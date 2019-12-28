How To Retire: Stop Waiting

People are waiting at the door of retirement without a clue of how to plan for it.

Are you eagerly awaiting retirement?

Hopefully no. Excitement can be great, but "awaiting" is not. If you're eagerly planning for it, you're in a much better position. Planning allows you to eliminate a great deal of uncertainty.

Unfortunately, few people are planning effectively. A shocking percentage of people have little idea about how much retirement will cost. One way to learn about retirement planning is to read Seeking Alpha. Our articles will contain some examples of how to prepare for retirement.

If you frequently read our articles, you'll notice a strong emphasis on investing defensively. We believe that investors should put a much greater emphasis on minimizing risk rather than swinging for the fences. That doesn't mean investors need to hold most of their portfolio in cash or short-term Treasuries. It simply means that they should focus on companies with a stronger financial position. Whether the investor is focused on common shares or preferred shares, a safer balance sheet leads to a safer investment.

Where can an investor find safer shares?

We built a tool called the "Safe Income Portfolio" for subscribers. It can be accessed with a couple of clicks on our service.

Our risk rating scale runs from 1 to 5 for most companies. A lower number indicates lower risk. This portfolio creates an easy way for investors to filter out the lower quality REITs. We don't suggest that investors need to purchase every share in the portfolio. Instead, investors should think of it as a buffet where we've carefully evaluated each item.

For instance, it includes AvalonBay (AVB), Equity Residential (EQR), Camden Property Trust (CPT), Equity Lifestyle (ELS), and Regency Centers Corp. (REG). Those examples include three apartment REITs, one manufactured-housing REIT, and one strip center REIT. However, there are several other REITs that also qualify.

The chart below demonstrates how it works and includes 5 of the shares with a risk rating of 1:

We also own positions in several shares that are included in the portfolio. We believe this is a great time to focus on buying quality REITs and preferred shares.

Investing in housing

Wonder why apartment REITs can be such a useful part of the overall portfolio? Think about the business of owning a rental near your home. You would probably be pretty comfortable that the rental payments would usually come in. If you ended up with a bad tenant, it could be a nightmare though. On the other hand, the owner of an apartment REIT has great management in place with their own legal team.

You have the benefit of steady income, but you don't have to deal with problem tenants. You also don't have to deal with fixing toilets, air conditioning, or sink drains. The apartments have employees on staff to handle those issues, so you can relax while the work is handled.

While we highlighted AVB, EQR, and CPT for their low levels of risk, we find the big seven apartment REITs all come in pretty low on risk. The other four are Essex Property Trust (ESS), Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA), UDR, Inc. (UDR), and AIMCO (AIV). None of those seven lands higher than a 2.5 on our risk rating scale:

That doesn't mean all apartment REITs are low risk though. We dove into each of the big seven apartment REITs in our sector update on apartment REITs. Outside of the big seven, risk ratings scale dramatically higher. The smaller REITs take on dramatically more leverage and often pay significantly higher interest rates to reflect the risk. Why do they do it?

We believe the reasoning goes like this:

1. More debt allows faster growth in FFO per share (like earnings for a REIT)

2. More FFO per share may increase the share price.

3. A higher share price makes it easier to issue new shares.

4. Issuing new shares creates a larger company.

5. A larger company can pay bigger bonuses and salaries to management.

Despite bigger bonuses and salaries, we encourage investors to focus more on the larger REITs. Why? Well, there are a few reasons:

1. The total compensation is smaller as a percentage of equity.

2. The total compensation is smaller compared to revenue.

3. The higher dollar amount enables the REIT to attract the very best talent (well, usually).

4. Larger REITs are more likely to attain investment-grade credit ratings. The superior risk profile allows them to borrow money at lower interest rates.

For instance, you might see a higher-quality REIT financing 20% of the company with debt at an interest rate of 3.5%.

On the other hand, you might see a smaller more speculative REIT financing more than 70% of the company with debt at an interest rate above 4.4%.

