Dyadic International: Disrupting Biopharma Delivery And Costs

In the short time that Dyadic International (DYAI) began focusing on the application of its C1 platform in the biopharma sector, the company has transitioned into full development mode with a growing list of collaborations, partnerships, and proprietary achievements. Due to a current lack of significant revenue and profits, the stock garners a speculative profile, but with reduced risk as management executes rapid expansion of a diversified portfolio of opportunities. The potential to lower prescription drug costs and increase production of biologic drugs remains a major issue in the U.S. and across the globe. With the potential to effectively address drug costs and production globally, upside in the stock could be huge, as will be covered further below. For a beginning discussion of Dyadic, a SA article was posted in May 2019.

Since posting the first article on Dyadic in May, the company continues to make significant progress in the business, which appears to be accelerating. And progress is being made on all fronts of business including research/milestones, new partnerships and collaborations, and the addition new products in development.

Research and development

Dyadic contracts leading research organizations which gives the company access to some of the world’s top scientists to bring projects to successful completion. Accordingly, the company is able to perform targeted research without fixed costs associated with in-house research. The company has agreements with three contract research organizations including BDI biotech of Spain, VTT Technical Research of Finland, and VLPbio which enable the company to make continual progress with minimum cash burn.

Milestone in biologic drug development

Near the end of last month, VTT Technical Research Centre based in Finland (a state-owned research and development organization) announced that, through its research, Dyadic had reached a milestone achieving human-like glycan structures from its C1 cell line, announced months ahead of plan. As quoted in the VTT press release “ The exceptionally high level of G0 glycans reached through our glycoengineering work with C1 was a very important interim goal in our ongoing C1 research and development program with Dyadic where we expect to develop additional C1 strains capable of producing complex human glycoforms, such as G0F, G2, and G2F. Combined with the great advances we have reached in increasing the production levels of monoclonal antibodies and other target proteins, the glycoengineered C1 strains provide a firm foundation for affordable production of biopharmaceuticals in C1 for patients all over the globe.” The market reaction to this achievement was uneventful, indicating that few investors realize the significance of the milestone

Although Dyadic had proven and implemented the value of its C1 platform in the industrial space, which included the sale of its industrial platform to Dupont (DD) in late 2015 for $75 million, the value of the C1 platform continues to be scientifically proven in the development of therapies for humans and animals. While the company, along with its partners and collaborators, continues to document successes with C1, the company sought to expand the science to glycol-engineer carbohydrates for more complex applications. The center section in the graphic below illustrates the success in achieving a G0 glycan level of ~95%.

(Source: Company presentation, used by permission)

As can be seen in the center section, the structure is greatly simplified when compared to a typical yeast glycan structure that is currently employed in glycoengineering (left section), which can have vastly improved results when moving to more complex structures to achieve specified results. With the core G0 structure achieved at a high level, Dyadic is proceeding to attain the more complex chains illustrated in the right section, which will vastly expand downstream uses of the base C1 platform.

As pointed out in an NBCI report “Glycosylation is a critical attribute for development and manufacturing of therapeutic monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) in the pharmaceutical industry. Examples of biologics that fit into the mAbs category include drugs with “mab” in the generic name, like Humira with the generic name adalimumab. Other high profile drugs that fit into the mAbs category include a completely new class of drugs for migraine headache patients, as reported by the FDA, that includes Aimovig (erenumab), Ajovy (fremanezumab), and Emgality (galcanezumab). Beyond the foregoing, there are hundreds of biologics derived from monoclonal antibodies. In fact, Dyadic has demonstrated success with C1 in expressing four classes of therapeutic proteins in the graphic below.

(Source: Company presentation, used by permission)

The success and value of therapeutic proteins is further explained in an NCBI abstract. With a less expensive and more productive expressive system like the C1 platform, potentially many more new drugs could be developed and produced which otherwise may not occur.

Concurrent with the above, Dyadic is undertaking proprietary projects, such as a biosimilar program for nivolumab, which is the generic name for branded Opdivo, supplied by Bristol-Meyers for the treatment of lung cancer.

