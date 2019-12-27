Bollinger: Investors Need To Be More Active In Their Trading

He said the best thing investors can do is invest in a disciplined manner and have a rigorous, rational approach they employ come whatever the market does.

Investing is a job that has to be done with discipline, and passive investing or investing based on market assumptions is a recipe for disaster, John Bollinger of Bollinger Capital Management, told Real Vision's The Interview.

Bollinger said investors should question everything. For instance, he said indexing has byproducts that people don't really recognize. The more you index, the more you weld the prices of all securities together.

ETFs present a lot of opportunity in individual stocks, but Bollinger rejected the assumption that ETFs are a panacea. He also said it's dangerous to assume that there's always going to be liquidity in the market.

"The idea that liquidity will be there when you need it, I think that that's probably a false idea and that you ought to be ready to field some defense when the going gets rough," he said.

Overall, he thinks investors need to be more active in their trading.

"I think these are very challenging times in which you need to look at the realities of the marketplace and keep yourself tuned to them," he said. "I think the most pressing issue is the same issue that it always is, it's discipline. We have too many people invest in an undisciplined manner. We have to have a rigorous, rational approach to investing and we have to employ it come whatever the market does."

He continued, "This idea that somehow that they're just returns, that they come to you from the fact of investing. Not so much. It's work. It's a job and it has to be done and has to be done with discipline."

