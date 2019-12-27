Baytex Energy: Management Announces That Cash Flow Exceeds The Current Share Price

The company probably needs another year to get the debt to acceptable long-term levels.

Baytex Energy (BTE) is now in the position of cash flowing more than its share price for the current fiscal year. Earnings are a little more difficult to forecast because hedges can cause some giant swings at unexpected times. Overall, based upon continuing operations, this is one very cheap stock.

The company recently announced its 2020 budget. That official no growth (again) strategy may "put-off" this momentum based on market that loves a good story. But the fact is that this management wants to take full advantage of the benefits of the merger with Raging River (OTC:RRENF) by reducing debt to conservative levels.

In the current fiscal year, the company generated much more free cash flow than anticipated. Management has already hedged some production to protect against potentially unexpected pricing news. More importantly, the no-growth scenario is a worst-case scenario. Most likely the continuing industry innovations will allow for some single digit percentage growth this year. Management exceeded guidance this year due to those continuing innovations. There is every reason to expect more improvements and an upside surprise on production in 2020.

(Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Specified)

Source: Baytex Energy November 2019, Investor Presentation

The latest cash flow projection at current oil prices exceeds the market capitalization of the common stock. Management expects to pay roughly C$300 million of long-term debt in the current fiscal year. Plus, the company trades for roughly three times cash flow. Cash flow may actually double the value of the common stock outstanding depending upon the year-end closing price.

Management has elected to concentrate on debt reduction after a merger with Raging River in the previous fiscal year. This management was in quite a financial bind after the oil price collapse a few years back. Management has absolutely no wish to ever be caught like that again. The Raging River merger has given the company a lot of financial breathing room that management will expand as fast as possible until the finances are once again conservative.

Mr. Market is still used to a primarily heavy oil producer that was debt-laden. But the merger provided the company with additional light oil production without a correspondingly heavy debt load. Therefore, the key leverage ratios are now well within guidelines. Management is not comfortable with debt being more than 2 times current cash flow. Therefore, the management goal is to reduce debt to 1.5 times current cash flow as fast as possible to get ready for the next inevitable industry downturn.

The debt repayments are to make sure that debt levels still meet lending guidelines during the next inevitable industry downturn. That would mean that the credit markets would still be available to the company when a lot of competitors would be struggling to survive. Since this company survived a near-death experience back in 2016, this management definitely wants to be "in the drivers seat" during the next round of industry stress.

The current stock market atmosphere tends to favor companies with growth stories and momentum stocks. A relatively boring strategy like repayment of debt to more conservative levels has left this stock ignored for far more exciting stories. Now that the price has declined to some bargain levels, this stock offers a good return when the growth resumes. If at any time in the future, oil prices should rise, then this company is "leveraged to the price of oil" without the threat of bankruptcy during the next downturn.

(Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Stated)

Source: Baytex Energy Third Quarter 2019, Earnings Press Release

In the meantime, current oil prices since the merger have been friendly enough to allow an unexpected return to profitability. The market remembers the pre-merger primarily heavy oil losses of the last downturn. That will cause the market to value earnings during times of decent pricing on the low side.

But this management is also working on costs and improving results. Therefore, the next oil price dive will be met with lower operating costs than the last one. Mr. Market will, of course, wait for proof. But operational improvements are being announced nearly every quarter.

Besides, even though this company has been labeled "Canadian", roughly half the profits reported come from the Eagle Ford. The Eagle Ford is one of the premier low cost basins in the United States. The acreage is operated by Marathon (MRO). Marathon is a quality operator with a darn good reputation for keeping up with industry improvements. Sometimes the market applies a discount when a company does not operate its own acreage. But that should be considered with the fact that this company operates its substantial Canadian holdings. Therefore, Baytex is not nearly as dependent upon the Eagle Ford cash flow as it once was.

Source: Baytex Energy November 2019, Investor Presentation

For several lean years, the Eagle Ford was the cash flow (as in total company cash flow from operating activities) until oil prices recovered. Even now, it is apparent how dominant the cash flow from the Eagle Ford would have been without the Raging River acquisition. The Eagle Ford still generates a lot of profits. But considerable light oil and condensate cash flow would be generated in Canada. That change alone allows for a lot more financial safety during the next inevitable industry downturn.

Note that on the accounting side, a strengthening Canadian dollar would lower balance sheet debt amounts for debt that is American dollar-denominated. However, these benefits would also be offset by lower earnings from the Eagle Ford. There are some hedges in place for the American dollar-denominated debt. Interested readers are encouraged to read the financials notes for the details of this hedging.

Source: Baytex Energy November 2019, Investor Presentation

Current rates of return have allowed the company to pay more than 10% of the debt outstanding in the current fiscal year. The final debt payment tally by the end of the fiscal year could tally 15% of the debt outstanding.

The current work to improve well productivity is gradually raising the curves shown above. This is particularly important for a discounted product like heavy oil which tends to lack any cash flow during industry downturns.

The Viking oil is in the early development stage. That would give this curve the greatest possibility of improvements from operational optimization. Several key leasing areas are in the early delineation stage. Therefore, the curve shown above is based upon early results of relatively few wells. It could change considerably before management gets to the development stage.

Source: Baytex Energy November 2019, Investor Presentation

Shown above is one example of the progress made. As long as this progress continues, then there will be further drops in the corporate breakeven. When that is combined with the immediate emphasis on debt repayments, then an investment in this company is becoming safer at a steady rate that is unlikely to cease anytime soon.

Production will grow as it has this year in the low-single digits due to the operational improvements that management pursues.

Risk

The operational improvements could cease tomorrow and an industry price downturn could be severe enough to once again strain company resources.

This management has been successful at navigating around the Alberta production curbs because it produces heavy oil. That advantage could disappear at any time.

Management has also been successful at using the railroads to get the heavy oil to the Gulf Coast for superior pricing. That program could prove ineffective in the future.

Management probably needs to pay down debt to the C$1.5 billion level for adequate safety. That probably requires another year of oil prices in the current range. There is no assurance that oil prices will cooperate that long.

Canadian companies tend to rely on banks more for their debt needs. This has risks as banks tend to be nervous at market bottoms when companies really need lender backing. Still, this company has no covenants and no six-month reviews on its bank line and that is pretty rare. Therefore, lender backing of this management is definitely more certain than usual.

Summary

This company trades cheaply due to the debt load and the recent merger with Raging River. Mr. Market wants more proof that the merger really has changed the company for the better. Plus, Mr. Market values the Eagle Ford production as if it were Canadian production.

The New York Stock exchange listing should provide a vehicle for an earlier recovery when compared to other Canadian competitors. This company is well-diversified between the United States and Canada. The market should realize the differences in the "new" Baytex Energy.

When it does, the stock price will probably at least immediately double. A cyclical recovery of Canadian stocks to a more normal price discount to their United States counterparts should lead to further gains. The five-year return from current pricing remains astounding for this speculative stock.

