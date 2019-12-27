Taking A Dive Into The Large Secondary Offering From Sabra Health Care

When we last covered Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (SBRA), we had a distinctly negative view on the stock.

SBRA did not have another tenant go under and the melt-up in REITs allowed it to issue stock rather favorably. Everything worked out and we congratulate the bulls. But the challenges persist and we think a 13X forward AFFO number is a tad on the high side for this troubled sector. We would use any price rise to sell calls against any residual position and actively short this should it get close to $25/share.

SBRA has trailed its benchmark since then, but, in all honesty, we were expecting even more fireworks to the downside.

So, by that standard, this has been a dud. While the market has been hitting the snooze button here, we do want to bring two rather important events that will play a key role in where this stock goes in 2020.

The leverage

SBRA's leverage metrics currently look fine.

At 5.25x, it is well within SBRA's stated range of 4.0x to 5.7x. However, there are two major issues with this. The first is an obvious one and is included in the screenshot above. The leverage is currently excluding its unconsolidated joint venture. The second and more troubling aspect is that this is the leverage using the last 12 months of adjusted EBITDA. SBRA's current debt excluding the Enlivant JV is $2.603 billion (as of September 30) and that would put its adjusted EBITDA at $495.8 million. Now, there are plenty of adjustments that go into this adjusted EBITDA and it is virtually impossible to recalculate this for yourself. But, we can look at "raw" EBITDA for the 12 months ended September 30, 2019, and compare it to the current "raw" EBITDA. That is the annualized EBITDA you would get by multiplying last quarter EBITDA by 4.

Our four-quarter trailing raw EBITDA comes in at $519.02 million. The Q3-2019 number annualized though comes in at $446.14 million. Just using these numbers, we see that net debt to EBITDA jumps from 5.02x to 5.83x. We don't pretend to know exactly how these two will be adjusted, but our sense is that the jump in net debt to EBITDA is likely to be rather substantial if the Q3-2019 run-rate continues. To learn what has caused this deterioration, please read our earlier article on this subject.

The Enlivant portfolio

If there was a bright spot in SBRA's financials, it was the Enlivant portfolio. We highlight three quotes from the Q3-2019 conference call to show you just how well this is doing (emphasis ours).

The Enlivant joint venture portfolio, 170 properties, of which Sabra owns 49% showed steady improvement. Average occupancy for the quarter was 81.4%, 0.9% lower on a stabilized same-store year-over-year basis. Revenue per occupied unit was $4307, 6.9% higher on a stabilized same-store year-over-year basis. This is the highest RevPAR that we have seen since we made the investment. Year-to-date, the Enlivant joint venture cash NOI was 9.2% higher than in the same period in 2018. Enlivant typically sends out annual rate increase letter to its tenants in the fall -- this year to go into effect in October. This year, the average rate increase achieved for eligible residents is 5.2% in both the JV as well as our owned portfolio.

Sabra has an option to acquire the remaining 51% within 3 years from the date the JV was started. At present, the thinking is that SBRA wants to acquire more of Enlivant but its stock price makes it impossible. So, it is trying to do an intermediate deal.

Sabra purchased a 49% equity stake in the portfolio in 2017, in a deal that valued the overall portfolio at $1.2 billion. The REIT has an option to buy out San Francisco-based private equity firm TPG to take 100% ownership of the portfolio by Jan. 1, 2021. However, Sabra has decided to pursue an alternative path: buying out TPG's majority interest, while simultaneously bringing in a new JV partner to hold a minority stake.

Even increasing its stake will require more equity issuance. As it moves past 50%, Enlivant debt will be consolidated into the metrics and we are likely going to see a 6 handle to the adjusted debt to EBITDA post that event. Fitch, who has SBRA on negative credit watch, will downgrade the debt if SBRA sustains levels in excess of 5.5x. SBRA will hence deal with this in the only way possible.

The equity issuances are coming

SBRA filed for $400 million of equity issuance and that could be related to either points made above. SBRA's cost of equity is rather high and over 9% currently. While its cost of debt is close to 4%. To the extent we have equity issuance to pay down 4% yielding debt, the adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) dilution will be rather substantial. For example, if SBRA issued $400 million of equity at the current price and paid off $400 million of debt, it would hit AFFO per share by about 11 cents annually. As we had previously shown, SBRA will struggle to hit the $1.80 AFFO (the current dividend rate) in 2020 even if we ignore maintenance capex. So, any kind of deleveraging event will likely be the death blow to the current dividend rate.

Conclusion

The one bright spot for the current dividend lovers is that companies generally have a very hard time issuing equity in such large amounts and then cutting the dividend right away. They can get into trouble for misleading new investors and it also ruins relationship with the capital markets. Hence, such a large equity issuance is likely to defer a dividend cut for at least 3 quarters, in our opinion. The back half of 2020 will get very interesting for SBRA. We maintain our sell recommendation on the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

