Global Water Resources Expands Its Horizons

I described the company's growth potential earlier this year, and it is starting to play out now.

In April, I made a lengthy argument for Global Water Resources (GWRS) as the Best Kept Secret In Utilities. If you're not familiar with the company, I'd recommend going back to that article.

To summarize my thesis briefly, Global Water is unique in that it is a tiny utility, serving fewer than 50,000 taps at the moment. Yet it has more capacity than that already installed, allowing it to scale up dramatically with a modest amount of capital expenditures.

Additionally, it is located in the Phoenix metro area, and in particular has prioritized acquiring more service area in fast-growing suburbs such as Maricopa. Given Arizona's favorable demographics and highly pro-development politics, Global Water has about as healthy a growth profile as you could ask for from a water utility. The company has grown its in-service connections from 31,000 to about 45,000 over the past decade. That's excellent growth for something as slow-moving as water.

In any case, Global Water shares are up 39% since my April article, so they aren't quite the secret they were back then. But are they still a good investment heading into 2020? While the price isn't as compelling at $13 as they were at $9.60, there's still a good argument for Global Water as a long-term holding.

Development Continues

Global Water has grown its number of connections in service by nearly 50% over the past decade. And this momentum should continue as the Phoenix housing market has heated back up in recent years after Arizona was left hard-hit during the financial crisis.

That said, new housing permits are off the lows but they haven't come anywhere close to where they were back around 2003 within the Phoenix metro:

Source: St. Louis Federal Reserve

This gives Global Water a ton of room for growth going forward if permits get back into the three or four thousand range that they regularly enjoyed prior to the financial crisis. And not only is Global Water's main city where it serves, Maricopa, a focal point of development, it is getting some significant boosts in the near-term.

To that end, in a big step for Maricopa's future, the Phoenix area just opened the long-awaited South Mountain Freeway earlier this month. This project has been in planning stages for decades, and was under construction for the past few years. Now that it's open, it will allow people living in Chandler and other areas to the south, like Maricopa, to easily access the western side of the Phoenix metro area without having to pass through downtown.

Source: Google Maps.

That 202 freeway that I marked with the red arrows just opened a couple of weeks ago. You can see Maricopa directly to the south - its residents now have much more mobility around the metro area. This should make housing in Maricopa and other Global Water Resources service areas significantly more attractive as it will put a larger number of jobs within a reasonable commuting range.

Won't Run Out Of Water

In my initial article on Global Water Resources this spring, one of the frequently raised concerns was that the Phoenix area simply won't have enough water to keep growth up. In such a scenario, GWRS stock would be a loser, given its current high valuation and the inability to add enough new customers in the future to grow into its market cap.

I addressed some of those concerns in my first article, however I want to add to that here. Phoenix has been one of the most proactive cities in the west in terms of securing water rights, and has been preparing since the 1990s for an increasingly water-scarce future.

As a result, it has a 100-year plan for water use going forward that incorporates future growth into the equation. From the city's website, in a Q&A, they address the question of why they won't simply stop building going forward:

Fortunately, meeting current and future water demands during times of drought does not require stopping growth in Phoenix. Our current economy relies on continued growth and most people in Phoenix and the region support policies that favor managed growth. We recently looked at the 50 year future of Phoenix and its ability to meet water needs of a growing city even under long term drought. Our conclusion was that new water facilities and supplies needed for growth could be met without having a negative impact on existing customers.

Global Water takes specific measures of its own to help ensure its future water supply remains robust as well. For example, the company built a new water recycling plant this year. As CEO Ron Fleming put it:

“What we are now doing is moving forward with our recharge project so instead of discharging it in the wash, we are going to recharge it into the ground so it goes back to the aquifer so it can benefit the community.”

In that linked article, the author notes how other local water utilities have not been able to secure more water rights, and thus have not been able to get more housing permits for developments in their service areas. This gives a clear edge to Global Water, which with its larger capital budget and operating scale, has been able to secure enough water to ensure tap growth for many years to come.

It also reinforces the long-term thesis from my original article that Global Water will be able to keep consolidating smaller independent utilities that find going it alone challenging in the face of rising regulatory and capital expenditure burdens.

Global Water's Performance

It's been the better part of a year since my original article on Global Water. What's changed for the company in that span?

Data by YCharts

For one thing, Global Water (blue line) has caught up to its peers. Back in April, I argued that Global Water was a relative value compared to the industry thanks to its underperformance in the first quarter of the year. That's gone away, with GWRS stock rising to at least the middle of the pack for 2019 as a whole.

