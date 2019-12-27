Balmoral Resources: A Revival Story Of 2019

Balmoral Resources (OTCQX:BALMF) experienced an impressive revival over the second half of 2019. In late March 2018, after the Martiniere deposit resource estimate delivered worse numbers than expected, Balmoral's share price dropped from $0.36 to $0.21 and kept on falling. At the end of 2018, it was around $0.1, where it remained for a better part of Q1 2019. During Q2 2019, it declined to the $0.07 level and things didn't look good for Balmoral. Even the newly-born gold bull market didn't help the share price at first. Then, suddenly, between July 16 and July 22, the share price grew from $0.08 to $0.19. This growth coincided with the announcement that drilling of the Area 52 target has started. Another significant boost to the share price came in November when Balmoral expanded its Detour Gold Trend land holdings by staking 62 new mineral claims, received an almost $777,000 tax credit refund and a $2.66 million investment from Eric Sprott, but most importantly, Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) announced a $3.72 billion acquisition of Detour Gold (OTCPK:DRGDF) and its Detour Lake mine, significantly increasing the interest of investors in the whole Detour area. The positive momentum also continued in December when it was boosted by positive drill results from Area 52. As a result, Balmoral's share price climbed to $0.35 and is up more than 250% year-to-date.

Data by YCharts

Although Balmoral is not involved in the Kirkland-Detour transaction directly, it can feel its indirect impacts in the form of increased investors' attention. As can be seen in the map below, Balmoral is an important player in the area. It holds a sizeable Detour East property only several kilometers to the east of the Detour Lake mine, directly on the Lower Detour Deformation Zone and on the Sunday Lake Deformation Zone. And several kilometers further to the east, Balmoral's Doigt, Harri, Area 52, GUC, Jeremie and Grasset East properties are situated.

Source: Balmoral Resources

Although the positive impacts of the Kirkland-Detour transaction can be relatively short-lived, there are several events that can have a long-term positive impact. Right now, a lot of attention is paid to the Area 52 property. What is interesting, also in this case, the attention to Balmoral's property was attracted by Balmoral's neighbor, not by Balmoral alone. Balmoral's Fenelon property, which includes also Area 52, is surrounding the Fenelon mine that is owned by Wallbridge Mining (OTC:WLBMF). Earlier this year, Wallbridge discovered the Area 51 zone that delivered some very nice drill results, including 2.81 g/t gold over 98.91 meters, 7.85 g/t gold over 4.65 meters, 22.54 g/t gold over 7.95 meters, 26.37 g/t gold over 2.18 meters, 3.93 g/t gold over 20.72 meters, or 0.98 g/t gold over 191.9 meters. Given the exploration success, Wallbridge decided to drill up to 80,000 meters at Fenelon in 2019. Source: Balmoral Resources

Wallbridge's success is very positive also for Balmoral. As can be seen in the map and in the photo above, the Area 51 Corridor continues to Balmoral's property. Balmoral marked its north-western extension as Area 50 target and its south-eastern extension as Area 52 target. And Area 52 became the focus of Balmoral's 2019 drill campaign. According to Balmoral, Area 52 covers a previously untested 4 kilometer long segment of the Sunday Lake deformation zone, the southern extension of the recently identified Area 51 corridor, and the intersection of the two gold-bearing structural zones. Moreover:

Available results from the Area 51 corridor suggest a tendency for both wider gold intercepts, and a greater frequency of high-grade gold intercepts, proximal to where the corridor intersects east-west trending fault zones. Thus, the confluence of the Area 51 corridor with the Sunday Lake deformation zone, the largest of these east-west trending faults, and with a number of east-west trending secondary faults in Area 52 provide Balmoral with a series of high priority gold targets, which the Company has now begun drill testing.

The first drill results from Area 52 were positive. Balmoral intersected several intervals of gold mineralization, including 5 g/t gold over 9.65 meters, 9.81 g/t gold over 1.15 meters, or 32.7 g/t gold over 0.39 meters. Right now, an IP survey focused on Area 50, Area 51-West and Area 52 is underway (map below). After the results are interpreted, a drill campaign will follow in Q1 2020.

Source: Balmoral Resources

But Balmoral is not only about Area 52. There is also the Martiniere gold project that contains gold resources of approximately 600,000 toz and the Grasset nickel-copper-cobalt-platinum-palladium project that contains resources of approximately 120 million lb nickel, 13 million lb copper, 2.3 million lb cobalt, 38,000 toz platinum and 93,000 toz palladium. This year, Balmoral identified several additional nickel-copper-PGM targets in the RUM area, with some nice grab sample results from the RUM-Bluenose zone.

Conclusion

Balmoral Resources was focused on its Grasset nickel-copper-cobalt-platinum-palladium project several years ago. After the nickel prices started to dive, it started to focus on the Martiniere gold project. However, the resource estimate disappointed, Balmoral's share price declined, the company had to preserve cash more carefully, and it was really hard to explore the huge land package. For some time, it looked like Balmoral is fumbling. But then, fortunately, Walbridge's exploration success showed Balmoral a new way, the investors started to pay attention to the company once again, the share price increased, and also its financial situation has improved, due to the financings made at the increased share prices. Although Balmoral Resources is up 250% year-to-date, its market capitalization is only slightly above $50 million, and it also has the potential to keep on growing in 2020. The drill results from Area 50, 51-west and 52 will be the key.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BALMF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.