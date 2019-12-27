Skyworks Has Gotten Ahead Of Itself, But I'll Hold

I still really like the company, but it has gotten ahead of itself. I'll hold here.

I've followed Skyworks (NASDAQ:SWKS) over the last few years as it's a well-managed, high-cash-flow, debt-free tech company in a market ready to be transformed with the onset of 5G. There's a lot to like about Skyworks, and you can read my recent thoughts to subscribers here and here. The company has positioned itself and continues to position itself for market share in the 5G market with Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) being a major component of the transition.

My first pounding of the table for Skyworks was back in January when it cut guidance as other Apple suppliers cut guidance in the midst of Apple cutting its guidance. Skyworks jumped after it announced the lower revised guidance. The short explanation was the market had expected Skyworks to cut much more than it did - like its peers. It turns out the cut was a bullish event since the market had sunk the stock to ~$60. It turned out to be an overreaction to the downside.

Today, the stock is up 80% since my call. That's not to flaunt performance; that wouldn't provide you with any new information. But it is to say the last bit of this rise has been momentum-driven and follow-through of the technical movement on the chart. Not the least of which is catalyzed by the continued removal of the trade pressure on global investments.

The reason I don't recommend buying more of Skyworks here is due to it being fully valued against fundamentals and earnings expectations. Earnings estimates have not moved up materially ($7.35 to $7.43) for next fiscal year ending September 2021. That's not to say we won't see more revisions higher, but without large estimate changes over the last several months against the 30% rise in stock price, I'd rather wait and see an earnings report along with guidance further into 2020.

How We Got Here

Back in January, the valuation was very compelling, especially when the market realized earnings estimates wouldn't come down nearly as much as anticipated. I shared this F.A.S.T. Graph with readers:

It was clear the stock was in deeply undervalued territory, and the time to load up was then. Then just over a month ago, I updated my subscribers with my latest thoughts on Skyworks and said, "there's still more to go." I presented this F.A.S.T. Graph showing the stock being less undervalued but still undervalued nonetheless.

The stock was around $97 at this time. I told them I'd be buying on any dips, which the market presented only for a very brief moment after the company's last earnings. The stock went to $95 at that time.

Now, the stock has soared to $122, and multiples and valuation have become rich.

But, again, in my subscriber article, I reasoned based on a future free cash flow multiple of 21, the stock could reach $138 per share. The idea was this multiple would be applied to 2021's free cash flow.

Data by YCharts

However, the stock now trades at a multiple of 22.60 on a trailing twelve-month cash flow basis. Granted, I said this multiple is conservative, but I don't expect it to trade at the levels of 2015-2016. I also expected this multiple expansion to happen after higher revisions in revenue and earnings. We haven't had that.

However, if these estimates get moved up, I fully expect a multiple expansion to be at play, and even at a conservative 21 multiple, the stock is worth $138.65 per share. On a conservative level, I value Skyworks at $130 as 2020 comes to an end and 2021 comes fully into view.

You'll also notice it has happened well ahead of schedule. So the multiple has been rerated before revisions to sales have come to fruition. This is why I'm more concerned with where the stock trades - there's not a large foundation under it and the risk/reward has shifted. I still fully expect revisions to come, but I would rather wait for an earnings in 2020 to tell us what the direction is, which I'm confident on, but more so, to what extent. I see the setup as a buy the rumor, sell the news event early in 2020. This would be a nice opportunity if the stock dips and cools off after this run.

Recent Headlines Pushing The Stock

One of the reasons the stock has found some extra fuel lately is not only the idea Broadcom (AVGO) is interested in selling its RF semiconductor division, but also the speculation Skyworks could be interested in buying it. Initially, when I saw the initial sale report, I tossed around the idea to subscribers in Tech Cache's chat of Skyworks picking it up. But the ~$10B price tag and Skyworks' ~$20B market cap would make it an extremely debt intensive acquisition. And with management's conservative style and the long-time debt-free balance sheet, I don't see it playing out.

If only it wasn't a $10B sale ... imagine SWKS picking that up? [But] that's more than half of SWKS market cap Not impossible, but it would have to take on significant debt

I said it on the same day the WSJ reported Broadcom's supposed search of buyers. Five days later, Citi said what I said, but it thinks it's possible. Even if Skyworks did an equity raise by diluting 15% of its float, it would only raise approximately $3.1B, leaving a $6.9B deficit for the acquisition.

I don't see this as a catalyst that will follow through - something that would bring a significant tailwind to the company and the stock, which I would welcome - but the reality doesn't seem in line with Skyworks' managerial style.

Conclusion

Skyworks is an excellent, well-managed company, and I like it a lot. I had expectations for the stock to see multiple expansion, and it did - but well ahead of schedule and ahead of meaningful upward revisions. With a run-up into the low $120s, it has gotten ahead of itself. I don't see Broadcom's sale going to Skyworks since the company is prudent with cash, and the size of the acquisition is prohibitive.

Skyworks will continue higher in the late-medium-to-long-term time horizon as 5G and outperformance in earnings take hold, but for now, it has reached a level that has gotten ahead of itself. The chart has seen a lot of momentum, but it won't be long until the stock takes a breather and presents a dip to buy. For now, I'll hold.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SWKS, AVGO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.