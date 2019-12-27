FormFactor Riding A Surge In Logic And Foundry

A surge in demand from foundry and logic customers has driven FormFactor (FORM) to a new decade high, with fourth quarter revenue set to jump almost 25% on renewed demand for probe cards at 5-10nm nodes. While this surge is likely not sustainable on an ongoing quarterly basis, FormFactor is clearly benefitting from the move to increasingly sophisticated chip architectures and packaging, allowing the company to even further separate itself from more commodity-type probe card manufacturers.

Valuation is problematic. Not unlike Teradyne (TER), which makes wafer test systems, FormFactor's multiples are pumped on the exceptional near-term revenue growth and improving margins. I can't really make the numbers work now, but investors who are more motivated by growth and momentum may still find something to like here.

Leading-Edge Logic Driving The Surge

FormFactor has always had to deal with volatile (or at least lumpy) demand, but foundry/logic demand has come back strongly, with 18% yoy growth in the second quarter and 12% yoy growth in the third quarter. That demand is taking a step up, with management announcing a couple of weeks ago that fourth quarter demand was going to come in well above prior expectations - management raised the midpoint of its guidance by 16%, suggesting a nearly 25% year-over-year revenue jump.

With foundry and logic driving the revision, it looks like Intel (INTC) has stepped up its demand for probe cards at the 10nm node (likely related to low yield issues), but it also looks as though TSMC (TSM) has come back in a big way, with demand at advanced nodes likely driven by Apple (AAPL) and possibly some high-end networking/datacenter demand from customers like Broadcom (AVGO).

Intel has long been a major customer of FormFactor, contributing around 20% to 25% of total revenue over the last year, while TSMC has been a more erratic customer. TSMC has historically made its own probe cards, but that changed at the 7nm and 10nm nodes when the foundry realized its own probes weren't up to the more stringent demands and they needed the high-end probe cards offered by FormFactor. Even so, demand from TSMC has been erratic, with the company only once ticking up over 10% of revenue, so I'm reluctant to assume this is any sort of new normal - and that's assuming that TSMC has indeed been a meaningful source of the upside in the fourth quarter.

Opportunities In Memory Still Look Attractive

FormFactor has never been as successful in memory probe cards as in logic (Micronics is a stronger competitor in memory), but the company just logged its best quarter since 2008 in the third quarter, and the growth outlook is still better than solid. Increasingly sophisticated memory designs are driving increasingly demanding probe card needs, particularly in high-speed wafer probing, and once again, this is a development that benefits FormFactor (and Micronics) far more than the industry as a whole - only FormFactor and Micronics can really serve this emerging opportunity.

Improving Demand Should Support Revenue In 2020 And Beyond

Although FormFactor hasn't yet seen a big boost from 5G, unlike Teradyne where 5G infrastructure demand for new testers has driven a better 2019, management is bullish on 5G driving improved RF probe card demand next year. As demand picks up for 5G handsets, FormFactor should be well-placed to benefit with its traditional logic and foundry customers, and mobile app processors are an area where the company has long enjoyed above-average market share.

Auto chip demand should also start showing up later in 2020 with new model launches. Many of these new auto chip platforms have much tighter fault tolerances than prior generations of logic chips, once again feeding a demand for more sophisticated and capable probe cards.

Advanced packaging (2.5D, 3D, fan-out, et al) also continues to grow as a percentage of overall chips. These architectures have much more demanding pitch requirements and their designs add complexity to the testing process, all of which benefit FormFactor and its proprietary MEMS-based designs - traditional vertical and cantilever probes just really can't get the job done here.

The Outlook

I believe the surge that FormFactor is seeing in the fourth quarter is just that, a surge, and is not really representative of a new normal, though I do believe that demand will continue to grow in 2020 and beyond as 5G handsets become more mainstream and as the broader chip industry recovers (including the auto sector, where chip content growth is exploding). To that end, I'd note that FormFactor is adding temporary workers to deal with this surge, and I think the word "temporary" may be telling insofar as management also not expecting the level of fourth quarter demand to be a new normal (though it's not really that hard to make a temporary worker permanent once they're trained).

I expect 20% growth in foundry and logic this year to moderate to mid-to-high single-digit growth next year (though there could be upside when FormFactor reports in January and guides for 2020), but I expect robust growth at an above-industry volume pace for a few years. I likewise expect above-average growth in DRAM as the company gains share with more sophisticated architectures.

With chip production volume likely to grow nicely on a long-term basis (serving demand in areas like autos, IoT, and so on), I'm confident that FormFactor can grow revenue at a mid-to-high single-digit rate, and I'm likewise bullish on the prospects for generating pretty steady FCF margins in the teens. There will always be cyclicality and volatility to the business (it's hard not to have it when your customers have it), but I see few entrants in the probe market that represent real threats to FormFactor, and as I said before, I believe drivers like advanced packaging and auto SoCs (with lower defect tolerance) will allow for market share growth.

The Bottom Line

Unfortunately, none of that helps much when it comes to valuation. I acknowledge and accept that investors flock to growth names coming out of downturns (as opposed to favoring margin names going into it), but it's tough to reconcile today's valuation with past cycles and the company's longer-term FCF generation capabilities. While there may be enough growth and momentum in the company/stock to appeal to those kinds of investors for at least a few more quarters, I'd need a better prospective return to put my own money into this name.

