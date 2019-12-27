Who Needs The Other More Economically: Mainland China, Or Hong Kong?

Those who argue that China doesn’t need Hong Kong state that mainland China’s dependence on Hong Kong for foreign direct investment and purchases of manufactured goods has declined since 2001.

As the conflict between the two regions continues, who will suffer more, Hong Kong, or mainland China? Which party will bear the economic fallout of this political unrest?

Beijing has strongly opposed the pro-democracy protests that have roiled Hong Kong for the past six months, and the struggle looks poised to continue.

Who needs each other more economically, mainland China, or Hong Kong?

Conflict between mainland China and Hong Kong has deterred foreign investment in Hong Kong and had a negative effect on Hong Kong’s growth. The recent election in Hong Kong turned the tables on mainland Chinese elites who believed that last month’s district councils vote would result in a big win for pro-Beijing candidates. Instead, young and relatively less experienced pro-democracy candidates won big in November, upping the ante in the conflict between Beijing and Hong Kong. A record number of voters showed up to vote opposition leaders into office.

It should be said that much of the existing analysis has looked at mainland China’s “need” for Hong Kong, with experts taking both sides-yes, China does need Hong Kong, no China doesn’t need Hong Kong. We look at these explanations and also examine whether Hong Kong needs mainland China.

For those who argue that China doesn’t need Hong Kong, the fact of central importance is that mainland China’s dependence on Hong Kong for foreign direct investment and purchases of manufactured goods has declined since China entered the World Trade Organization in 2001 and expanded its trade and investment partnerships on a large scale. Hong Kong’s GDP as a percentage of Greater China’s GDP has declined from over 18% in 1997 to about 2.7% in 2018.

However, this doesn’t mean that Hong Kong is unimportant to China. Those who believe Hong Kong is important to China assert that much of China’s outbound direct investment flows through Hong Kong, as the territory does not have the strict capital controls associated with mainland China and is home to a large number of financial experts. Much of Hong Kong’s foreign direct investment also flows into Guangdong Province, which enjoyed over 110 billion RMB in realized direct investment in 2017. This has allowed the southern bay area to flourish.

In addition, Hong Kong is an important conduit for exports from China to the rest of the world. Goods that are processed in China are often sent through Hong Kong to other countries. In 2018, 38.9% of Hong Kong's imports from the Mainland and 26.6% of Hong Kong's total exports to the Mainland were associated with the processing trade. Shipping goods through Hong Kong allows Chinese firms to avoid tax payments on profits.

Hong Kong also gains from its relationship with the Mainland, particularly through trade. Mainland China supplies the majority of goods to Hong Kong, including electrical machinery and apparel. As an island, Hong Kong is generally extremely dependent on trade. Because the region is no longer a manufacturing hub and cannot produce all of its own food, it must import a large variety of goods from other places.

In addition, Hong Kong has a big investment exposure to mainland China. Hong Kong supplies a large amount of direct investment, as well as equity investment for Chinese companies listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange. These close ties indicate that much of Hong Kong's investment is tied up in companies based in mainland China.

That does not mean that Hong Kong is necessarily beholden to mainland China for the long-term. While for a long time mainland China has been the world’s factory, means of production have been moving to other Asian nations, such as Vietnam and Malaysia, which are also easily accessible from Hong Kong. As a result, Hong Kong’s import dependence on China may decline to some extent. It is also possible for Hong Kong companies to set up shop in rising Asian nations, bringing their foreign direct investment with them.

In general, however, due to Hong Kong’s small size and relationship to mainland China, at present the region needs China more than China needs Hong Kong, mainly due to the proportion of Hong Kong’s exposure to the mainland in relation to its own GDP. The question itself may be wrong-headed in the sense that the Hong Kong-mainland China relationship should not be viewed as a dependency per se but as a tie of kinship. Hong Kong continues to be a special territory of China and a source of consumption, investment, and expertise. Mainland China has provided growth opportunities for Hong Kong’s financial community.

Perhaps the real question is, can both regions negotiate the political conflict in order to continue to realize mutual economic gains? First, both sides must understand that they need one another. Second, government officials must do the impossible: concede the legitimacy of the other side’s political interests. This goes more for Beijing than for Hong Kong. It seems unlikely, but it is the only way to minimize tensions and reduce the fallout on both economies. Neither side can afford another source of downward pressure on growth—Chinese restructuring and the US-China trade war have already done significant damage to both the mainland’s and to Hong Kong’s economies. Hopefully, an end to the conflict can be realized.

