Recession 2020? Real GDP Already Shrinking In World's Biggest Economies

The US is in real GDP contraction since August, the Eurozone as a whole since July, Germany for 18 months and the UK for two years straight now.

On the precipice of a new decade, the signs of global recession are getting clearer. The United States is not yet in a textbook definition of a recession yet, being two consecutive quarters of nominal GDP contraction, but by some measures recession is already starting. If we look at real GDP, which I’ll define here as GDP annual growth rate minus core inflation rate, we can see that many of the world’s largest economies including the United States look to be sliding into recession as we speak.

Here I’ll take a look at the 5 largest economies by GDP; the United States, China, Japan, the Eurozone as a whole, and the United Kingdom. I will also add in Hong Kong since it is the main financial link between the two biggest economies, the US and China. Before we begin, let me just add a caveat. GDP as a measure of all monetary transactions in an economy in a given period is not a good measure of economic growth, but it is what is most widely used. If for argument’s sake the money supply is fixed and prices fall as the supply of goods and services rises by comparison, then we should see more-or-less steady GDP by monetary measures. However, that number doesn’t mean that the economy isn’t growing in the sense of higher standards of living. Obviously if people are getting more and better stuff for the same volume of monetary transactions, the economy is growing even if GDP doesn’t show it. Likewise, rising GDP does not mean an economy is growing. It just means more money nominally is being spent.

United States

In any case, starting with the US, the core inflation rate in the world’s biggest economy is now 2.3%. Annual GDP growth rate is 2.1%. So the US economy is already shrinking in real terms. This happened during isolated quarters since late 2009 when the recovery was just starting to gain traction, and in 2016/17 but it wasn’t sustained. Whether it will be sustained this time is the big question.

Averaging out the figures since the end of 2008 when GDP growth turned positive, we find an average GDP growth rate of 2.24% in the US. Over that whole time, core inflation averaged 1.84%, so by real GDP the economy has grown. Since August however, real GDP has been in contraction, so in that sense the US has already been in a recession in real terms for almost 6 months now. See the core inflation rate minus annual GDP growth.

China

For China, it’s harder to tell what’s real because the numbers are inflated, but what can certainly be seen clearly is that the Chinese economy has been slowing consistently since the financial crisis ended. Peaking at a growth rate of 12.2% in January 2010, Chinese annual GDP growth has been trending down ever since. This is the longest period of consistent Chinese growth rate decline since 1990, as far back as TradingEconomics has data.

The importance of this is that the ongoing Chinese decline probably has little to do with the trade war with the US. That is probably making it worse, but the decline has been firmly in place for 9 years already, long before the trade war started. That also means that if the trade war is fully resolved, which is unlikely in my view, we still probably won’t see a slingshot recovery here. See below.

Further, what you can also see from this chart is that over the last two months, annual Chinese GDP growth rates have fallen below the worst quarter of the 2008 financial crisis. This points to some sort of sea-change happening. Making matters potentially worse is the sharp increase in CPI inflation due to the ongoing pork shortage from African swine flu, putting the latest headline inflation figures at 4.5%. So while there is no direct evidence of real economic contraction in China yet (though suspicions are rife), without a clear reversal we could continue downwards to new record lows for annual Chinese GDP growth.

Japan

As for Japan, this is the one quasi-exception to the downtrend rule in major economies. Japan’s central bank has never stopped expanding its balance sheet since 2013 so its economy keeps limping along between intermittent expansions and brief contractions. However, there is still an observable downtrend even here.

As you can see above, Japan’s expansions have reached lower and lower peaks since general recovery began in 2010. Peak GDP growth was 5.7% that year, and those peaks have been getting lower and lower until this year’s peak of 1.7%. If Japan falls into a brief contraction from here that pattern will be sustained and reinforced.

The Eurozone

Moving to the Eurozone, here we see that similar to the United States, real GDP is already in contraction, and Europe’s recovery since the 2012 sovereign debt crisis has stalled since the beginning of 2018. The Eurozone core inflation rate last month came in at 1.3%, higher than last quarter’s 1.2% GDP growth, so the Eurozone economy is already shrinking in real terms. The trajectory from here will be crucial.

If we zoom in to the Eurozone’s biggest economy Germany, we see even worse problems. Germany has seen core inflation outpace GDP growth for 18 months already. The highest GDP growth since Q3 2018 has been 1.1%. Below are Germany’s monthly core inflation rates over the same time frame. The lowest it got was the same 1.1%, so at best Germany has been vacillating between stagnation and recession in real GDP terms for a year and a half now.

The United Kingdom

The next biggest economy is the UK, and it has been in contraction in real terms for even longer, since 2017 in fact. Average annual GDP growth since Q1 2017 in the UK has been 1.6%. Core inflation over that time has averaged a much higher 2.1%. Britain is in contraction in real terms as well, for two years now.

Hong Kong

Finally, there is what could be the linchpin between the US and China, Hong Kong. Protests continue over there and the contraction is real and it is deep. GDP has contracted by 2.9% as of last quarter, and nominally that isn’t as bad as the depth of the 2008 financial crisis. However, in real terms what is happening now in Hong Kong could be called even worse than the depths of the Great Recession. In Q1 2009, GDP in Hong Kong contracted by 7.8%, but core inflation was at least falling at the time, and reached a deflationary -1.6% by the middle of that year, mitigating the decline in real terms. This time however, GDP is in contraction and headline inflation is still at 3% annual, putting real contraction at around 7%. (Core inflation stats for Hong Kong are unavailable.)

The effect of this will likely be the slowing of investment inflows to China through Hong Kong. Couple that with an ongoing trade war, and 2020 has a legitimate chance of seeing the world swing from anemic growth to outright textbook recession. Since July, we have seen real GDP shrink in the United States and the Eurozone, Germany for 18 months, and the United Kingdom since the beginning of 2017. China is still hanging on to positive territory but at record low growth rates since the 1990s. The continued crumbling of Hong Kong could easily make the situation in China worse.

There isn't much more central banks can do, interest rates already being negative in the Eurozone and Japan, and skirting zero in real terms in the other major economies. How a convincing reversal could take place in 2020 is difficult to see.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.