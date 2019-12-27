II-VI: Painful Year Following Finisar Deal

The pro-forma picture is still not very clear, as I am still quite cautious on the shares.

The transaction closed just recently, as concerns outlined by myself at time of the announcement made me cautious.

II-VI still has not seen a share price recovery, more than a year after the announcement of the Finisar deal.

Following a special request I am reviewing the outlook for II-VI (IIVI) little over a year following the announcement of the deal with Finisar (FNSR). I had some concerns following the announcement of the deal in the autumn of 2018 as those concerns have indeed become reality, with II-VI doing quite well, while Finisar is a real laggard. Given the clouded pro-forma picture, I am still not seeing very compelling value at this point in time, despite the significant underperformance of the shares.

The Previous Thesis

In November of last year II-VI surprised the investment community with the acquisition of Finisar which took place at quite a rich premium. This premium, incurred dilution, a potential long approval process and increased leverage is what made me cautious as investors had similar doubts, with shares down 20% following that announcement.

If not for the deal I was quite upbeat on the company as II-VI was a steady growth play with its focus on laser solutions, photonics and performance products. A strong R&D focus, bolt-on deals and tailwinds in end markets made it a long-term success story, with good diversification in end markets such as industrial, automotive, fiber optics wireless communication, semis and life sciences.

Finisar generated roughly $1.2 billion in sales ahead of the deal, with adjusted earnings running at $132 million, or at roughly $110 million if we adjust for a real expense, that of stock-based compensation. With shares plunging to $38 following the purchase of Finisar, it was clear that even at those levels, shares were not necessarily very cheap at 22 times earnings.

The deal with Finisar requires some explanation, as II-VI paid a whopping 38% premium for the shares, valuing the company at $2.8 billion on an enterprise basis. Finisar reported sales of nearly $1.3 billion on a trailing basis when the deal was announced, making it slightly larger than II-VI.

With II-VI trading at a 2.8 times sales multiple ahead of the Finisar deal, note that Finisar was acquired at a 2.2 times multiple. The reason for that is underperformance as II-VI reported double digit sales growth ahead of the acquisition, while Finisar reported sales declines in the high single digits, actually accompanied by real GAAP losses.

Despite the promise of $150 million in synergies from year 3 on forward, the market was not liking this move, as can easily be understood of course given the discrepancy in the margins and growth numbers reported by Finisar.

The Pro-Forma Picture

Upon closure of the deal I ended up concluding that the new share count of II-VI would come in close to 93 million shares, while the company would take on a sizeable $1.7 billion pro-forma net debt load as well. The $2.5 billion combined sales numbers would imply that the combination would surpass Coherent (COHR) and be similar to MKS Instruments (MKSI).

I noted that the earnings number was complicated. Combined pro-forma GAAP earnings total just $40 million, or $232 million if the adjusted numbers are used. The huge difference is largely driven by stock-based compensation. Assuming realistic earnings come in at the midpoint between both earnings metrics, I pegged earnings at $136 million, or close to $1.50 per share.

Note however that this is before incremental interest costs, easily running at $50 million, although these are early and soon offset by synergies of course, if all goes according to plan. Once integration would be completed, I saw potential for earnings to surpass the $2 per share mark again, yet that requires real work and time.

Trading at $35 last year, investors most certainly could not look forward towards a bargain, certainly not with a challenging integration process at hand, mostly because of II-VI' s decision to buy a challenged peer at arguably a rich price. In fact, the 20% move lower in II-VI's shares at the time represented $800 million in value destruction, about equal to the premium paid for Finisar as investors do not like the multiples and the 3.5 times pro-forma leverage multiple.

The cautious stance has worked out well. Even after a 20% drop to $38 at the time of the announcement, shares have mostly traded between $27 and $40 per share in 2019. Shares currently exchange hand at $33, even after some momentum seen in recent weeks. This makes that investors clearly have seen large losses last year, and most certainly larger relative losses.

What Happened?

By August of this year II-VI reported its results for the fiscal year of 2019. The company reported a 17% increase in full year sales towards $1.36 billion and managed to grow adjusted earnings by 27% to $167 million. With stock-based compensation running at around $25 million, realistic earnings totaled $142 million. Net debt totaled $260 million as II-VI reported a share count of 64 million.

With shares having rebounded to $38 at the time II-VI reported its full year results II-VI was valued at $2.7 billion, at just around 2 times sales and 19 times realistic earnings based on an enterprise basis. The deal with Finisar finally closed late September of this year as the company only started to report combined numbers from that moment onward.

With the Finisar deal just having closed days before the end of the first quarter of II-VI, of interest is the outlook when the company reported its first quarter results. II-VI sees second quarter sales at $590-$630 million, with non-GAAP earnings both seen at a low and wide range of just $0.20-$0.50 per share. Annualizing this works down to $75-$190 million given the share count of nearly 95 million shares, while this number of course excludes many ''one-time'' costs.

This is a concern given the net debt load of $1.94 billion, quite sizeable although the general economic conditions seem to remain favorable enough. Nonetheless, these are causes for concern as the second quarter sales guidance falls short to the pro-forma revenue base of $2.6 billion. This suggests that the combined company is not growing despite healthy prospects, as the debt load is simply quite large.

Quite frankly, the results of II-VI look quite compelling as I still fail to understand the rationale behind the deal, with little information given about the real current performance of Finisar. Given the second quarter outlook, it seems that Finisar's business is still reporting declining sales and is not profitable. Paying a similar sales multiple for Finisar as the valuation at which II-VI trades simply seems like a very bad deal, still causing an overhang on the shares for quite some time to come.

Please subscribe to the premium service in order to get access to more actionable ideas.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.