This second REIT takes dramatically more risk and pays more (higher interest rate) for each dollar of leverage. In a recession, guess which company plunges to zero? Most of the time, it's the one with a huge load of debt.

As an investor, which kind of company would you prefer? Do you like to gamble on hoping that the highly leveraged company will succeed? Do you prefer stability in your income, knowing most of your stocks will survive the recession and keep their dividend payments coming? If you're like us, you prefer to focus on the company with more defensive management. It may occasionally grow slower during the "boom" years, but it can easily make up all of the lost ground during one or two "bust" years. There's a big difference between a stock that falls by 30% going into a recession and one that falls by 85%.

If you're picking the stock that falls by 30% in a recession, you'll "only" need to see it rally by 42.8% to get back to "even." If you picked the more highly leveraged stock that fell by 85% (hey, at least it didn't go to zero!), you'll need it to rally 566.7% to re-attain the former glory. That's why we go for the "boring" dividend grower with a solid balance sheet.

Where do Americans get retirement advice?

One of the common sources for information about retirement is friends or relatives:

This is a great idea if you discuss the experiences with friends and relatives who are already retired. It should be insightful.

However, it's best to use those friends and relatives for ideas about retirement rather than for tax planning or stock picking. Simply going through retirement is a viable way to learn about the process and how it impacted their expenses.

Buying an Investment Property?

When you're making plans for retirement, you might think that you will want to buy a second home. That's something many people thought but very few actually do. You can likely toss that plan out.

7% of people in Australia thought they would be buying a property as an investment:

Only 1% actually did.

Six out of 7 people planning to buy an investment property didn't follow through. There are several great reasons not to follow through.

Owning an investment property directly can be a substantial amount of work. You are consistently on call as the landlord. It can be a very effective way for people to make money in retirement. However, it's best suited to people who have some expertise in handyman work and who enjoy dealing with people. If you own the property, you will be dealing with people. If you are paying a property manager, you may be much better off with a REIT.

When investors are picking a REIT, it's much better to pick a publicly-traded REIT. Publicly-traded equity REITs (listed equity REITs) have thoroughly outperformed private equity investments in real estate.

Think about that chart for a moment. Over 25 years the gap between the publicly traded REITs and the privately traded REITs was 3.91%. How much does 3.91% matter to your annual returns? If the non-traded REITs improved their performance by delivering 50% more profit to investors, it would take them from 7.16% to 10.74%. They would still be behind the performance of publicly-traded REITs.

Professionals managing your property

REITs have professional property management. They get an exceptional scale on their operating expenses, and the management almost is always competent. If the management is incompetent, we expect to discover that for you. While I cannot screen every property manager for readers, I do evaluate the quality of REIT management.

Why does the quality of management matter?

If you were hiring a property manager, a poor manager could lead to higher vacancy or lower rental rate collections. A good manager would attempt to avoid renting your property to any tenant with a significant chance of being evicted. Evictions are terrible for the landlord. Evictions are an enormous hassle and a loss of potential revenue.

The ideal tenant would always pay rent on time and stay in the property for several years to prevent any vacant time. When we look at REITs, poor management decisions often lead to dividend cuts. There are instances where a dividend cut is not a sign of poor management, but there's a very high correlation between the two. Often, investors will blame management for a dividend cut. The challenge with that thinking is that they are only blaming management for the eventual symptom rather than for the underlying cause. The cause is often excessive leverage. When a REIT has excessive leverage, any reduction in revenues can create difficulties with their lenders. Much like a retiree owning a rental property, the REIT needs to make payments on any debt it uses.