(Source: Company presentation, used by permission)

Documented success with this program will be a key factor enhancing the value of Dyadic. First, biosimilars will be major addition to Dyadic’s portfolio of assets. The development of biosimular drugs also provides a differentiated method of production that could circumvent patent protection for manufacturing processes utilized by branded biologic drug manufacturers. Obviously, the C1 platform provides value not only in boosting development and production, but could also be used in supplying biologics that will compete directly with branded names. As will likely come into play, big pharma suppliers should see potential value in acquiring the C1 platform or the whole company.

Adeno-associated viral (AAV) vectors

As pointed out in an article adeno-associated viral vectors are “small viruses with a genome of single stranded DNA” utilized in gene therapy. Recently there has been an upsurge of interest in gene therapies. An example of an approved therapy in this space is Luxturna, marketed by Novartis (NVS) to restore vision to people with an eye/retinal disease that results in loss of vision. A disadvantage cited in the article linked above is in producing AAV therapies, a problem that Dyadic is attempting to address. Escalating progress in the AAV space should be a major boost to the company and stock. An illustration of the problem and opportunity is provided below from a company presentation.

(Source: Company presentation, used by permission)

The company program to utilize AAV vectors for gene therapy applications is currently being untaken in-house. The graphic linked above illustrates that nearly half of 483 gene therapy trials in progress utilize AAV vectors. Due to costs and difficulties of production stated in the graphic above, the C1 platform could greatly enhance the potential for future commercial programs in the promising gene therapy space.

Metabolites

Another program being undertaken by Dyadic is in applying C1 platform to the production of metabolites. A comprehensive explanation of primary and secondary metabolites is provided in an article. The graphic below illustrates the current status of the metabolite program, which has the potential to cover a wide range of products.

(Source: Company presentation, used by permission)

The potential for metabolites produced with C1 also extends well beyond the biopharmaceutical space with primary and secondary metabolites for pharmaceutical, cosmetic, and wellness applications. As illustrated in the graphic above, Dyadic has programs underway in both the primary and secondary metabolites. As noted in the graphic, the Primary Metabolite program was funded by a third party of which Dyadic has an option to pursue a program independently. Dyadic is developing the secondary metabolite program independently, which may be licensed to any number of third party players.

Vaccines and antibody products

In May 2019 Dyadic announced an agreement with Serum Institute of India to collaborate in research and commercialization of up to twelve antibodies and vaccines using the C1 platform. Serum Institute is the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer by unit volume. During the Q3 earnings conference call November 13, management stated that “more than half of the 12 gene sequences have been transferred to us” [for development].

In addition, Dyadic has a collaboration with Sanofi-Aventis (SNY) setting a goal to speed up the development and lower the cost of biologic vaccines and drugs. The collaboration includes influenza vaccines, which include about 146 million annual inoculations. Management has reported continual progress in the collaboration with Sanofi.

Animal health

Since there are relatively few drugs approved by the FDA for animal use and, due to the continued growth projected for the animal health sector, animal health looks to be a major opportunity for Dyadic. In addition, the FDA process for getting approval of animal health drugs and other therapies is considerably shortened as compared to approval for humans. Instead of clinical trials used for human approvals, the FDA states that “An unapproved new animal drug may be distributed in accordance with 21 CFR Part 511 if the drug will be used for research, i.e., for the collection of data intended to be submitted in an NADA approval.” After the drug sponsor accumulates study data acceptable to the FDA, an ANDA (animal new drug application) is submitted to the FDA for review and approval.

In the area of animal/human health, Dyadic is part of a consortium of companies collaborating with ZAPI which is an acronym for Zoonoses Anticipation and Preparedness Initiative. The initiative attempts to confront animal diseases, including between animals and humans. As stated on the Q3 earnings conference call, recent successes of C1 in the ZAPI collaboration could lead to one the first products to utilize the C1 platform.

