Tiffany: A Christmas Surprise From China

It is our understanding that weakness in Hong Kong and Japan has been driven by "one-off" events.

Flagship store in Shanghai, which saw major improvements in recent months, has likely been instrumental to traction in mainland China.

Update on Holiday Sales

On December 26, as many companies released preliminary spending figures during the holiday season (See Report), Tiffany provided some insights into its own. Tiffany estimated approximately 1-3% Y/Y growth in sales, largely driven by China.

Specifically, the breakdown for the net sales during the November 1 - December 24 period was as follows:

In the Americas, TIF estimates sales at ~2-4% Y/Y growth.

In Asia-Pacific, TIF expects sales at 5-7% Y/Y growth.

Asia-Pacific was mainly driven by double-digit growth from mainland China, which was offset by a decline in Hong Kong and Japan.

Based on these new data points, we can make the following four incremental conclusions:

Americas sales are recovering, albeit it is too early for champagne. We like the fact that there is 2-4% growth in sales, but we have to remember that Tiffany had fairly easy comps. Last year, the market faced grave uncertainties during the holiday season, with the S&P 500 index falling nearly 20% by December 24. Customers were wary of high-end gifting, as the world appeared on the brink of a bear market and/or a recession. Seeing growth of as much as 4% is reassuring this year but we would have liked to see something closer to 4-6% range.

Trade war effects remain painful, but we are seeing consumers who are willing to overcome them, either because pricing increases haven't been high enough or because demand for Tiffany products is more inelastic than we initially believed. Recall that tariffs are particularly painful 1) when there are luxury goods with a fairly elastic demand curve and 2) when there are palpable macro pressures on the horizon. Further, it is our understanding that US-China trade relations are supposed to be on an improvement track in 2020, which makes tariffs a lesser threat today than it was just a few months ago.

Flagship store in Shanghai, which saw major improvements in recent months, has likely been instrumental to traction in mainland China. Given the importance of the Midtown Manhattan store, this raises an important question of offline-online sales balance. Specifically, we continue to believe that digital presence is vital to TIF's long-term performance, but at the same time we believe that investments into flagship stores should continue, perhaps at the expense of smaller "boutique"-type Tiffany stores.

It is our understanding that weakness in Hong Kong and Japan has been driven by "one-off" events, which may ultimately become less important, as the year 2020 unfolds. In Hong Kong, the months-long unrest has likely been a contributing factor to softness in holiday sales, whereas in Japan there was an introduction of consumption tax that has likely dampened sales.

Basic Business/Product Analysis:

Founded in 1837 and going public 150 years later, Tiffany is one of the oldest jewelry brands in the world. To date, the company still positions its brand as one of high-quality gemstone jewelry, particularly diamond jewelry, which translates into “sophisticated style and romance; excellent customer service; an elegant store and online environment.” While over the decades TIF has branched out into other areas of retail, such as clothing and china, it is jewelry that has remained its dominant theme around the world.

Thoughts on Acquisition and Valuation:

We continue to believe that LMVH’s offer comes at a good time for Tiffany, whose shares have struggled to keep up with the broad market amidst economic pressures, trade war, and overall competition with other luxury brands. We continue to see TIF shares as fairly valued, at ~26x PE multiple on 2020 EPS of $4.92, which translates into the target price of $127 and is fairly close to the LMVH acquisition price of $135.

Risk Factors:

We see the following business risks for TIF:

Macro risks are the biggest concern to any luxury retailer, since high-end goods are usually the first ones to be curtailed, once disposable income goes down. Fake brand risks, since there is a rising trend of “faux” jewelry and handbags, which could decrease Tiffany’s sales. Real estate costs keep rising around the world and could pose a substantial challenge to the company’s bottom line.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.