'Beach Mail' And The 'Quiet Melt-Up'

If you've learned anything in 2019, it's that timing the bursting of central bank-fueled bubbles is perhaps the biggest fool's errand in the history of tradable securities.

Importantly, the dollar looks poised to roll over in earnest, a development with all manner of ramifications, most of them good for risk assets.

Global equities continued to an inexorable ascent to fresh peaks on Friday, as the S&P guns for an 11th weekly gain in 12.

It's Friday, and here shortly, I'm going to sling the old Alleretour Messenger 34, and head down to a long, deserted stretch of coastline to deliver the only holiday greetings I plan on sending this year.

I don't do cards or gifts, but for whatever reason, I do feel compelled to send my best wishes to one of my favorite people, a reporter/journalist who I won't name.

There's an actual mailbox about a quarter-mile down the beach. It was installed two summers ago by four people I've never seen again, but who I can only assume have been back since. They wielded a posthole digger, although "wield" is probably the wrong word. The job took far longer than it should have. I didn't offer to help.

The flag is always up, and inside are three small journals, a set of dried-out magic markers and an assortment of dull colored pencils. On the side are the words: "Beach mail."

The plan is to walk down there, read for an hour or two (for those wondering, a friend at one of the major banks recommended "Money And Government" by Robert Skidelsky) and then write "Happy Holidays" in one of the mailbox journals, take a video, and send it as digital "beach mail" to my journalist friend.

By then, the S&P will have closed the book on an 11th positive week in 12. It's a "quiet melt-up," as one guest on Bloomberg TV put it Friday morning.

The Nasdaq summited 9,000 on Thursday. Tech is up nearly 40% on the year. The gains for the gauge since the lows in March of 2009 are, quite simply, staggering.

(Heisenberg)

If SPX closes green on Friday, it will be the 147th positive session of the year. On that score, 2019 is among the nine best years since the Great Depression.

Obviously, this isn't just a US phenomenon. The MSCI All-Country World index broke through its January 26, 2018, record earlier this month and now sits at fresh all-time highs, as does the Stoxx 600.

(Heisenberg)

Even the Hang Seng is perched at a six-month peak, despite a deep recession in Hong Kong amid persistent violence and social unrest.

"Joy to the world," indeed. Or at least if you're an investor.

I wanted to point out a couple of things for readers here that are just as important as they are simple. First, the dollar is on course for a 1.3% decline on the month. It's down more than 2.4% from the local peak. Bloomberg's gauge is down around 1.5% for the month and has nearly erased its 2019 gains.

(Heisenberg)

If the dollar rolls over in earnest, that could be the final ingredient that tips the scales in favor of a full-on capitulation into risk assets.

To be sure, that assessment is deliberately simplistic, but generally speaking, a weaker dollar means easier financial conditions, looser liquidity, improving risk appetite and a favorable backdrop for the burgeoning reflation narrative.

(Heisenberg)

"It's unwise to anticipate a breakdown, but should it occur the consequences will be felt far and wide, from copper to gold to oil, and from EM stocks to Saudi Arabia's budget plans," Bloomberg's Andrew Cinko wrote Friday.

Crucially, a weaker dollar would alleviate some of the pressure on the Fed, which, despite this year's decisive dovish pivot, has struggled to bring down the greenback. Recently, Deutsche Bank's Stuart Sparks argued that in an environment where the global economy doesn't rebound or otherwise fails to keep pace with US economic growth, it's possible that the Fed could find itself in a truly absurd situation where better growth outcomes lead to less inflation. To wit, from a December note:

The fundamental risk for the Fed’s inflation narrative is that the flat Phillips curve suggests that even above trend growth might not generate enough domestic inflation to offset dis-inflation imported by dollar strength that is driven by that same above trend growth. In these circumstances, ironically, the net result could, perversely, be that above trend growth lowers inflation!

Of course, a weaker dollar is also a boon for gold, which is on track for its best week since August.

(Heisenberg)

This just further underscores the "everything" rally. Although the Fed is on hold along with its global counterparts, and despite the recent move higher in yields and expectations for better growth (all of which should be bearish for the yellow metal), earlier easing from central banks and the prospect of renewed geopolitical turmoil in the new year have bolstered prices recently, and the dollar's trek lower provides a further impetus.

(See, I can make a bullish case for anything, at any time! And I can do the same on the bear side, if prompted.)

Meanwhile, China said Friday that industrial profits rose 5.4% in November. That is not some random factoid that you should dismiss.

In October, industrial company profits in China tumbled 9.9%, the largest decline in data I've got going back to 2011. Part of the problem is entrenched PPI (i.e., factory gate) deflation.

(Heisenberg)

Hopefully, that bounce (over there on the right-hand side) portends good news on the economic front in January, when the market will get data documenting the performance of the Chinese economy in December.

It's also worth noting that the sooner industrial profits rebound and China climbs out of PPI deflation, the better for the myriad companies which are struggling to determine whether and to what extent Beijing is willing to allow defaults. Onshore defaults hit a record in 2019 and this month's restructuring from state-owned Tewoo brought out the doomsayers.

In any event, barring some manner of total catastrophe, 2019 is going to go down in the record books as one of the best, across-the-board years for financial assets in recent memory.

That underscores, for the umpteenth time, that when it comes to timing the presumed day of reckoning for bubbles inflated on central bank largesse, your guess is as good as anyone else's - which in this case means not very good at all.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.