgage REIT ETNs will pay their $25 face value at maturity. They will pay whatever the net indicative (asset) value is at the maturity date. That is not as scary as it might sound.

As is explained in Applying Net Present Values And Internal Rates Of Return To 2X-Leveraged ETNs Yielding More Than 20%:

...That the net indicative (asset) value and dividends from a 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETN should be expected to decline over time can be a cause of concern or even scary. However, understanding that this is due to the fact that expenses and fees are deducted from the net indicative (asset) value of a 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETN, rather than the income, should alleviate some of the concern. Deducting the fees and expenses from income rather than principal would not impact the actual returns received from investing in 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETNs. The expected decline over time of the net indicative (asset) value and dividends is a consideration. However, once the magnitude of this factor is understood, it should not be much of an impediment to investing in these 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETNs...

Lower LIBOR rates tend to alleviate this concern since at current levels, the implicit LIBOR interest expense comprises most of the total expenses and fees that are deducted from the net indicative (asset) value of a 2x Leveraged High-Yield ETN.

The prospect of weaker economic growth has already caused the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates, much sooner than many had forecast during the last eight years. The next move by the Federal Reserve might be to further lower rates.

As was discussed in Bank Issues Could Impact 20% Yielding ETNs, a French court ordered Switzerland's largest bank, UBS, to pay 4.5 billion euros ($5.1 billion) in fines and damages for helping wealthy French clients evade tax authorities. It is not inconceivable that zealous government authorities could impose such draconian fines and penalties, so as to cause the demise of one or more major financial institutions. That could impact the world economy in a way similar to the collapse of Lehman in 2008. Also relevant is that UBS is the sole source of the interest and principal payments made by the ETNs it sponsors. The ETNs are notes and thus obligations of UBS.

Even without any enforcement action, UBS could suffer such credit losses in a severe economic downturn, so as to impair their ability to pay their obligations to the holders of 2X leveraged ETNs. Another concern relating to UBS is the negative interest rates in Europe. UBS is the world's largest asset manager. The negative interest rates have caused UBS to charge large clients a fee to keep cash in their accounts. Some such investors have already taken their cash out of UBS and have literally put pallets filled with 500 euro notes into vaults.

Analysis Of The January 2020 MORL And MRRL Dividend Projection

My projected January 2020 MORL and MRRL monthly dividend of $0.5877 is a function of the calendar. Most of the MORL and MRRL components pay dividends quarterly, typically with ex-dates in the last month of the quarter and payment dates in the first month of the next quarter. The January, April, October, and July "big month" MORL and MRRL dividends are much larger than the "small month" dividends paid in the other months. Thus, the projected $0.5877 MORL and MRRL dividend paid in January 2020 will be a "big month" dividend.

As can be seen in Table I at the end of the article, only three of the MORL and MRRL components - AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC), Colony Credit Real Estate (CLNC) and ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR) - now pay dividends monthly. Only one of the quarterly payers - Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) - will not have an ex-date in December 2019. Thus, ABR will not contribute to the dividend paid in January 2020. It might be noted that in December 2018, ABR did have a special dividend of $0.03. As of December 26, 2019, ABR has not announced such a special dividend. All of the other components will contribute to the dividend. The calendar factors usually make the January monthly dividend the highest of the year for the 2X-leveraged mREIT-based ETNs. While typically called dividends, the monthly payments from the 2X-leveraged mREIT-based ETNs are technically distributions of interest payments on the ETN notes based on the dividends paid by the underlying mREITs that comprise the index, pursuant to the terms of the indenture.

The Table I below shows the ticker, name, weight, price, dividend, and ex-date for all of the components. Additionally, the table includes the contribution to the dividend for the MORL and MRRL components that will contribute to the January 2020 dividend. There were two changes in the dividends paid by the individual components that will positively impact the January 2020 dividend. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (IVR) increased its quarterly dividend to $0.50 from $0.45. Capstead Mortgage (CMO) increased its quarterly dividend to $0.15 from $0.12.

The VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT) is a fund that is based on the same index as MORL and MRRL. MORT pays dividends quarterly rather than monthly. As a fund, the dividend is discretionary by the fund management as long as it distributes the required percentage of taxable income to maintain its investment company status. Thus, it does not lend itself to dividend projections as an ETN like MORL or MRRL, which must pay dividends pursuant to an indenture.

Analysis Of The January 2020 REML Dividend Projection

My projected January 2020 REML monthly dividend of $1.0464 is a function of the calendar. As is the case with MORL and MRRL, most of the REML components pay dividends quarterly, typically with ex-dates in the last month of the quarter and payment dates in the first month of the next quarter. The January, April, October, and July "big month" MORL and MRRL dividends are much larger than the "small month" dividends paid in the other months. Thus, the $1.0464 REML dividend paid in January 2020 will be a "big month" dividend.

As can be seen in Table II at the end of the article, only four of the REML components - AGNC, ARR, Orchid Island Capital (ORC) and Dynex Capital Inc. (DX) - now pay dividends monthly. Three of the quarterly payers will not have ex-dates in December 2019. Thus, they will not contribute to the dividend paid in January 2020. Those three are ABR, iStar Inc. (STAR) and Great Ajax Corp. (AJX). Table II shows the ticker, name, weight, price, dividend, and ex-date for all of the components. Additionally, the table includes the contribution to the dividend for the REML components that will contribute to the January 2020 dividend.

There were four changes in the dividends paid by the individual components that will impact the January 2020 dividend. IVR increased its quarterly dividend to $0.50 from $0.45. CMO increased its quarterly dividend to $0.15 from $0.12. Exantas Capital Corp. (XAN) increased its quarterly dividend to $0.275 from $0.25. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp. (ANH) decreased its quarterly dividend to $0.09 from $0.10.

The iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM) is a fund based on the same index as REML, rather than a note and does not employ the 2X leverage that REML does. REM also pays dividends quarterly rather than monthly. As a fund, the dividend is discretionary by the fund management as long as it distributes the required percentage of taxable income to maintain its investment company status. Thus, it does not lend itself to contribution by component dividend projections as an ETN like REML, which must pay dividends pursuant to an indenture.

Conclusions And Recommendations

There were more dividend increases than decreases in the dividends paid by the underlying mREITs that comprise the indices upon which the 2X-leveraged mREIT ETNs are based. That is welcome news.

Investors are in a much better position than non-investors to offset the reduction in wealth and income resulting from the tariffs and trade restrictions enacted so far. Carry trades such as those involving 2x Leveraged High-Yield mREIT-based ETNs seem a good way to offset such reductions in income. There is some risk that trade restrictions could dramatically increase and cause much more harm than has taken place. Trump has threatened a major increase in tariffs if a final agreement with China is not implemented. The initial agreement with China agreed to in December 2019 is a hopeful sign, as is the passage of the new NAFTA, which is not materially worse than the old NAFTA.

There are some ominous signs though. As Reuters reported on September 26, 2019:

The supreme court of world trade is close to breakdown after the United States turned down a last-ditch petition to reappoint one of the four remaining judges at the World Trade Organization. U.S. President Donald Trump has railed against the WTO judges, who have the final say on trade disputes. His ambassador in Geneva has accused them of overstepping their authority, breaking their own rules and interfering in U.S. laws. Three judges are needed for each case and all 164 WTO members must comply with their rulings. The WTO normally has seven judges but after a U.S. campaign to block appointments and reappointments only four remained. Wednesday's meeting of the WTO's dispute settlement body was the last chance of reprieve for Shree Baboo Chekitan Servansing, a trade judge from Mauritius, before his term expires on Sept. 30...

If Trump succeeds in preventing the WTO from settling disputes, it could eventually bring a breakdown in the whole world trading system that has brought such prosperity since the victorious allies set it up after World War II. That could be a tremendous risk to the equity markets and could also harm fixed-income securities that have credit risk.

