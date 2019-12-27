Intel: Spending Too Much On Buybacks

With the stock buybacks not boosting EPS estimates, Intel should focus more on fending off competition from AMD and others.

The giant chip company needs to spend more on capital spending to just keep up with TSMC.

As a research firm bullish on Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) taking market share from Intel (INTC) over the next few years, the case for being bullish on the chip giant remains problematic. The big $20 billion share buyback plan is helpful for the case of owning Intel, but the capital spending issue questions the appropriateness of repurchasing a material amount of shares. My investment thesis remains negative, as the company still appears far more lucky than good these days.

Spending Too Little?

As AMD ramps up 7nm chip production at Taiwan Semi. (TSM) and Intel fails to meet industry demand while delaying 10nm production, one has to question whether the chip giant has failed to invest in foundry space and research and development. Over the last few years, TSMC has pushed the annual capex spending gap between the two giants to roughly $2 billion.





In the latest apology by CEO Bob Swan, SemiAccurate suggests the company is falling even further behind on plans to ship 10nm server chips to compete with AMD. Charlie Demerjian had this to say about the situation after correcting predicting a dire picture last year:

It looks like Intel is not just delaying a single server project, their entire roadmap has just slid significantly. SemiAccurate is now worried about what we are hearing from the company, things do not appear to be getting better.

Intel forecasts capex rising to $16 billion for the year and the amount probably isn't enough. Intel is trying to compete with chip companies like AMD and Qualcomm (QCOM) while also using their own foundry space that has to compete with TSMC. One can argue the chip giant should spend far more than TSMC in capex with the needs to match the foundry company and all of their customers combined.

Intel only spending $16 billion appears a base case and not the optimal amount after failing for years to get new 10nm chips on the market.

$20 Billion Plan

On the surface, a $20 billion buyback plan in one year would provide a huge positive for just about any stock. Intel has a nearly $260 billion market cap so such a share buyback will repurchase ~7.7% of the outstanding shares. The problem is that the company is likely to break this repurchase level into multiple years to dilute the annual benefit.

The company needs to ramp up capital spending and a dividend that already costs $1.4 billion per quarter. Over the last year, Intel has ramped up share buybacks to the $12.4 billion level with over $4.5 billion spent in the last quarter.





The net payout yield that combines the dividend yield and the net stock buyback yield is a solid 7.1% now. Intel offers a 2.1% dividend yield, but the top net payout yields on the market top 12.5%. Anything approaching 8% is considered a solid sign for the stock going forward, but the market offers far better-yielding stocks these days.





Intel doubling down on buybacks in 2020 because the company sees revenues growing and profits jumping as the company fends off AMD would be a huge positive. The stock only trades at 13x '20 EPS estimates, but the move only appears to be one to keep EPS estimates stable via a substantial use of extra cash when the company needs to spend aggressively to keep competition at bay.

Intel earned $4.58 last year, yet analysts have the chip giant only earning $4.50 in 2021. The stock buyback is only going to boost the stock, if Intel can grow profits that are further boosted via a share reduction. Using the share buyback to keep EPS steady with a reduction in net income as margins collapse will do no more than help hold up the stock.

The biggest question with Intel is the appropriateness of the chip giant keeping a $12 billion annual share repurchase plan here. The semiconductor company already has a debt load of $29 billion with cash in the $12 billion range.

Intel does have other investments, but the current buyback path will require the company to add more to the debt load questioning the logic of not investing the money when the stock doesn't offer the value necessary for a larger buyback without the company going into debt.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Intel continues to struggle with getting new chips to market questioning the spending level of the company now with a CFO in charge. While the stock buyback plan does sound impressive, the net payout yield when combined with the 2.1% dividend yield isn't necessarily impressive for a company building up debt.

Intel should probably spend the $10 billion in free cash flow generated after paying the annual dividend to fend off competition versus repurchasing about 4% of the outstanding stock on an annual basis.

Disclosure: I am/we are long QCOM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.