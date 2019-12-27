Komatsu Undervalued, But Needs To Stay On Top Of Innovation

Long term, Komatsu needs to figure out how to secure its market share in China and in mining markets that are moving away from surface mining, coal, and truck-based conveyance.

Komatsu (OTCPK:KMTUY) shares are up only a little from my last update, lagging many of its peers in construction and mining amid a more challenging outlook for both of those markets. The shares still look undervalued, but construction machinery demand growth isn't looking particularly strong in 2020 and the mining outlook has weakened significantly in recent months. Longer term, I also have concerns about Komatsu's ability to maintain share in the Chinese construction market and the larger mining equipment market. That makes this a tougher call, but the valuation is not demanding, the dividend yield is solid, and management has shown a disciplined but successful strategy toward innovation in the past.

Construction Should Grow In 2020, But Share Shifts Are A Risk

Despite three straight quarters of contraction in its construction business, Komatsu management is still looking for growth in many of its key markets next year, with 5% to 10% industry demand growth in China in 2020 and 0% to 5% growth in the United States. In both cases, a lot is riding on underlying macroeconomic trends, as non-residential construction has been slowing in the U.S. and could slow further if companies take a "wait and see" approach to the election.

Market growth matters, of course, but so does Komatsu's ability to compete effectively with its rivals. In China, for instance, Sany (OTC:SNYYY) has not only been seeing stronger growth in its construction equipment business relative to Komatsu, but has also projected stronger growth in 2020 for products like excavators on drivers like new emissions standards. Foreign suppliers like Komatsu and Caterpillar (CAT) have been losing share to domestic OEMs like Sany, though, and with the Chinese government actively encouraging efforts to drive share growth among domestic OEMs, I believe Komatsu may encounter further headwinds in China.

This also applies to markets like the U.S. and important Asian markets like Indonesia. Not only has Komatsu long enjoyed strong share in markets like Indonesia (where it is well ahead of Hitachi Construction (OTCPK:HTCMY), Caterpillar, and Kobelco), but these Asian markets outside of Japan and China have had disproportionate benefits for Komatsu's profits given their much higher margins.

Mining Has Softened And Komatsu Needs To Reposition

Across the mining space, including companies like Weir Group (OTCPK:WEIGY), FLSmidth (OTCPK:FLIDY), and Epiroc (OTCPK:EPOKY), companies have started to see a significant slowdown in new equipment orders. There are multiple drivers of this, including permitting challenges and greater caution among mining companies on macroeconomic worries, but it looks as though the next three quarters (at least) will be challenging for equipment suppliers.

There are other company-specific headwinds in the case of Komatsu. Komatsu isn't nearly as strong in hard rock mining and about half of the company's mining business is driven by coal - a market that has come under greater pressure as 2019 has continued. In the case of Indonesia, a high-margin market for both the construction and mining businesses, Komatsu has seen more hesitation on new equipment as mining companies are nervous about uncertainties in trade with China (the Chinese government has at times moved to limit imports of Indonesian coal).

Komatsu has been investing in automation, but not necessarily in the prime product areas. Automating trucks can save money for large mine operators, but more and more underground mine operators are considering new means of bringing ore to the surface (using fluid-based systems instead of trucks) and likewise moving ore around facilities. To that end, then, I see FLSmidth and Weir Group making more progress with mining equipment innovations that could drive more significant share shifts in their favor relative to Komatsu.

To be clear, surface mining is not going away and Komatsu still has a strong position in underground mining equipment that is not facing the same innovation risks. Nevertheless, the company's exposure to coal is a concern, and I would like to see Komatsu shifting the focus of its innovation and R&D program toward equipment that is of greater interest to underground miners of copper and gold.

The Outlook

Weaker demand in higher-margin markets is a real concern for Komatsu over the next few quarters, but it is worth remembering that this has always been a cyclical business and conditions rarely ever look good when cyclical declines start. I do have those worries about Komatsu losing share in excavators in China and overall mining equipment, but those are potential headwinds that will play out over a decade (or more) - that leaves ample time for the company to reposition itself as needed.

Komatsu is likely to see a 5% or so revenue decline this fiscal year (ending March 2020) and then flattish performance in the year after that, and while this year's EBITDA margin should be meaningfully lower than the prior year (down about 250bp), I do expect half-point improvements in the next few years. I don't believe I'm expecting a lot from Komatsu; my modeling assumptions lead to a long-term annualized revenue growth rate of around 3% and a mid-to-high single-digit FCF margin.

The Bottom Line

The shares look a little undervalued on those cash flows, but also on the basis of its likely EBITDA margins over the next 12-24 months; margins that I believe can and should support a forward EBITDA multiple a little below 9x versus the current multiple of closer to 7x. That's an interesting level of undervaluation, even considering some longer-term challenges to the business, and this looks like a name to investigate more thoroughly.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.