MTUM: A Tricky Year For The Momentum Factor Strategy

iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (NYSE:MTUM) offers investors exposure to a basket of U.S. large and mid-cap stocks exhibiting relatively high momentum in their share prices. The idea here is simple, with historical market data going back decades, it's recognized that stock market winners of previous periods tends to continue outperforming going forward. This strategy can also be referred to as trend-following. Indeed, underlying tracking index has a strong return history that has eclipsed the S&P 500 (SPY) with data since 1994. That being said, we note that the MTUM ETF up 27.3% year to date in 2019, has lagged SPY which is up 31.4% on a total return basis. This article explains some of the reasons for the recent underperformance and implications going forward.

Momentum Factor Strategy Background

Considering MTUM's inception date of April, 2013 represents a limited history, we take a look at the underlying 'MSCI USA Momentum' tracking index with data going back to 1994. Favorably, the tracking index has offered long-term excess returns relative to the 'MSCI USA' benchmark which is a passive broad-market index comparable to the S&P 500. The momentum value strategy methodology essentially rotates into winners of previous periods based on a 12-month and 6-month look back. As per MSCI.

A momentum value is determined for each stock in the MSCI parent index by combining the stock’s recent 12-month and 6-month local price performance. This momentum value is then risk-adjusted to determine the stock’s momentum score. A fixed number of securities with the highest momentum scores are included in each MSCI Momentum Index, generally covering about 30% of the parent index market cap. Constituents are weighted by the product of their momentum score and their market cap. Constituent weights for broad MSCI Momentum Indexes are capped at 5%. The indexes are rebalanced semiannually; in addition, ad hoc rebalancing may occur, triggered by spikes in market volatility.

Since 1994, the MSCI USA Momentum Index has returned on average 13.5% compared to 10.2% for the more diversified MSCI USA Index. In the past five years MSCI USA Momentum has returned 14.2% compared to 10.9% for MSCI USA on a total return basis. The Momentum Index has also outperformed the S&P 500 (SPY) over the period as well. On the other hand, 2019 has been more challenging for the strategy given the current market environment with data showing the momentum strategy underperforming. With official data from MSCI, the USA Momentum index was up 25.8% year to date through the end of November compared to 27.9% for MSCI USA.

As it relates to the MTUM ETF, the fund has tended to underperform the benchmark MSCI index which we attribute to the difficulty in tracking what is a high turnover strategy. Still, investors have been able to enjoy superior return compared to the SPY since the fund's inception. With official data through November 30th, MTUM has returned on average 19.6% over a 3-year period compared to 14.7% in SPY. On a cumulative basis through December 24th, 2019, MTUM is up 70.1% over the past three years compared to 51.0% for SPY.

MTUM Underperformance in 2019

What we want to highlight is MTUM's trailing return for the full year 2019 which has accelerated in recent weeks in what has been a particularly strong period for the stock market. One of the challenges for the momentum strategy as structured in the ETF has been the unique scenario in the market where some of 2018's biggest losers have been this year's biggest winners. This is effectively the opposite of a momentum strategy, and reflects that at least in early 2019, a more "contrarian" type strategy of picking beaten down stocks would have been optimal.

An example we offer is Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) which featured a drawdown of 38% between Q3 of 2018 to its lows near $140 per share in January 2019. It goes without saying, that this particular stock wasn't a good candidate for the "momentum" strategy in the fund's last two semi-annual reviews. Indeed, APPL is not a current constituent of MTUM which was detrimental to its 2019 performance as APPL stock surged over 96% over the past year and even up 46% in just the past 6-months.

This is a case where the fund's effective underweight to this major component of the 'MSCI USA' benchmark and other broad market indexes like the S&P 500 (SPY) has resulted in an underperformance this year. The issue is a lag in the look back period compared to when the stocks are added to the fund based on the semi-annual rebalancing.

We also highlight various chip stocks in the semiconductor industry that experienced extreme levels of volatility into the first half of 2019 based on global macro pressures and uncertainties. With more favorable developments in recent months in the U.S.-China trade dispute including a firming outlook for global growth some of the biggest winners in the market in 2019 where names that previously sold off on the macro uncertainties. NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) fell by over 55% from previous highs to lows in December 2018 but has had a banner 2019 now up 90% over the past year. This is an example where the momentum strategy has been left flat-footed against more current market trends.

Over a 1-year look back period through December 24th which coincidentally represented the cycle low for stocks back in 2018, MTUM is up a still impressive 37.5%, but trailing SPY which has returned 40.1% on a total return basis. The experience here serves to highlight a key reality of various quantitative factor investing strategies that are backwards looking; past results may not be indicative of future returns.

MTUM Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

Acknowledging that the momentum value factor has outperformed the market over long periods of time, 2019 will end up as one of the few exceptions given the unique market environment and current events of this year. We're not suggesting that the momentum strategy is failed or doomed, but simply that the rebound of some big losers in previous periods from bear market conditions in late 2018 at least explains why the MTUM ETF underperformed the broader market this year. Investors can appreciate the consistent rules-based methodology, but more flexible or actively managed variations may have been able to identify emerging trends in the market.

Looking ahead, we point out that MTUM currently has no exposure to energy sector stocks and is also underweight materials relative to broad market indexes. This sets up a scenario where should these two market segments have a big 2020, possibly based on rebounding global growth expectations, we would expect MTUM to again underperform going forward.

One of the risks we see to the momentum strategy is a generalized "regime shift" in the market with widespread sector rotation. Should MTUM add AAPL in 2020, it's also possible the stock's momentum slows going forward. MTUM's high exposure to Real Estate and Utility sector stocks representing 24% of the fund could also be a drag on return should these market segments cool off from what was a strong 2019.

Verdict

It's hard to argue with the long-term performance data of the momentum factor strategy which is backed by academic research. Still, investors should be aware of short-term limitations and understand reasons why certain market environments are less favorable for some quantitative strategies. In this case, following extreme levels of market volatility in 2018 trends in momentum may break. For 2020, investors that are bullish on the energy or materials sector should also be aware the fund will likely be late to any sustained rally in those stocks going forward before adding potential winners. Our conclusion is that the momentum factor strategy is a powerful strategy in the market but has some weaknesses as structured in an ETF format. Take a look at the fund's prospectus for a full list of risks and disclosures.