There was also a sharp run-up in Global Water's stock price this summer. That doesn't appear to have been tied to earnings. The company's earnings report over the summer didn't contain any fireworks to promote such a run in the stock price. Organic connections were up 4.6% which is fine but not unusual for the company. Regulated revenues were up a solid 8.0% (this company grows quickly for a utility) but actually managed to miss expectations which had been even higher.

Rather, I suspect that Global Water's stock took off because the market got wind of developments for the new Inland Port project.

Global Water's Next Big Opportunity

Global Water will be serving as a key infrastructure partner for the new Phoenix Inland Port Arizona project. Here's a slide from rail partner Union Pacific (UNP) about the development area:

Source: Union Pacific

This new industrial site, as you can see, is in an undeveloped area of Arizona east of Casa Grande and positioned in between metro Phoenix and Tucson. Global Water Resources will be handling the integrated utilities for Inland Port Arizona and part of the nearest town, Coolidge, Arizona.

The project just pulled in $40 million in subsidies from the federal government earlier this fall. Part of that will include helping fund integrated rail improvements at the nearby Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, helping truly make this an "inland port".

The project already has a key industrial tenant lined up as well. The Nikola Motor Company will build a 1 million square foot facility in the inland port, which is estimated to bring in around 3,500 jobs to the surrounding area, along with economic output of at least $1.2 billion over the next 10 years. Additionally, Nikola could bring tons of press to the local area; Nikola has already raised nearly $300 million and is reportedly at a $3 billion valuation now.

This is exactly the sort of thing you want to see as long-term GWRS stockowners. Not only is Global Water getting new business up front supplying water to this large new industrial project and adjoining town, this development should also cause homebuilders to put up tons of housing in the surrounding area. And, surprise surprise, Global Water has been snapping up local utilities in nearby areas such as Red Rock. Global Water's hometown of Maricopa isn't that far from the action either and it has major service area in Casa Grande as well:

Source: Google Maps, author's markings

If you were deciding where to put a new economic dynamo to inject the most money and housing development into Global Water's future service area, you could hardly pick a better spot than where the Arizona Inland Port in fact ended up. 3,500 new jobs - to start with - coming directly in the midst of the company's service areas.

Global Water's recent Red Rock utility acquisition, which picked up nine square miles of coverage area, looks particularly astute. That's on top of the core holdings Global Water has, which include approximately 100 square miles of Casa Grande and 278 square miles of Maricopa service coverage. The company also has a small service area of several square miles within Eloy itself, right next to the new inland port.

Unclear Valuation Short-Term, Huge Long-Run Opportunity

Refer back to my original article if you want my more detailed thoughts on how to value this company. It doesn't screen well compared to most of the mature water utilities with minimal growth.

What I will say now is that the P/E ratio, which is nearly 100x, doesn't tell the full story. For one, all of Global Water's infrastructure is virtually new; remember that Maricopa was only incorporated as a city of Arizona in 2003. It's newly-built, and as a result, the water infrastructure is fresh. This means no Flint-like problems where nearly century-old water pipes end up causing all sorts of havoc.

Despite that, Global Water has to take a ton of depreciation, which makes their earnings look understated. As I mentioned, however, they have capacity beyond what they need, so they can scale up based on what is already built - they are under-earning what they should be able to produce based on their fixed assets. Meanwhile, they produce far more cash flow than they do accounting earnings. And operating cash flow has roughly tripled over the past few years to $12 million annually now.

When the market cap was back at $200 million earlier this year, that wasn't a bad deal at all. Up here at $280 million, that's still a pretty steep price to pay. You have to accept the growth story for the Phoenix metro area for Global Water's stock to make sense.

I, for one, think it's truly a phenomenal growth opportunity. The inland port alone should be a massive driver for the company. We're talking about a micro-cap company with just 45,000 active service connections now, and we're throwing a new million square foot auto plant creating thousands of jobs right into the center of its domain.

Finally, I should mention the monthly dividend. With the share price moving up, the yield has dropped to 2.2%. That's not bad for a water utility, though, given the current interest rate environment. And Global Water does tend to hike the dividend annually, albeit by fractional amounts. It also pays the dividend monthly for those that appreciate that feature. Do note that the dividend is covered easily out of operating cash flow, even if the payout ratio seems excessive based on accounting earnings - you really need to look at how the depreciation line is affecting results.

In any case, I don't think GWRS stock is a pound-the-table buy at this price, but I remain a happy long-term shareholder. Conditions are in place for this company to deliver strong results over the next decade.

