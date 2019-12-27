Airbus Could See Limited Upside From Here

While Boeing is undergoing issues with the 737 MAX, this does not mean that the crisis does not affect Airbus indirectly.

Investment Thesis: Airbus has limited upside due to negative perception of the airline industry at this point in time, potential overvaluation on an EV/EBITDA basis, as well as potential delays on bringing newer models to market.

Back in June, I made the argument that Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) has significantly more room for growth in light of refocusing its operations away from the failing A380 project, and also due to the negative publicity that had plagued Boeing (BA) as a result of recent problems with the 737 MAX.

In the past six months, we see that growth for both Airbus and Boeing has been modest, with Airbus outpacing Boeing in growth during this period. Here is the percentage return for both Airbus and Boeing since July:

Airbus has outperformed Boeing this year in the Asian market in particular, with the aircraft manufacturer obtaining a book-to-bill ratio of above 1, meaning that net orders have exceeded the volume of deliveries - even after taking cancellations into account.

Given the issues Boeing has experienced with the 737 MAX, it is understandable that Boeing would see a dip in orders for 2019. However, looking at the 737 MAX incident alone fails to take account of the bigger picture - the competitive landscape between Airbus and Boeing going forward. So - will higher deliveries ultimately be enough to keep Airbus in front?

When taking a look at the financial performance of Airbus for the third quarter of 2019, the company did manage to significantly grow revenues and earnings from the same quarter in 2018:

This was in spite of the order book figures for this period actually falling slightly by 3.4% from the same period last year:

The company's Helicopters segment also saw a fall in its Order Book and Net Order Intake, but did see a significant increase in orders for its Defense and Space segment - indicating that Airbus could be positioning itself to become a formidable competitor to Boeing in this space as well:

Airbus Helicopters

Airbus Defence and Space

However, the fact that the Airbus A380 program has been terminated and carriers such as Emirates have chosen to cancel orders for the model means that the drop in Net Order Intake overall does not adequately reflect the company's performance.

Going forward, Airbus is taking a more focused approach with increasing margins on the A320 and A350 models, and this will be a key determinant of profitability going forward.

When looking at the earnings performance of Airbus and Boeing - it is fair to say that upside for both stocks remains quite limited on this point in time - at least on an EV/EBITDA basis.

For instance, we can see that while Airbus has not seen as much growth in EV/EBITDA (and subsequently more growth in EBITDA itself), growth in enterprise value has significantly outpaced earnings growth itself - indicating that these stocks are overvalued:

EV/EBITDA

EBITDA

Undoubtedly, Boeing is having a tough time of it - with 737 MAX production now being suspended from January of next year - which marks the biggest halt of production for the company in 20 years. However, that is not to say that the crisis at Boeing is automatically a good thing for Airbus.

The airline industry is one that is ultimately based on confidence. Should this confidence be eroded by fears over airline safety, then this could stand to harm Airbus as well as Boeing - should passengers choose to fly less.

Moreover, with climate change having been a pressing issue in 2019 - air travel has gotten a bad rap as one of the leading contributors to global pollution. Should we see a decrease in passenger numbers in 2020 as a result of this, then this will translate into less orders - neither Airbus nor Boeing would be immune to this. Granted, the numbers that would stop flying outright would likely be minuscule in the context of the global travel market. However, the airline industry does not have a particularly positive image at this point in time, and this combined with questions over airline safety could mean lower passenger numbers going forward.

Even if Airbus sees higher demand going forward, problems with delays on models such as the A320neo could mean the company struggles to meet demand in the short to medium term.

Boeing may be undergoing a tough time, but this does not necessarily mean good news for Airbus. Both companies appear to be overvalued on an earnings basis, and the airline industry is struggling with a negative perception right now.

For this reason, I see limited upside for Airbus under the current market conditions.