My view is that Trump's removal would be a significant positive for the equity markets. This appears very unlikely today. However, the trial in the Senate could theoretically provide some surprises. In Nixon's case, there were never any articles of impeachment actually enacted and thus no trial. Nixon resigned and was given a full pardon by President Ford. Given the focus over the last year regarding the issue over whether a sitting president can be indicted, a Trump resignation in return for full pardon cannot be totally ruled out. As with Nixon, if the facts lead some of Trump's most ardent supporters to urge his resignation, this could spare the country and financial markets the turmoil of a trial. Of course, then the country and financial markets might start to worry about the possibility of the Democrats enacting some of the harmful policies and social programs that have been tried and, in many cases, subsequently rejected in Europe.

On balance, I still tend to believe that the massive tax policy-induced increase in inequality will cause increasing excesses of loanable and investable funds, above commercially reasonable ways to utilize those funds. This will eventually result in an over-investment cycle with a recession, and that should ultimately be very good for the mREITs and 2X-Leveraged ETNs based on mREITs. Some market participants recently seem not to believe that a possible recession will necessarily be good for mREITs.

I believe that this misperception by the markets mostly present a buying opportunity, and I am adding to my holdings of MORL, MRRL and REML, depending on which is cheaper at any point in time. However, there are some real reasons why some market participants might be correct in their pessimistic perception of how mREITs will behave in a recession. This suggests diversification may be even more important than usual. In any case, it's always good to remember, as Keynes famously said: "The market can stay irrational longer than you can stay solvent."

The phenomena of the old 2x leveraged high-yield ETN trading significantly above its net indicative (asset) value after new sales are suspended while the new one trades very close to its net indicative (asset) value appears to be ending as UBS redeems the old ETNs at net asset value. However, there could be no reason that causes arbitrage opportunities to reappear.

Table I: MORL and MRRL Components and Contributions to the Dividend

Name Ticker Weight Price ex-div dividend frequency contribution Annaly Capital Management Inc NLY 13.29 9.53 12/30/2019 0.25 q 0.0992 American Capital Agency Corp AGNC 9.08 17.71 12/30/2019 0.16 m 0.0233 Starwood Property Trust Inc STWD 7.02 25.12 12/30/2019 0.48 q 0.0382 New Residential Investment Corp NRZ 6.22 16.49 12/30/2019 0.5 q 0.0537 Two Harbors Investment Corp TWO 5.22 15 12/30/2019 0.4 q 0.0396 Chimera Investment Corp CIM 4.96 21.1 12/30/2019 0.5 q 0.0335 Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc BXMT 4.87 37.88 12/30/2019 0.62 q 0.0227 Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc IVR 4.58 17.24 12/26/2019 0.5 q 0.0378 MFA Financial Inc MFA 4.46 7.91 12/27/2019 0.2 q 0.0321 Ladder Capital Corp LADR 4.22 17.96 12/9/2019 0.34 q 0.0227 PennyMac Mortgage Investment PMT 4.15 22.58 12/30/2019 0.47 q 0.0246 Apollo Commercial Real Estate ARI 4.09 18.77 12/30/2019 0.46 q 0.0285 New York Mortgage Trust Inc NYMT 3.87 6.26 12/19/2019 0.2 q 0.0352 Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc HASI 3.81 32.42 12/24/2019 0.335 q 0.0112 Arbor Realty Trust Inc ABR 3.78 14.61 11/14/2019 q 0.0000 Colony Credit Real Estate Inc - A CLNC 2.73 13.59 12/30/2019 0.1 m 0.0057 Redwood Trust Inc RWT 2.51 16.65 12/13/2019 0.3 q 0.0129 ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc ARR 2.04 17.64 12/13/2019 0.17 m 0.0056 Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc GPMT 2.01 18.73 12/30/2019 0.42 q 0.0128 Capstead Mortgage Corp CMO 1.35 7.88 12/30/2019 0.15 q 0.0073 Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp WMC 1.26 10.65 12/27/2019 0.31 q 0.0104 KKR Real Estate Finance Trust KREF 1.16 20.65 12/30/2019 0.43 q 0.0069 Ready Capital Corp RC 1.13 15.49 12/30/2019 0.4 q 0.0083 AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc MITT 1.11 15.81 12/30/2019 0.45 q 0.0090 Tpg Re Finance Trust Inc TRTX 1.08 20.61 12/26/2019 0.43 q 0.0064

