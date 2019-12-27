MannKind: MidCap Amendment And Warrants

MannKind has not advanced new molecules into clinical trials; without clinical data partnerships are unlikely to materialize.

MidCap relaxed terms for tranche 2 of $10 million but not tranche 3 of $25 million creating a possible cash crunch by mid-2020.

Within six months of negotiating terms with MidCap, MannKind has to re-negotiate terms to avoid default.

On December 20, 2018 MannKind (MNKD) announced the sale of common stock and warrants to raise $40 million gross. MannKind offered 26,666,667 shares priced at $1.50 and 26,666,667 warrants allowing holders to purchase shares at $1.60 for a period of 12-months; netted MannKind $37,600,000.

With this offering, management indicated they would start 2019 with $70 million in cash, and if warrants were exercised and milestones from United Therapeutics (UTHR) achieved, the added cash would fund operations through mid-2020; which included marketing of Afrezza and advancing the pipeline.

In August 2019, MannKind announced another financing deal with MidCap that set terms for $75 million in loans divided into three tranches and pushed out debt several years giving MannKind a possible financial pathway to 2022.

Source: MidCap

The first tranche of $40 million contained an interest rate clause dependent upon Afrezza achieving minimum 12-month trailing net revenue tested on a monthly basis. If Afrezza failed to achieve minimum requirements, interest rate would increase by two percentage points.

In my previous two MannKind articles, I warned investors that Afrezza failed both November’s and December’s requirements and the failure would trigger increased interest rate.

On December 18th, MannKind announced an amendment to the previous loan agreement decreasing Afrezza 12-month trailing net revenue requirements for tranche 1 and tranche 2 if borrowed; however, Afrezza 12-month trailing net revenue requirement for tranche 3 was unmodified. Instead of a 2% interest rate increase, MidCap increased the exit fee to 7% of principal amount loaned, demanded evidence United has received positive clinical data on phase 1b BREEZE trial and United intends to file an NDA with the FDA for pulmonary arterial hypertension.

The decreased Afrezza net revenue requirement for tranche 2 of $10 million should be manageable, the unmodified Afrezza net requirement for tranche 3 of $25 million will be challenging. The difference between tranche 2 and tranche 3 is ~$6 million, without a multi-million dollar order from Brazilian partner Biomm I don’t see Afrezza hitting the tranche 3 target.

If the week ending December 27 had gone by without news from MannKind, the $1.60 warrants issued one year ago would have expired worthless, removing selling pressure if shares rose above $1.60. But this is MannKind after all, MannKind announced another financing deal that extends the lifetime of 11,750,000 warrants to June 26, 2020. MannKind has given owners of these warrants the option to exercise, at a minimum, 4,500,000 warrants at the reduced price of $1.311 through December 26, 2019; this would raise at least $5 million.

I can only speculate why management did this. In the original MidCap agreement, MannKind was required to maintain $15 million in cash at all times. If MannKind borrowed tranche 2, the cash requirement would increase to $20 million. If the $1.311 warrants were exercised, it would raise a little more that $5 million covering the increased cash requirement. A second possibility is a $5 million milestone payment to Deerfield with Afrezza achieving $50 million in net sales. Whatever the reason, these $1.60 warrants will keep shares from rising significantly above the strike price through the end of June.

Afrezza

To propel Afrezza sales management increased marketing significantly during Q1 with a direct-to-consumer marketing campaign only to see Afrezza net revenue increase slightly through Q3 2019. Net Afrezza revenue continues to lag cost of goods sold (COGS) and selling expenses generating significant losses with each script sold.

Source: John Kastanes

Through the week ending December 13th, I have Afrezza net revenue at ~$5.81 million. With two weeks remaining in Q4, I estimate US Afrezza net revenue for Q4 to be less than $7 million. If MannKind can contain COGS and selling costs to ~$14 million, US Afrezza sales will cause MannKind to incur a loss of $7 million during Q4.

Pipeline

During the investor’s conference call in January 2019, CEO Castagna indicated that United Therapeutics, Receptor Life Sciences, and MannKind would be moving forward seven molecules throughout 2019. In addition, MannKind was seeking a partner for epinephrine.

