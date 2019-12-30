Digital Turbine: SingleTap On Tap - New Products Ramping - $12.30 Price Target

This article was selected to be shared with PRO+ subscribers - find out more here.

Digital Turbine (APPS) has been a rocket ship this year, running from $1.80 to $7.95 year-to-date. Revenues have grown 36% for the trailing twelve months largely on the back of Ignite, the company’s first product. For those new to the story, Ignite allows telcos to monetize their app placements when a customer buys a new phone. Digital Turbine sits between the telcos and the advertisers (app owners), with the advertisers paying for app placement on the phones and Digital Turbine remitting about 60% of these payments to the telcos. The company has had success by a) increasing the number of telcos it works with, b) getting higher payments from advertisers from year to year, and c) signing a deal with Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) to increase its reach outside the US.

While Ignite has been wildly successful, Digital Turbine’s next product has been a bit slow out of the gate. That product is called SingleTap and it works as follows. Imagine you are playing a game on your phone and a Starbucks ad pops up. You want to download the Starbucks app so you can get a free latte so you click on the ad. Traditionally, this click would take you to the Google Play Store where you would have to navigate and click a couple of times to download the Stackbucks app. During the course of this process, you may get distracted by other apps present in the Google Play Store and you may never actually download the Starbucks app. Furthermore, even if you do download the Starbucks app, you will end up in it and not in the game you were playing before (where you were so close to getting the high score…).

SingleTap is an answer to this dilemma. If Starbucks uses SingleTap, then when its ad shows up in your game, there is a much simpler process for you to download its app. You click on the Starbucks ad and a button pops up for you to press and once you do, bingo, you immediately download the Starbucks app (no Google Play Store) and you get to stay in your game afterwards and get your high score! According to management, Digital Turbine has found that SingleTap is 40-200% more effective than the traditional app downloading method. Given the promise and elegance of the solution, investors have been watching the product closely over the past year.

While SingleTap is now on 150 million phones, including half of Android phones in the US, its usage has rolled out more slowly than expected so far as the plumbing for the solution with each advertiser has been custom-made and hence, scaling has been an issue. In May, the company took a step to solve this problem by partnering with 4 leading attribution and analytics companies. These companies already have their own hooks into 85% of leading mobile apps, connections that Digital Turbine can leverage to improve the scaling speed of SingleTap. Based on recent conversations with the company, we think that this partnering step, along with internal progress, now has SingleTap scaling in a much more robust way, placing it on the path to accelerated growth.

New products made up 18% of total revenue last quarter and grew 30% sequentially. New products include SingleTap and NewsHub, a news app that takes advantage of the company’s close ties with the advertisers to gain scale and stickiness. Other new products include Smart Folder, which groups your apps together by category, and Notifications, which sends notifications to users based on behavioral triggers to encourage them to interact with a monetized app.

We feel there is a lot of growth left for the company through a) increasing ad rates at existing telcos, b) new international telcos, c) increased penetration of the Samsung relationship, and d) accelerating growth of new products.

We have the company generating $40 million in EBITDA in fiscal (March) 2022 on $218 million in revenue. Placing a 25x multiple on EBITDA given the company’s high growth rate results in a $12.30 stock price, which should be realizable in a year as investors start to look out a year ahead for valuation metrics.

Disclosure: I am/we are long APPS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.