An example of a company that handled leverage poorly was Wheeler (WHLR). On 6/23/2017, we wrote that WHLR was dramatically overvalued because analysts fail at accounting. Let's look at how WHLR performed compared to one of the strip center REITs we liked much better, Brixmor Property Group (BRX):

Even though both REITs owned shopping centers, BRX delivered dramatically superior returns. We didn't have a buy rating on BRX at that time. We did publish a buy rating for BRX on 1/5/2018 though:

Lower risk creates alpha

We believe investors can improve their probability of success by focusing on REITs with more conservative balance sheets. That doesn't guarantee that the REIT with a stronger balance sheet will deliver better investment results, but it reduces the likelihood of implosion due to debt-related issues. In our experience, over the long term, the stronger balance sheets lead to better results because it prevents the REIT from needing to liquidate properties when the economy is weaker. This same principle can be applied to other types of companies as well. By maintaining a strong balance sheet, they are in a better position to negotiate with banks and other creditors. Many of our bullish ratings are on companies with risk ratings of 2 or below.

Are you familiar with credit ratings? A company with a BBB+ credit rating would often get a risk rating of 2.

Leverage

You can think of leverage within the company in the same manner as leverage within your brokerage account. If you wouldn't feel comfortable using a large amount of margin debt to increase your holdings, you are in the same camp as me. Having a highly-leveraged portfolio could force investors to dump positions at the worst possible times. That doesn't mean investors should never use leverage, but they should be very careful in choosing those opportunities.

If an investor is using leverage and the share price tanks, the broker could force them to sell assets. In the same manner, a company's creditors could force them to sell assets after the values have declined. Those assets could be anything from bonds to buildings or manufacturing facilities. Regardless of which asset the company is forced to sell, shareholders would rather see management making the decision about when to sell assets than having the creditors make the decision for them.

Portfolio strategy

There are three main portfolio strategies:

The first strategy is using ETFs. Many ETFs have excellent liquidity and significant diversification. There's a great deal of research encouraging investors to simply mix shares of major stock index ETFs with bond ETFs. The result is a portfolio with lower volatility compared to a pure equity portfolio. Here are some examples of ETFs retirees may use for income that comes with a relatively low expense ratio:

High Dividend ETFs Bond ETFs Preferred share ETFs Sector ETFs Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG) 1.71% iShares Core US Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) 2.70% iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF) 5.32% Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) 4.57% Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM) 3.04% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) 2.72% Invesco Preferred ETF (PGX) 5.35% Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC) 2.61% Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) 2.97% Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) 2.29% First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) 5.33% Invesco QQQ ETF (QQQ) 1.00%

The second strategy is mixing ETFs with individual stocks. This can be a great technique for many investors. It allows them to maintain diversification through the ETFs, but they also are able to pick individual stocks. The individual stocks benefit from having no expense ratio and researching individual stocks can help the investor understand the market better. We suggest that investors look to invest in larger companies with a healthy amount of research available. These are several highly covered companies on Seeking Alpha.

Consumer Staples Healthcare Consumer Discretionary Technology & Others Target (TGT) 2.05% Gilead Sciences (GILD) 3.78% General Motors (GM) 4.16% Apple (AAPL) 1.08% Altria Group (MO) 6.68% Merck & Co Inc (MRK) 2.67% Ford Motor Company (F) 6.34% AT&T Inc. (T) 5.34% Walmart (WMT) 1.77% Eli Lilly & Co (LLY) 2.26% Disney (DIS) 1.21% Verizon (VZ) 4.01% Philip Morris (PM) 5.43% J&J (JNJ) 2.60% McDonald's (MCD) 2.54% Intel Corporation (INTC) 2.12%

The third option is to mostly or entirely cut out ETFs and mutual funds. Investors focusing exclusively on individual stocks and bonds will have less diversification, but if they focus on lower-risk stocks, they can still keep the total portfolio volatility to a reasonable level.

Individual securities or ETFs

Let's dive a little deeper into this concept. We can make a comparison between PFF (large preferred share ETF) and one preferred share. This isn't just any individual preferred share though. AGNCN (AGNCN) is a preferred share from AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC). We've recommended the share to investors for years. It has been in and out of our target buying range during that time, but it spent a good chunk of the time within our target prices.