Business model

The Dyadic business model is superb and greatly reduces risks typically associated with biotech investing. Starting with its own internal programs, the company is working to develop biosimilars, bio-betters, commercially viable metabolites, and viral vector manufacturing for gene therapy applications (as illustrated in the graphic below).

(Source: Company presentation, used by permission)

The market growth in biosimilars alone will be explosive, which is projected to reach $26.7 billion by 2024 with a CAGR of 29.6%. The cost savings and production capabilities of the C1 platform could be a huge driver in biosimilars, which could represent a competitive factor big pharma cannot ignore. Furthermore, development of bio-betters offers the potential to not only provide an alternative source for therapies but also to improve existing drugs. Beyond the foregoing, efforts at commercialization in each of the areas discussed above provide a great deal of diversification in therapies from biologics to vaccines, metabolites, gene therapy, and animal health. Not mentioned above, Dyadic also maintains a partnership with Alphazyme LLC which includes a 7.5% equity stake, milestone payments and royalties upon the commercialization of C1 expressed custom enzymes to be utilized in molecular biology at industrial scale. Management has stated in the past that Alphazyme could possibly commercialize the first product available in the target market universe.

When it comes to emerging biotech investing, the most important consideration is usually cash burn. For the year of 2019 management previously provided guidance for cash burn in a range of $8-$10 million for the full year. In reporting Q3, cash and short-term investments decreased by $5.7 million YTD through September, with the cash flow statement indicating cash used in operations of $4.4 million for nine months (source: Form 10Q). The cash position was impacted by a tax refund of $508K, with $497K reported as income tax receivable, which reflect lower corporate tax rates now in effect. In any event, it is evident management is doing an excellent job controlling expenses. R & D expenditures alone have a current run rate of about $800K per quarter, for about $2.4 million through Q3 YTD. In addition to limited cash burn, the company maintains a strong balance sheet with $34.5 million in cash and short term investments, no debt, and a current ratio of 28.5.

Beyond in-house programs, Dyadic continues to expand collaborations with a broad range of organizations in “proof-of-concept” agreements which are fully funded by participating companies. At the end of 2018 Dyadic had signed more than 100 non-disclosure agreements for fully-funded “proof- of-concept” research programs (source: Form 10K). Just in the 2018-2019 timeframe, the company has signed agreements with over 15 biopharma companies, which includes seven top bio-pharmaceutical companies (source: Q3 earnings conference call). Since the end of Q3 the company announced a new collaboration with one of the largest animal health companies to demonstrate the potential of C1 in expressing three different types of therapeutic proteins for companion and farm animals. The agreement is the fifth animal health collaboration, which includes two of the largest players in the space.

Collaboration agreements with large bio-pharmaceutical companies are focused on enhancing the development and production of specific therapeutic agents. Successful completion of collaboration programs should result in upfront payments for licensing, milestone payments, and royalties on product sales. Since some of the proof-of-concept research programs have been running for some time, successful results could be reported at any time, possibly in 2020. Up-front payments could bolster the cash position of the company and also enable Dyadic to report interim profitable operations. While likely not all of the research programs will result in license agreements, a few big pharma deals could have a huge impact on tiny Dyadic.

Beyond agreements with big pharma players, Dyadic maintains equity interests in two research organizations and two separate companies, as illustrated in the graphic below. Equity interests range from 7.5% to 20% as shown. Since the equity interests cannot currently be quantified in dollar terms, it is likely they are not reflected in the stock price.

(Source: Company presentation, used by permission)

With over 100 proof-of-concept agreements in place at the end of 2018 as well as multiple new collaborations announced in 2019, the prospects for the Dyadic business model are outstanding. In addition, multiple disclosed agreements give further evidence of the value of C1. Due to low fixed costs in operations and tight expense controls, any successes that generate revenue could have a significant impact on the company financials. Dyadic has a history of achieving targeted goals, one of which resulted in the sale of the industrial business to Dupont. The stakes are infinitely greater in biopharma.

In addition to the benefit of fully-funded research projects, future sub-licensing, milestones, and royalties will bring cash and potential reported profits to the company, with very little expense to Dyadic. While new drug applications take years for approval in the human health space, up-front and milestone payments could be significant. Also, collaborations in animal health could result in new therapy approvals much sooner.