Source: mannkindcorp.com

As 2019 comes to a close, United has made progressed treprostinil generating several milestones for MannKind, Receptor Life Sciences has yet to make any statements on its intentions, and MannKind hasn’t initiated clinical trials with the four molecules it controls. Instead, MannKind plans to conduct animal studies on additional molecules.

Brazil

MannKind is slowly making progress in Brazil. According to poster Matt_PK pricing for Afrezza has been set as follows:

Afrezza pricing finally announced in Brazil. The official prices in Brazilian Reals (US dollars in parentheses) are: 8U X 90 70.63 ($17.14) 12U X 90 105.95 ($25.71) 4U X 60, 8U X 30 47.09 ($11.43) 4U X 30, 8U X 60 58.86 ($14.29) 8U X 60, 12U X 30 82.41 ($20.00) 4U X 90, 8U X 90 105.95 ($25.71) These are “factory prices” and represent the maximum amount Biomm can charge any pharmacy for the product. MNKD is paid from the factory price. The maximum price that can be charged to consumers depends on the state in which they live since the controlled prices include all taxes. However, for reference the 12U X 90 pack has a maximum consumer price of 209.11 ($50.77) in the states with the highest tax rate, so about double the factory price. The difference between the “factory price” and the “maximum consumer price” goes to sales taxes, import duty on foreign medicines, and includes a retail markup of approximately 32% for the pharmacy. For reference, GoodRx shows a lowest price for the 12U X 90 kit of $1,020 at Costco, so Brazil prices are about 2.5% of US prices for the consumer. The benchmark price CMED is required to use is the same active ingredient if the drug is already on the market. Afrezza is just human insulin. But lets do some math on the comparable products. A good benchmark is Bahaifarma, a local producer of recombinant human insulin in vials. 10 ml via of 100U/ML locally produced .003105 per unit Humilin R in prefilled pens .003736 Novo FIASP in prefilled pens .009510 Afrezza in 12U cartridge .009810 Yes, I know that a unit of injectable is not strictly equivalent to a unit of Afrezza, but that is not a conversation you want to start in a price controlled country looking to keep out foreign products. On a unit-to-unit basis Afrezza pricing is not so bad. The premium for pens is minimal.

MannKind has shipped an order to Brazil in the amount of $700,000 but no announcement has been made as to the timing of when Afrezza will be available to consumers.

What investors need to consider

MannKind’s cash has been in short supply for several years. MannKind’s only FDA approved product, Afrezza, inhalable mealtime insulin that requires considerable resources to complete against pharmaceuticals with multiple product offerings. Because it is a device-medication product, Afrezza will always be costlier than other insulin products. While Afrezza possess attributes that reduces the probability of hypoglycemic events, insurers have not embraced Afrezza significantly.

Some investors assume Afrezza net revenue goes to the income statement bottom line; that is an incorrect assumption. To determine a product’s profitability, one needs to subtract cost of goods sold (COGS) and selling expenses from net revenue. Afrezza’s COGS and selling costs are currently twice as large as net revenue. With Afrezza slow growth, it will be years before may become profitable.

Time is not on MannKind’s side. MannKind has replaced lender Deerfield with MidCap and agreed to terms that are onerous. Within six months of the original MidCap agreement, MannKind was back at the negotiating table asking for leniency on the Afrezza 12-month trailing net revenue requirement. MidCap granted it for trance 2 of $10 million but not for the larger tranche 3 of $25 million leading some to question MannKind’s financial pathway beyond 2020.

During 2019, Castagna has done nothing to advance new molecules into clinical trials or indicate progress on approval in Canada and the EU. At the news conference in January, Castagna stated:

These four molecules are within our current capital allocation for 2019. Our clinical development team is working hard to bring these molecules forward and the opportunity presents itself through partnerships to bring more things forward such as epinephrine that we believe serve an unmet need, but don't meet our screening criteria as I’ve previously talked about. We anticipate filing in Canada in the first half of 2019 and meeting with the European regulatory authorities to start a [indiscernible] over there as these are the two most common places where we get requests for Afrezza from our international inquiries.

Now with warrants priced at $1.60 and loan requirements that will be difficult to meet, share price will remain under pressure through June. About the only news that may send share price above warrant price are partnerships. Until such news, I suggest remaining on the sidelines until MannKind receives cash to fund operations far out enough for Afrezza to achieve break even between net revenue, COGS and selling costs.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MNKD, UTHR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.