Since AGNCN has a much better dividend yield than PFF, we need to include the dividends as part of the return. Wouldn't you prefer getting more income rather than less? To evaluate the two investments for their volatility, we don't need any fancy courses in statistics. We can simply eyeball the lines. That's right, judge volatility by glancing at a chart. We're charting how much an investor needed to invest on any given day to reach $100,000 today. We assume dividends are reinvested to keep the comparison fair. We refer to these charts as the "$100k charts" and we use them frequently:

Source: The REIT Forum

You can tell at a glance that the blue line for PFF is much more volatile than the red line for AGNCN. You also can tell that AGNCN delivered superior returns over longer periods. How can you see that? Just look to the left-hand side of the chart. If we use any date prior to late 2018, an investor buying AGNCN could've invested a smaller amount to reach $100,000 today.

Unfortunately, AGNCN only has a little over two years of history. If we want a longer-term comparison, we could use CMO-E (CMO.PE):

CMO-E was a little more volatile than AGNCN and carries a preferred share risk rating of 2. However, you can see that CMO-E's red line is still less volatile than the blue line for PFF. However, an investor buying at any point in time before late 2018 would've done materially better with CMO-E than with PFF.

Much like AGNCN, CMO-E carries a materially higher yield than PFF. However, it has demonstrated significantly less volatility even when measured over a period of nearly five years.

This opportunity for a solid total return, driven by a high dividend yield and low volatility is the reason we like preferred shares so much. We cover them at least every two weeks in our bi-weekly series for subscribers. The latest release is Preferred Shares Week 182 - Dividend Capture Season. I'll grant, the name isn't very creative. After 182 weeks, you might expect a more exciting name. On the other hand, it does tell you precisely what's inside.

Actual investor performance

If we consider the actual returns achieved by the average investor over the last 20 years, it's clear that they have significantly underperformed the major indexes.

Source: JPMorgan

The best-performing sector was REITs, but any major sector was a viable way to beat average investor performance. There are a few techniques I believe investors can use to improve their results over time.

Risk ratings and dividend coverage

Stocks with lower risk ratings should be less exposed to a dramatic decrease in value.

The risk ratings are driven by our assessments on a few factors:

How much leverage are they using? How exposed is their real estate to the impacts of recessions? How sustainable (or growable) is their dividend?

After we ask those three questions, we ask one additional question:

Do we see anything in their history, dealings (such as a bad external manager) or accounting that raises red flags?

If we see any red flags, it eliminates the possibility of a low-risk rating. If we don't spot any problems, we go with the risk rating we initially calculated. Having zero red flags will not get a company an "improved" score. It simply prevents a severely punished score.

We suggest investors emphasize looking at REITs with modest amounts of leverage and very solid dividend coverage. If we were to hit a recession, revenue would fall for most REITs. Consequently, it's important that they cover the dividend with a margin of safety.

A solidly covered dividend with steady growth is a great sign of a strong company.

However, dividend coverage can be difficult to measure. Some investors are looking at GAAP earnings, others want normalized earnings, or they may use cash flow from operations or cash flow to equity.

For equity REITs, one of the most common metrics is FFO.

Another tip - turn off the news

Turn off the news.

I believe watching the news too frequently can cause investors to be caught up in the market sentiment. Investors should be wary of buying into the market's emotions. It's important to recognize that investor emotion can have a significant impact on stock prices. If you're watching the same news as many other investors, you're being fed the same main stories precisely as they develop.

Market Emotions

If investors want to invest on market emotion, then they need to be able to have good mathematical and sentiment analysis. For investors who are interested in forecasting the sentiment, one of the best at this is Avi Gilburt who runs The Market Pinball Wizard.

Most of our research focuses on the fundamentals of each company, but we also want to evaluate the impacts we are currently seeing from investor emotion and how we expect those factors to change in the future.

