Tesla: We Need To Talk About The Model Y

Tesla is priced for breakneck growth; its product line-up and production capacity do not support this narrative.

The lack of meaningful differentiation from the Model 3, especially on seating capacity, creates risk of cannibalization rather than market expansion.

The SUV market is much larger than the sedan market, yet the Model Y is too small to contend outside of the narrower crossover set.

Tesla’s Model Y SUV was unveiled at an event on March 14; full production is meant to begin in 2020.

Tesla (TSLA) unveiled its Model Y SUV on March 14th in an event similar to past product launches. However, the market’s reaction proved far cooler than in previous iterations. While the Model 3 unveiling sparked hundreds of thousands of $1,000 preorders, Tesla has declined to comment on those for the Model Y. It seems that consumers want to see the vehicle in production before they hand over their money.

In order for the Model Y to be successful, it must be sufficiently differentiated from Tesla’s other offerings. Yet, the Model Y appears to be little more than a slightly up-sized Model 3, rather than a true SUV as it had been billed. This similarity risks causing significant issues for the company’s long-term demand profile.

With Tesla’s stock hitting all-time highs in anticipation of explosive growth, such a scenario could result in severe share price contraction.

An Upsized Model 3

The sedan market has been in decline for years, while SUVs have exploded in popularity. The Model Y, billed as an SUV, is meant to penetrate this market. When the Model Y was unveiled, many Tesla bulls crowed that it had the potential to significantly expand the automaker’s addressable market. Gene Munster, for example, was positive:

"The Model Y is important because entering the SUV/cross over market effectively doubles Tesla's addressable market, but we caution it will likely take two years before the $39k model will be available."

While undoubtedly larger than the Model 3, the Model Y that was revealed in March is not the sort of crossover or SUV that most anticipated. It was long known that the Model Y would be constructed on the Model 3 platform. However, the Model Y shares far more design elements in common with its sedan forebear than expected. In essence, the Model is little more than a somewhat upsized Model 3.

The difference in size between the Model Y and Model 3 is noticeable, but not so much as to offer meaningful differentiation in its own right. Its interior capacity suggests a crossover, not a true SUV. A new and cheaper crossover may expand Tesla’s addressable market somewhat, but the Model Y lacks the size necessary to take as big a bite out of the SUV market as bullish analysts have hoped.

Third Row Mystery

As a number of commentators and analysts have pointed out in recent months, the Model Y appears to lack sufficient interior space in which to fit the claimed third row of seats – comfortably, anyway:

The Model Y has been billed as being capable of adding a third row of two additional seats. However, the vehicle as shown at its unveiling, as well as in various sightings in the wild, does not look capable of fitting such seats effectively.

Much like the optional third-row jump-seats available for the Model X, the Model Y’s third row appears likely to be suited only to children and small passengers. In other words, it is not a true 7-passenger vehicle as advertised:

The two preceding visualizations, which show overlaid profiles of the Model 3 and Model Y and the third-row space issues, respectively, demonstrate that the claimed 7-passenger capacity, the key differentiator between the two products, does not really exist in practice.

Risk of Cannibalization

While Tesla’s current luxury crossover SUV, the Model X, is likely to face decreasing demand in the face of a less expensive alternative, the bigger issue is cannibalization of the demand for the Model 3 sedan. During Tesla’s Q3 conference call in October, Musk addressed this question when posed by analysts:

“No, I don’t think we’re expecting to see cannibalization of Model 3, one is a sedan, one is an SUV.”

CFO Zachary Kirkhorn also chimed in on this point during the call, expressing a similar sentiment:

“The best comparison we have for that is when we launched Model X, and we had Model S at the time. We didn’t see any cannibalization there.”

Despite Tesla’s leaders’ dismissal of the notion of cannibalization risk, Wall Street analysts have proven harder to convince. As Morgan Stanley’s Adam Jonas opined in the wake of the Model Y unveiling in March, it would be unwise to discount the significant risk of demand cannibalization:

"Likely to cannibalize the Model 3, in our opinion. The Model Y offers substantially greater space, nearly identical performance, and nearly as much range as a Model 3...and it has 2 extra seats in a 3rd row which is a very big deal, especially for the US market."

While Musk claims that cannibalization will be unlikely because the Model Y is an SUV and not a sedan, it is far too close to the Model 3 – both in size and capabilities – for cannibalization risk to be discounted so readily.

The third row is clearly the most important feature of differentiation between the Model Y and Model 3. In its absence the risk of cannibalization cited by analysts such as Jonas is likely to be magnified as the Model Y approaches commercialization.

Investor’s Eye View

Tesla is now one of the most valuable automakers by market capitalization, despite producing a small fraction of the number of vehicles and delivering far smaller profits – if any. That is a very precarious place for a stock to be. Tesla’s valuation is premised on monumentally rapid growth, both in absolute terms, and in market share.

The Model Y is meant to help further Tesla’s grand growth narrative. However, its specs do not really stand out as a serious SUV. Consequently, the risk of cannibalization is high. This, in turn, poses very substantial risks for Tesla’s share price over the next year as consumers' appetites for a barely differentiated crossover are put to the test.

