NetApp: Growth Potential In A Competitive Market

The hybrid cloud market is forecasted to rise at a CAGR of 18.73% through 2024.

Eventually you won't think of the "Internet business". You'll think of it more like news, weather, sports, but even that taxonomy isn't clear. - Bill Gates

Things get even more complicated when trying to understand an industry like hybrid cloud computing, where NetApp (NTAP) was recently recognized as a leader in its completeness of vision and ability to execute.

According to 2019 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Primary Storage, NetApp's agility to implement solutions to simplify data management in hybrid multi-cloud environments makes it one of the industry leaders.

But what exactly is a hybrid cloud, and why is this industry so important to our everyday lives? Cloud computing is responsible for a large number of online services people enjoy and can be public, private, or a mix between the two - hybrid cloud.

Well-known companies offer public cloud computing solutions like Microsoft (MSFT) or Amazon (AMZN) (Azure and AWS). They offer cloud services to individuals and organizations with the resources shared by many people. The downside - it is less secure and ill-suited to handle sensitive information.

A private cloud goes to the extreme. The shared resources go exclusively to one organization, making it easier to comply with security regulations - and there are many of them in industries like medical, legal, or financial.

The middle ground solution comes from hybrid cloud computing. It combines the benefits of both approaches, connecting a public cloud into an in-house data center. Companies get to scale computing resources and don't need to invest massive capital to handle spikes in demand.

The cloud application market size is in a growing trend. It is forecasted to exceed $100 billion by 2022, with North America holding a prominent share of it.

Furthermore, by 2024 the hybrid cloud market's CAGR of 18.73% makes it one of the most promising industries to be in the short to medium term.

Such growth potential attracts fierce competition from rivals like Dell (DELL), Pure Storage (PSTG), or IBM (IBM) to name a few. They all fight for a piece of the growing pie the hybrid cloud market is.

NetApp did well so far and is positioned to strive in such a competitive environment. As the Q4 FY19 results show, the company registered $1.59 billion in net revenue on $1.22 non-GAAP EPS. On top of that, it paid almost a hundred million dollars as dividends.

The stock price is in a rising trend since it bottomed in 2002-2003. It bounced from the rising trendline on every retest, putting in a new higher high - a typical way for price to advance in a bullish trend.

Since 2016 it almost quadrupled in price before topping around $85, which makes the current pullback interesting for investors willing to gain exposure to the hybrid cloud market's potential. A close look at the recent price action reveals the price evolving in a bullish flag formation for the past year-and-a-half.

A conservative trading setup requires waiting for a move above $76 to confirm the breakout and adding on a break above $85 for the bullish flag's measured move of $135. A pullback to $55 invalidates the bullish pattern.

A promising industry, the hybrid cloud market has its drawdowns, too. For instance, it is more complex than either public or private cloud market, requiring a higher level of knowledge to support and manage it. Moreover, it has higher cloud setup costs than public or private solutions.

However, the pros outweigh the cons. The hybrid cloud solution provides higher security, flexibility, agility, economies of scales, and reduced total cost of ownership - it is in NetApp's power to grab the industry's potential.

*Like this article? Don't forget to hit the follow button above!



How To Avoid the Most Common Trading Mistakes Sometimes, you might not realize your biggest portfolio risks until it’s too late. That’s why it’s important to pay attention to the right market data, analysis, and insights on a daily basis. Being a passive investor puts you at unnecessary risk. When you stay informed on key signals and indicators, you'll take control of your financial future. My award-winning market research gives you everything you need to know each day, so you can be ready to act when it matters most. Click here to gain access and try the Lead-Lag Report FREE for 14 days.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.