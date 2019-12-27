Beyond Meat Short Interest Surges

It's been a little more than six months since I first covered plant-based meat company Beyond Meat (BYND). At that time I called the valuation beyond ridiculous, and despite the stock continuing to rise for a time, shares are now almost $50 below that article's publishing. As we head into the last week of a year where the company will show a dramatic amount of revenue growth, it is clear that a number of investors still don't believe in this story.

Twice a month we get information on short interest, and on Tuesday afternoon the latest data dropped. As the chart below shows, the number of shares short hit a new all-time high for the December 13th settlement date update. The number at that point was just under 8.5 million shares, which based on Yahoo Finance float data means more than a quarter of the float is now short.

(Source: NASDAQ Beyond Meat short interest page)

The first part of December saw more than 1.5 million shares added to the short interest count, the third such increase of at least that amount. That's quite notable, since the largest single update decrease hasn't even topped half a million shares. While the most recent data hasn't yet gone to this site here, the latest surge would make Beyond Meat one of the top 100 shorted names by float percentage, and the group is much smaller if you only start with those that have market caps of at least the roughly $4.75 billion this name does.

Now there is no disputing that the company has done much better bringing in business than expected. Before the company announced its first earnings report as a public company, the Street was looking for a little over $200 million in revenues this year. Since then guidance has been updated a couple of times, detailed below:

Q1 report in June: Net revenues to exceed $210 million, an increase of greater than 140% compared to 2018. Q2 report in July: Net revenues to exceed $240 million, an increase of greater than 170% compared to 2018. Q3 report in October: Net revenues in the range of $265 million to $275 million.

The latest guidance was seen as very favorable, with the Street a hair under $265 million going into that report. But as you can see in the graphic below, estimates have now risen to more than $281 million, so expectations are quite a bit above even the high end of management's range. Revenue growth estimates for the future have been climbing as you may expect, so it will be interesting to see what the 2020 forecast is when we get it in a month or two.

(Source: Seeking Alpha BYND estimates page, seen here)

The issue with Beyond Meat has always been its valuation. The stock currently trades at a little more than four times expected sales for 2022, and that is based on tremendous growth over the next couple of years. Food companies with low margins usually don't trade at high valuations, so while the name is growing rather fast, investors are making a big bet here.

This situation does remind me a bit of the cannabis stock boom in recent years, and Beyond Meat has lost more than two-thirds of its value since peaking near $240. As the chart below shows, the name really hasn't done much since the late October lockup expiration, closing in the mid to high $70s for most of the days of these past two months. The average price target is currently about $30 above that range here, so analysts believe this stock has a lot of upside moving forward.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance)

While Beyond Meat certainly has impressive growth estimates at the moment, the number of shares short recently hit a new high. This will be a year where revenues have soared for the name and guidance has constantly increased, but the stock's rally was just too crazy and the bubble did eventually burst. Now that shares have found some footing, investors are looking forward to market expansion sending yearly revenues to more than $1 billion in a few years, but the stock is priced for a lot of growth already. The name will certainly be one to watch as it is becoming one of the most shorted stocks in terms of float percentage in today's market.