Macroeconomic research

Perhaps you'd rather look at macroeconomics without such an emphasis on emotion. You're not going to get that watching the news on TV. You'll need an alternative source for macroeconomic developments.

For instance, Eric Basmajian runs a service called EPB Macro Research. In a recent article, he stated:

The employment situation report for November showed a much larger monthly gain than was anticipated by consensus forecasters. The expected increase of 180k jobs was smashed by an actual print of 266k. Furthermore, the two-month net revisions added back an additional 41k jobs. Manufacturing payrolls aided the total by posting the largest monthly increase (+54k) since 1998 due to the GM employees returning from the strike. The unemployment rate dropped from 3.6% to 3.5% and the unemployment severity index, which multiplies the unemployment rate by the average duration of unemployment, also touched a cyclical low. Both measures indicate the level of imminent (< 3 months) recession risk is very low. Source: Bloomberg, EPB Macro Research The spread between the underemployment rate and the unemployment rate, also called the U6-U3 spread, is at historically tight levels, consistent with late-stage labor market conditions. U6 - U3 Unemployment Spread: Total employment growth, in year-over-year terms, accelerated just five basis points to 1.47%. The trend in the year over year growth rate is still definitively lower and at nearly the weakest level of this expansion. Focusing on the trend in the year over year growth rate is far more important than the takeaway from the headline monthly number or the unemployment rate. The six-month or 12-month trend in the year-over-year growth rate is almost never altered by the large revisions common with the employment report. Furthermore, without an accompanying rise in productivity growth, lower employment growth ensures lower rates of total output growth.

Source: EPB Macro Research, quoted with his prior permission.

Eric's analysis is inherently different from what you would expect to see on the news. It isn't filled with emotion and striving to keep the watcher through the commercials. Instead, it leads investors through the key things they should know about macroeconomics and what those factors mean for the market. If only the news aimed to deliver this kind of reporting.

Recent developments

2019 has been an exceptional year for REIT index funds. Even though we've maintained a more conservative position than the index funds, we're also enjoying dramatic gains on the year. It has simply been a good time to be investing in REITs.

We believe investors became excited about REITs for a few reasons. One is a greater knowledge of the impact of tax reform. REIT dividends benefit from the change in tax laws because their investors get a special deduction against the dividends. The second factor is investors realizing bond yields are not simply going to shoot to the moon. As yields continued to move lower, REITs powered higher. For many investors, REITs offer more attractive income compared to bonds. They get the tax break for REITs and many offer higher yields than bonds. Most of the higher-quality REITs are delivering dividend growth as well.

While all those factors are reasonable reasons to include REITs in the portfolio, they were both visible in late December of 2018. Yet December of 2018 was filled with fear from investors. Market prices were plunging across most indexes. Then the market pulled through and everything went back to normal, except bond yields kept trending lower. That trend of lower yields lasted until the last few months, where we've seen yields gradually trending higher again.

Preparing your portfolio

We believe investors should strive to be ready for the next panic, whether it happens in six months or 16. One way to do that is to reduce exposure to higher risk investments after a major recovery. Instead, we can utilize exposure to a few preferred shares with risk ratings of 1 or 2. We still collect yields around 7% to 8% but do so with far less volatility.

Final thoughts

A large percentage of people do not know how much money they will need to have saved for retirement. Further, many of them could be getting advice from the wrong people. Seeking Alpha offers retirees and future retirees investing wisdom and several different portfolio strategies. We would recommend that each reader decides for themselves about the importance of ETFs vs. individual stocks in their portfolio. Either technique can work, but we have found including individual stocks is a great way to take advantage of research on risk levels and valuations.

If your goal is a portfolio that generates solid dividend income and a little growth over time, then you will want to consider adding REITs and preferred shares into the mix. The preferred shares bring higher yields and stable prices while picking a few high-quality equity REITs can add dividend growth to the equation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AGNCN, AIV, CMO-E, ELS, EQR, ESS, MO, PM, WMT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.