Table II: REML Components and Contributions to the Dividend

Ticker Name Weight Price ex-div dividend frequency contribution NLY Annaly Capital Management Inc 17.35% 9.53 12/30/2019 0.25 q 0.2284 AGNC AGNC Investment Corp 12.15% 17.71 12/30/2019 0.16 m 0.0551 STWD Starwood Property Trust Inc 8.55% 25.12 12/30/2019 0.48 q 0.0820 NRZ New Residential Investment Corp 8.31% 16.49 12/30/2019 0.5 q 0.1264 TWO Two Harbors Investment Corp 4.71% 15 12/30/2019 0.4 q 0.0630 CIM Chimera Investment Corp 4.42% 21.1 12/30/2019 0.5 q 0.0526 MFA MFA Financial Inc 4.41% 7.91 12/27/2019 0.2 q 0.0560 BXMT Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc 4.34% 37.88 12/30/2019 0.62 q 0.0356 ARI Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Inc 4.01% 18.77 12/30/2019 0.46 q 0.0493 IVR Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc 3.31% 17.24 12/26/2019 0.5 q 0.0482 PMT PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 2.80% 22.58 12/30/2019 0.47 q 0.0292 HASI Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc 2.65% 32.42 12/24/2019 0.335 q 0.0137 LADR Ladder Capital Corp 2.53% 17.96 12/9/2019 0.34 q 0.0240 RWT Redwood Trust Inc 2.21% 16.65 12/13/2019 0.3 q 0.0200 NYMT New York Mortgage Trust Inc 2.07% 6.26 12/19/2019 0.2 q 0.0332 ABR Arbor Realty Trust Inc 1.79% 14.61 11/14/2019 0.3 q 0.0184 ARR ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc 1.45% 17.64 12/13/2019 0.17 m 0.0070 TRTX TPG RE Finance Trust Inc 1.43% 20.61 12/26/2019 0.43 q 0.0150 GPMT Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc 1.40% 18.73 12/30/2019 0.42 q 0.0158 STAR iStar Inc 1.07% 13.54 11/15/2019 q 0.0000 CMO Capstead Mortgage Corp 1.03% 7.88 12/30/2019 0.15 q 0.0098 EFC Ellington Financial Inc 0.79% 18.29 12/30/2019 0.14 q 0.0030 WMC Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp 0.76% 10.65 12/27/2019 0.31 q 0.0111 MITT AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc 0.72% 15.81 12/30/2019 0.45 q 0.0103 KREF KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc 0.72% 20.65 12/30/2019 0.43 q 0.0075 RC Ready Capital Corp 0.70% 15.49 12/30/2019 0.4 q 0.0091 ACRE Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp 0.59% 16.18 12/27/2019 0.33 q 0.0060 DX Dynex Capital Inc 0.57% 16.94 12/20/2019 0.15 m 0.0025 XAN Exantas Capital Corp 0.52% 11.95 12/30/2019 0.275 q 0.0060 JCAP Jernigan Capital Inc 0.52% 19.55 12/31/2019 0.35 q 0.0047 ORC Orchid Island Capital Inc 0.51% 5.86 12/30/2019 0.08 m 0.0035 ANH Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp 0.49% 3.67 12/30/2019 0.09 q 0.0060 AJX Great Ajax Corp 0.36% 11/14/2019 q 0.0000 CHMI Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp 0.33% 14.62 12/30/2019 0.4 q 0.0045 AI Arlington Asset Investment Corp 0.30% 5.67 12/30/2019 0.225 q 0.0060 EARN Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT 0.15% 11.38 12/30/2019 0.28 q 0.0019

Disclosure: I am/we are long MORL, MRRL, REML, AGNC, ORC, REM, ARR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.