Investment thesis

While a strong balance sheet and limited cash burn reduces the risk in Dyadic shares, the company continues to be a largely unknown in the market. And without significant product revenue and profits near term, the announcement of sub-licensing agreements and milestone will likely be the key drivers in the stock price. As partnership deals unfold, the company will likely gain interest from large bio-pharma players in acquiring the C1 platform as they realize its value in the industry. With a current market cap near $141 million it is not hard to see how the company could transition into a billion dollar valuation as interest by potential suitors builds. With continued success and broader analyst coverage, the stock should continue to appreciate, due in part to a modest 27 million shares outstanding. In addition, the shares trade with a float of 17 million shares due to high insider ownership. A negative for many biotech investments is that development stage biotech companies are largely dependent on a narrow focus of one, or a few, products to develop in a difficult approval process. With Dyadic there are many potential opportunities in multiple classes of therapies, which offer diversification and some downside underpinning.

Due to being relatively unknown in the market, Dyadic shares have a low 6.7% institutional share ownership, which should bode well for future stock appreciation. The relatively “unknown” status of Dyadic should also provide an opportunity for share appreciation as knowledge of the company spreads with increased brokerage and institutional following.

Risks

While Dyadic is well-funded with a strong balance sheet, limited cash burn, and excellent future prospects, it remains a very small company that can entail greater risks, including uneven financial results and stock price volatility. Even though the C1 platform has proven its merits in the industrial business sold to DuPont, there remains risk in the execution of the company’s business plan in biopharma

While the author believes that Dyadic will prove to be a profitable investment for investors, short-term risks should not be ignored. Readers should not invest in the company based solely on the content of this article, and do so only after full consideration of risks outlined in Form 10K beginning on page 12.

While not likely constituting additional risk, potential investors should know that, as part of selling the C1 platform to Dupont (DD), Dyadic has an exclusive C1 license in biopharma through December 2029 (source: Dawson-James Conference. While appearing to be a negative, the agreement gives Dyadic well over a 10-year lead in the space as the company continues to develop significant downstream IP.

Conclusion

Dyadic has successfully developed the C1 platform into a robust gene expression system over 20 years and is now implementing a paradigm shift in biopharma therapy. After successfully building and selling the industrial business to Dupont, the company is now focusing on biopharma. Interest in in adopting the platform to biopharma applications has been phenomenal and appears to be gaining momentum. In the last 18 months, the company has entered into 15 proof-of-concept collaborations, adding to over 100 collaborations at the end of 2018, aimed at new therapies. Further, the company has multiple disclosed collaborations with leading biotech entities, including Sanofi-Aventis and Serum Institute of India, which continue to advance the science. As described by CEO Mark Emalfarb, the company has hundreds of “shots on goal” to bring major success to the company and shareholders. Most importantly, wide adoption of the platform promises to propel advanced therapies for patients and lower the cost of drug development and production globally.

Dyadic represents a differentiated biotech investment that is obviously not understood well in the market, with less than 7% institutional sponsorship, which will likely change as an understanding of the business progresses. With 24% of outstanding shares held by insiders, it is apparent there is a great deal of conviction in the business which is reflected in the oral presentation linked above in the “Risks” section. For more on Dyadic, the author encourages readers to listen to the linked 25-minute presentation and also access information the latest investor presentation.

While opportunities abound for Dyadic, investors should realize that the share price has fluctuated in a trading range of over 20% three times in 2019. Volatility occurs as investors await announcements of licensing deals that are likely to occur, but without visibility. During the Q3 earnings conference call, CEO Mark Emalfarb made a relevant comment concerning visibility: “…we may not be talking about glycosylation and/or other things. And the reasons for that are because we’re filing patent applications or have filed provisional patent applications. And until those things become public, it’s a commercial advantage for us to keep that quiet as much as possible from a business standpoint.” As visibility comes into focus, patient long-term investors are likely to be well rewarded.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DYAI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.