CIT Group To Benefit From Omaha Acquisition

Quarterly dividend is expected to be maintained at current level due to expectations of uncomfortably low capitalization. Forward dividend yield of 3% is implied.

The acquisition of Mutual of Omaha Bank early next year is expected to boost CIT Group's (CIT) balance sheet and earnings in 2020. Omaha Bank has a much better fund mix than CIT, therefore, the merger will result in an improvement in net interest margin and, consequently, net interest income. A surge in fee income following the acquisition is also expected to drive earnings. Despite the prospects of earnings increase, it is expected that CIT will hold dividends steady at the current rate instead of raising them.

Acquisition to Improve Margin

CIT has recently received approval for the acquisition of Mutual of Omaha Bank that is planned to be completed in the first quarter of 2020. Being a Homeowners Association, HOA, banking business, Omaha Bank has a much better deposit mix than CIT; consequently, the deposit mix of the merged entity will be far better than CIT's current book. As mentioned in the investor presentation, certificates of deposits constituted only 15% of Omaha Bank's deposits, whereas they made up 36% of CIT's deposits at the end of 2QFY19. Moreover, the growth in HOA channel as a result of the acquisition is expected to take some pressure off other deposit channels and allow CIT to further optimize the funding profile. As mentioned in the third quarter conference call, the management expects the addition of Omaha Bank to reduce average funding cost by 20bps immediately after the completion of the merger.

The benefit from the acquisition is expected to undermine the current pressure on net interest margin, NIM, after the three Fed rate cuts this year. According to the management, the markets are currently quite competitive, which will add further pressure on NIM.

Overall, I'm expecting CIT's NIM to dip by 3bps in 4QFY19 on a linked quarter basis. For 2020, I'm expecting NIM to increase by 3bps compared to 2019, as shown below.

Surge in Earning Assets to Drive Earnings

Apart from the improvement in NIM, CIT's bottom-line will also benefit from a surge in earning assets following the acquisition of Mutual of Omaha Bank. The acquisition is expected to propel CIT's assets by more than 15% in the first quarter of 2020. The acquisition will also boost CIT's loans by around $4.1 billion and deposits by around $6.8 billion, as mentioned in the investor presentation.

To arrive at my balance sheet estimates for 2020, I've also assumed some organic growth in CIT's loan portfolio based on the management's apparent confidence. In the third quarter 2019 conference call, the management noted that the loan pipeline was strong and that commercial finance, including aviation lending, healthcare, and renewable project finance, provided good opportunities. The management was less optimistic about real estate, which has recently experienced heightened prepayments.

Based on the above-mentioned factors, I'm expecting CIT's loan portfolio to increase by 20.5% next year as shown in the table below.

Earnings Expected to Increase by 6%

Apart from the increase in net interest income, the acquisition of Omaha Bank will help CIT's earnings by boosting the company's non-interest income as well. The addition of new accounts as a result of the acquisition will provide opportunity for fee income.

On the other hand, the acquisition is expected to result in merger-related expenses that will drive up non-interest expenses and thereby limit earnings growth. The surge in merger expenses is expected to be partly offset by cost savings from the sale of Livingstone building and moving of New Jersey operations to a new location. Beyond 2020, further cost savings are expected from the restructuring done in the third quarter that cost $11 million.

I'm expecting the growth in earning assets, net interest margin and non-interest income to drive CIT's earnings up by 5.6% in 2020. The per share earnings are expected to increase by 4% to $5.19. There is very little dilution because the acquisition of Omaha Bank is planned to be mostly on cash basis, as mentioned in the investor presentation. The transaction is expected to result in an increase in shares outstanding by only about 3 million shares, which is anticipated to take total number of shares outstanding to 98 million shares by the end of 2020.

Dividends Unlikely to be Increased Again Next Year

Despite the prospects of earnings increase I'm expecting CIT to maintain its quarterly dividend at the current level of $0.35 per share. This is because the management expects the common equity tier 1 ratio to decrease to approximately 10% after the acquisition of Omaha Bank. The management intends to pause its share repurchase program until the common equity Tier 1 ratio increases to 10.5% in 2020. Given this scenario, I believe it is very likely that CIT will forego increasing its dividend next year.

The new accounting standard called Current Expected Credit Losses, CECL, is also expected to reduce equity next year. However, the impact is expected to be low due to the mix of the loan portfolio. As mentioned in the third quarter conference call, the management expects a modest impact of $50 million to $100 million on equity. Given these factors, I'm expecting CIT's book value to stand at $63.25 and tangible book value to stand at $58.92 per share by the end of 2020.

Double-Digit Price Upside Implied by Target Price

I'm using the historical price to book multiple, P/B, to value CIT. The stock has traded at an average P/B multiple of 0.88 in the past as shown below.

Multiplying this P/B ratio with the forecast book value per share of $63.25 gives a target price of $55.7 for December 2020. This target price implies a double digit price upside of 19.7% from CIT's December 20 closing price. The following table shows sensitivity of the target price to P/B multiple.

Due to the substantial price upside, I'm adopting a bullish rating on the stock. CIT is also offering a modest forward dividend yield of 3.01%, which when combined with the potential price upside gives a total expected return of 23% for the next one year. As a result, I believe investors should consider conducting further due diligence on the stock for investment purposes.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Investors are expected to consider their investment objectives and constraints before investing in the stock(s) mentioned in the article.