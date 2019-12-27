NZD/USD: Upside Likely Capped With Rise In Trade-Weighted Index

Going forward, given a still-unattractive interest rate spread, reduced short positioning, and an overall bearish trend (which remains intact, despite a recent run-up in the trade-weighted index value for NZD), NZD's upside is likely to be capped in the short and medium term.

Even without direct intervention, the market may assess the risk of intervention, and as a result proactively steer NZD downward. The recent rise may be more indicative of "short-squeeze" activity due to previously high levels of net-short positioning in NZD.

Meanwhile, the trade-weighted index value of NZD appears to be getting ahead of itself. This could call for central bank intervention (whether it is announced explicitly or not).

The New Zealand dollar has risen substantially over the past few weeks. From the low of about 0.6204 (set on October 1, 2019) to the current level of around 0.6700, the difference represents a rise of approximately 8%. The daily candlestick chart below illustrates these two levels.

(Chart created by the author using TradingView. The same applies to subsequent candlestick charts presented herein.)

This, however, merely provides us with a view of NZD/USD spot prices. A currency's trade-weighted index is an alternative measure of the market value of a currency. The trade-weighted index, or TWI, functions like a basket of other currencies against which the currency in question (in this case the NZD) is measured. The currencies in the basket are usually weighted, in accordance with the level of trade between the economy of the currency in question, and the economies of the other currencies in the basket.

For example, because the United States has significant trade with New Zealand, it is an important component of the NZD TWI. The RBNZ explains the most recent methodology simply as follows:

From 17 December 2014 the TWI is calculated using a 17 currency basket - USD, GBP, AUD, JPY, EUR, CAD, CNY, HKD, IDR, KRW, MYR, SGD, THB, TWD, INR, PHP, and VND. Weights are based on bilateral trade and include services data from 2009. Weights are updated annually in December.

Indeed, the NZD TWI is produced by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (the RBNZ, which is the central bank of New Zealand). Central banks maintain a strong interest in trade-weighted indexes, as they provide them with a more "fundamental" perspective; they are able to see how their domestic currency is moving in relation to the currencies of their main trading partners, and as such they can determine whether or not intervention is needed to slow a rise or fall.

Generally speaking, a central bank will only intervene if they believe that doing so will reduce price volatility (i.e. encourage greater stability) and/or help to revert the course of the currency's prevailing trajectory, if doing so would be in line with improving the domestic economy. We can also assume that, in most cases, a weaker exchange rate is preferred, as this makes domestic exports cheaper on an international basis and international imports more expensive. Stronger export performance and/or lower imports is typically conducive with a healthier current account and a healthier economy more broadly.

Using data from the RBNZ, this author has created a chart comparing the rolling daily prices of the trade-weighted index value for NZD to the 100-day moving average of this same TWI (expressed in percentage terms). As shown in the chart below, the TWI value at the time of writing is 3.24% above its 100-day moving average.

Notice also that on the downside, the lowest that the NZD TWI has traveled has usually been at about -3% under the 100-day moving average. Towards the upside, anywhere from +1.00% to +1.80% has served as a barrier, however we did see that the NZD did manage to "get ahead of itself", so to speak, in late 2018 (peaking at 3.99% on December 5, 2018).

It seems that what we saw in late December 2018, with the NZD TWI peaking, we are now seeing again in December 2019. As we are still below the prior peak of 3.99%, there is a chance that the NZD trade-weighted index value continues to climb relative to the rolling 100-day moving average. However, more pessimistically, it would seem that the current upside trajectory is likely to be capped. The daily candlestick chart below delineates a vertical line on December 5, 2018, the date on which the NZD TWI peaked. Notice the subsequent price action that was decidedly negative.

The low of 0.6586 in early 2019, which followed the NZD crash of late 2018, permeated throughout the FX space, and better represented a flash crash towards the end of the decline rather than typical price action. Nevertheless, there is a risk that a similar situation occurs this January (in 2020), as once again the NZD may be getting ahead of itself.

Central bank intervention is one possibility as we move into the New Year. The RBNZ could, for example, begin buying foreign currencies in accordance with the NZD TWI, accumulating reserves in order to weaken the NZD. The mere prospect of this could in fact encourage the market to begin selling the NZD, with or without intervention. In some cases, it may be more appropriate for the central bank to intervene non-explicitly, and so we should not necessarily rely on official press releases in this regard.

The RBNZ has intervened on multiple occasions in the past though. One example that comes to mind is in August 2014; in the month following August 2014, market participants learned that the RBNZ had sold 521 million NZD. We can see what happened in that month of August in the daily candlestick chart below (the shaded area draws attention to the full month of August 2014).

Notice that the fall was not at all limited to August 2014, but continued into September (after the market learned of the interventions), and carried through into the latter part of the year.

Prices were well over 0.8000 before the intervention, and today they are under 0.7000. Nevertheless, the fair value (which New Zealand's Prime Minister referenced as being 0.6500 previously in 2014) may have actually fallen since. Institutions like central banks often look at models such as purchasing power parity models to determine rough bands within which their domestic currencies likely reside.

The OECD, albeit with a lag, releases its own annual estimations. The OECD's most recent numbers show that its 2018 (latest) figure for New Zealand is 1.478. Inverting this (dividing 1.00 into this figure) provides one with an estimated NZD/USD fair value of approximately 0.6766. In August 2014, when the Prime Minister (who, by the way, was an ex-currency trader) believed the fair value of the NZD to be 0.6500 against the USD, the fair value estimation of the OECD was approximately 0.6940.

In other words, if we can take the Prime Minister's estimation in 2014 of 0.6500 as a starting point, and given that the interest rate spread between short-term New Zealand rates and U.S. rates has fallen significantly since (making the NZD less attractive to hold), and given that the OECD believes that the fair value of the NZD has generally been declining since 2014, we might get the impression that any prices above 0.6500 are likely to find continued pressure.

The two-year government bond yield spread is shown below for New Zealand vs. the United States since mid-2016; it is now in negative territory.

The downside pressure on the NZD is likely to remain intact, in spite of recent upside. The trend is still bearish, and the recently large net-short speculative positioning (vis-à-vis the NZD) appears to have unwound itself to a reasonable extent. There is conceivably more "short-squeezing" potential here (i.e., upside potential for NZD); however, extreme short positioning in general does not necessarily have to be met with upside potential in the spot FX market.

Given all of the factors presented herein, we will likely see limited upside above 0.6700 for NZD/USD in the short (and probably medium) term.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.